There's no question that spicing things up in the bedroom with new sex positions can be a lot of fun. Trying new things and expressing your feelings about what's pleasurable to you encourages better communication, vulnerability, and trust. It's an intimacy builder that helps you and your partner feel closer to one another. That being said, there's also nothing wrong with having a standby sex position that's your favorite because its comfortable, familiar, and leads to a really great time. Your favorite sex position based on your zodiac sign has everything to do with what turns you on most.

For some, that means positions that encourage intimacy and closeness. For others, it's about the freedom to improvise. Your favorite could also simply come down to efficiency, because it's the position that's most likely to get you off. Whatever your criteria are for a position being your fave, that's a beautiful thing. Here's the position you're most likely to prefer based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Standing Doggy

Fire sign Aries is all about trusting their instincts and following their urges. After all, this sign is ruled by Mars, the planet associated with passion and aggression. This means they're the sign that's most likely to enjoy getting busy whenever and wherever, so standing doggy style both speaks to their passionate nature and is convenient enough to allow them to get it when the desire strikes. No bed required.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Missionary

For sensual and warmhearted Taurus, there's nothing quite as comfy and enjoyable as good old reliable missionary sex. This position allows Taurus to take their time and feel every inch of their partner's body. Plus, it's face-to-face, so Taurus can connect emotionally while enjoying the pleasure of that physical contact. Missionary on 1,000-count Egyptian cotton sheets is this sign's idea of a great time.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): 69

It’s no coincidence that Gemini’s symbol is literally 69. Gemini is curious and generous on the one hand, while seeking constant stimulation on the other. What better way to have the best of both worlds than this mutually satisfying oral sex position?

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Lotus

Cancer is all about emotional intimacy and connection. They make love and want to feel as close to their partner as possible, so the lotus position is perfect for them. This position is seated with the penetrating partner sitting cross-legged and the receiving partner sitting on their lap, facing them, with their legs wrapped around behind their partner. Movement is limited, so it's essential to go slowly, grinding rather than thrusting.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Cowgirl

Proud, confident Leo isn't shy in the bedroom. They love to see and, even better, be seen. As such, cowgirl is a fave for Leo. This position both puts them on display but allows this feisty fire sign to be in total control, which is also a major turn-on.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Doggy

For earth sign Virgo, doggy lets them feel grounded. In their day-to-day life, Virgo's very in control. They're practical and analytical, while also constantly looking for efficiency and making sure they do things correctly. In the bedroom, they like letting go of all that control for a moment and to just be taken.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Standing Doggy With A Mirror

Libra's ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty. As such, they're a romantic at heart, but they also have a deep appreciation for aesthetics and are very visually aroused. Standing doggy style in front of a mirror gives them a view they love, but their ability to lock eyes with their partner and connect on a deeper (pun intended) level is amazing for them, too.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Reverse Cowgirl

Scorpio is all about passion and playfulness in the bedroom, and no position embodies both of those things quite like reverse cowgirl. It allows Scorpio to remain dominant in bed while adding a little twist to the proceedings.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The Champagne Room

Sagittarius is a born-free spirit. They feel a deep connection to the universe and take a very unselfconscious attitude toward sex. After all, sex is natural and nature is beautiful. This also means they're the sign most likely to get busy in the great outdoors. So, a sex position that works just as well indoors as under a sky full of stars is ideal for Sag. The Champagne room is a seated sex position where the receiving partner sits on the penetrating partner, facing away from them, and is adaptable and enjoyable in just about any setting.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Modified Doggy

Capricorn may be the most grounded of all the zodiac signs, but that doesn’t mean they don't enjoy letting their freak flag fly. And when you're the boss all day, it can be a nice change of pace to give up all control in the bedroom. Cap enjoys doggy but slightly modified with either a pillow or sex wedge underneath their hips for proper, efficient positioning. Hey, just because they're down with a little domination, that doesn't mean they aren’t going to use the right tools for the job. Efficiency can be hot, too.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): X Marks The Spot

Aquarius doesn’t do anything conventionally and that includes in the bedroom. They always want to put their special little twist on things. They don't need a lot of flowery emotions in the bedroom, either, or to soul gaze with their partner. If anything, that’s kind of distracting. This is why the X Mark the Spot position is so hot to Aquarius. To get in this position, the receiving partner lays on their back with their hips at the edge of a flat surface, like a bed or a table. The penetrating partner lifts their legs straight up, enters them, then crosses their legs into the shape of an X. This creates an extra tight fit that hits all the right spots.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Sexy Spoon

Sweet, romantic Pisces is a dreamer. They love to be in love and feel connected and protected by the person to whom they've given their heart (even if it's just for the night). So, the sexy spoon position is a favorite of this sign. They love the intense head-to-toe connection along with the feeling of their partner's heartbeat on their back and their breath in their ear. And it’s just so cozy.

Branching out and trying new things in the bedroom is great, but sometimes you just want the comfort of your fave way to make love, and that's fantastic, too.