Here's The Best Sex Position For Your Moon Sign — You're Welcome

In the zodiac, your sun sign tends to hog the spotlight. If you make all your big decisions based on your horoscope, chances are you’re mostly relying on your sun sign to give you clues about your life. But a look at your whole chart, which includes information about your sun, moon, and rising signs, can give you a more complete picture of your individual relationship to the stars and provide valuable insight into different aspects of your innermost desires — including how best to spice up your sex life and which sex positions you should try next.

In fact, your moon sign is considered the second most important indicator in predicting elements of your personality and mood. It represents your emotional self, the stuff we all tend to keep hidden, and it can reveal some very telling information about how you move through the world as an emotional being.

But what can your moon sign tell you about your sex life? Lots! It’s your moon sign that holds the keys to your most intimate and private self. Whether you’re an adventurous Sagittarius moon craving something kinky, or a comfort-seeking Taurus moon who wants nothing more than a tender romp, read on for more about the best sex position to satisfy your moon sign.

Scorpio

Shutterstock

Scorpio moons are full of mystery and mercurial energy. Scorpio is ruled by Pluto, the planet of transformation, which means you can be a little hard to pin down. Sometimes you’re hard to read. But when you are expressive, you let it all out. Choose a position that incorporates toys for the most explosive results imaginable so there’s no question of how much you’re enjoying yourself. Reverse Chair should do the trick: Have your partner sit on the edge of a bed or a chair, and sit facing away from them on their lap. Using a full coverage vibrator (try this one that cups your vulva), either control the movement of the toy yourself or have your partner do it for you.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius is the adventurer of the zodiac, and that same exploratory spirit follows you into the bedroom. Sagittarius moons are always looking for ways to spice things up, and basic positions will only cut it for so long. Up the ante with a sex swing that will allow you all-new access to you and your partner’s bodies without needing to be an Olympic gymnast. When shopping for swings, you’ve got lots of options: some will hang from the ceiling or a door, and some will be free-standing.

Capricorn

The teachers of the zodiac, Capricorn moons have a reputation for being serious and grounded. Shake up some of that stagnant energy with an especially fun sex position that will still let you be the boss in the bedroom — like an updated take on Cowgirl. To try it out, have your partner lay down and you’ll straddle them from above. You can control your partner’s thrusts while they stimulate your clitoris with a vibrator. Yeehaw.

Aquarius

Aquarius is ruled by Uranus, the planet of independence and innovation. This means you likely pride yourself on your unique individuality. Some might even call you a trailblazer; you’re constantly charting new territory. That’s why the best sex position for an Aquarius moon is the Butter Churner, which requires some serious flexibility and bravery. To execute it, lie on your back and rock your pelvis into the air, so your legs are completely folded over your body and your ankles are on either side of your head. Have your partner squat and penetrate you from above. To protect your shoulders and neck, slide a pillow under your head.

Pisces

Shutterstock

Pisces is sensual and sweet, ruled by Neptune, the planet of inspiration and compassion. As a Pisces moon, you’re known to be sensitive, empathetic, and spiritual, so your favorite sex move is likely mutual masturbation, which heightens intimacy and is mutually satisfying to you and your partner. Light some candles, flick on your diffuser, grab a couple of vibrators, some lotion, some towels — whatever you and your partner need to get each other off. Bonus points for lots of eye contact.

Aries

Your Aries moon loves a bit of competition. Feed the beast with a sex position like Figure Skater that requires some skill and precision, which everyone knows you just love to show off. To do the Figure Skater justice, you’ll be pressed up against a wall, with one leg lifted straight into the air and resting on the penetrating partner’s shoulder. Note to self: Stretch first.

Taurus

Thanks to your Taurus moon, you’re a comfort-seeker. You don’t want something that’s boring, but you do want something that’s familiar and cozy, something that facilitates greater intimacy. Bring a powerful vibrator into the mix next time you go for Missionary. It’s easy, comfy, and oh-so-hot.

Gemini

Gemini moons can be all in your heads; you have a tendency to be cerebral and clever, if not a little pedantic. To get you out of your head and into your body, try a position like the Stand and Deliver, which is super physical (and requires a little flexibility). Bend over with your legs straight and your hands on the ground in front of you while your partner holds your butt and upper thighs and penetrates you from behind.

Cancer

Shutterstock

Cancer suns are already emotional and Cancer moons are no exception. You tend to be a bit impulsive. You follow your instincts and make decisions based on feeling. Your greatest strength is your emotional intelligence and you like to feel deeply connected during sex. Try a position that facilitates intimacy like Shivering Spoons, which is basically just X-rated spooning. To get this position right, you and your partner should both be lying on your sides. Your partner will hold you as they enter you from behind. Don’t be afraid to incorporate a little vibration in this position, too!

Leo

Leo moons are leaders and everybody knows it (because you make it known). Be the star of the show and the boss you always are by playing around with sub/dom dynamics. Try tying your partner up, giving orders, and taking charge of the bedroom — just like you do in every other aspect of your life.

Virgo

When it comes to the people you’re closest to, Virgo moons tend to be critical and picky — but all out of love. You won’t settle for just anyone — not unless they satisfy your every need. Try a position that is sure to win your approval with its mind-blowing mix of delicious intimacy and fiery heat. Pole Dancer is hard to resist: If you both have vulvas, have your partner sit cross-legged on the floor or bed and straddle them. Place a vibrator between your clits, add plenty of lube, and slide it up and down between the two of you.

Libra

Libra is the sign of balance. A Libra moon is going to want to find a position that’s equally satisfying for both partners, just to be fair! You’re also ruled by Venus, the goddess of all things beautiful and full of life. For two people with vulvas, Double Trouble is a position that uses a double-sided vibrator like ShareVibe that allows you to share penetration and stimulation.