Here's The Adventurous Sex Move You Should Try Based On Your Zodiac Sign

If it ain't broke, don't fix it — except when it comes to sex. You and your SO may have tried-and-true sex positions that bring you both to climax every time, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't shake up your routine. Trying new sex moves is a great way to spice up your relationship (as long as those moves don't result in an embarrassing trip to the emergency room). Of course, not everyone can handle the same amount of "spice," so here are my recommendations for an adventurous sex move to try, based on your zodiac sign.

Doing some sexual experimentation with your partner benefits your relationship in so many ways. Yes, contorting your bodies into unfamiliar positions can make you and your boo feel vulnerable, but it also builds trust and intimacy. And yes, trying something outside of your comfort zone is intimidating, but figuring out what feels pleasurable helps you and your SO develop better communication skills. Even if it entails a little bending and stretching, discovering a hot new sex move that both you and your partner enjoy is so worth the effort. Depending on your zodiac sign, here is the adventurous sex position you should probably give a try.

Aquarius (Jan. 20—Feb. 18): Butter Churner B2M Productions/Photodisc/Getty Images For uninhibited, open-minded Aquarians, no sex move is too outlandish for them to try. Those born under this sign are all about experimentation, so they will likely enjoy the novelty of the Butter Churner. To get into position, lie on your back and lift your legs over your head so that your ankles are next to your ears. Then, have your partner squat on top of you and thrust, penetrating you from above with a penis or dildo like they're churning butter. (Get where the name comes from?)

Pisces (Feb. 19—March 20): Crab Walk Sweet, tender Pisceans usually enjoy ~lovemaking~ that's slow, steady, and full of eye contact. For the fish of the zodiac, I recommend the Crab Walk, which involves both you and your partner crab-walking towards each other until you're close enough to lower your pelvis onto theirs. Since this position allows for a steady grinding motion rather than thrusting, the sex is long-lasting and super intimate. You can even transition into the Advanced Crab Walk by positioning your legs over your partner's shoulders for a little extra closeness.

Aries (March 21—April 19): Wheelbarrow Aries love a good challenge, and considering how much energy and stamina this fire sign tends to have, there's no better move for them to try than the Wheelbarrow. To do the Wheelbarrow, get on your hands and knees and allow your partner to pick you up by the pelvis. Then grip your partner's waist with your thighs and get ready for a great workout (and awesome penetration). You can also modify this tricky move by doing the Wanton Wheelbarrow instead, which allows you to plant one foot on the ground for stability.

Taurus (April 20—May 20): Lotus Taureans like sex that is sensuous with tons of contact, both physically and emotionally. IMO, the best move for a Taurus to try is the Lotus, which involves your partner sitting with their legs crossed while you straddle them, wrapping your legs around their waist until you're close enough for penetration. As well as feeling like a warm embrace, the Lotus allows both partners to take their time (and lazy Taureans will likely enjoy how little thrusting is involved).

Gemini (May 21—June 20): 69 filadendron/E+/Getty Images If anyone can handle giving and receiving at the same time, it's a Gemini. The multitasking twins of the zodiac are typically big fans of oral sex, so if they've never tried to 69, they're seriously missing out. 69ing is when you and your partner simultaneously perform oral sex on each other, and Geminis will appreciate all the options available with this one. Whether you want to be head-to-toe on top of your partner, beneath your partner, beside your partner, or in a standing 69 position, both parties are likely to have a good time.

Cancer (June 21—July 22): Spoon Cuddly Cancers are spooning enthusiasts, so adding sex into the equation is kind of their ideal situation. The Spoon position is as easy as it sounds: simply lie on your side with one leg slightly bent at the knee and allow your partner to penetrate you from behind, pressing their chest against your back. It may not be the kinkiest move out there, but a Cancer will love the close contact of this gentle position.

Leo (July 23—Aug. 22): Sideways Straddle Attention-loving Leos never miss an opportunity to put on a show. The Sideways Straddle allows Leo to command their partner's undivided attention while also getting to be on top. For this one, have your partner lie on their back with one knee bent. After straddling their bent knee while facing away from them, lower yourself onto their penis or dildo and get grinding. Besides feeling really good, Leos will likely get turned on by all the control this move gives them.

Virgo (Aug. 23—Sept. 22): Reverse Scoop Virgos aren't exactly known for their kinks, but a Virgo looking to try something new in bed probably won't feel too intimidated by the Reverse Scoop. To get into this position, start in missionary and — without breaking penetration — turn with your partner onto your sides so you're facing each other. This slight adjustment offers far more clitoral stimulation, especially if you intertwine your legs with your partner's.

Libra (Sept. 23—Oct. 22): Kneeling Reach-Around Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images Scrupulous Libras enjoy sex that is equally stimulating for both partners, so these folks are bound to love the Kneeling Reach-Around. To do this variation on doggy style, get onto your hands and knees and have your partner kneel down and penetrate you from behind. From this position, your partner can easily stimulate you with their fingers or a toy while simultaneously thrusting, ensuring maximum pleasure for both parties.

Scorpio (Oct. 23—Nov. 21): Chair Scorpios are usually open to bringing a prop into the bedroom, which is why the Chair position may just be their new favorite move. This sensual position involves having your partner sit on a chair while you straddle them. From there, you can either bounce, rock, or grind to achieve stimulation, and Scorpios will love the feeling of giving their partner an erotic lap dance. For a fun twist on this, you can also try the Reverse Chair, where you face away from your partner rather than towards them.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22—Dec. 21): Waterfall Sagittarians live for thrills, and the Waterfall is the best move to give these adventurous individuals a sexy adrenaline boost. If you're down to try the Waterfall, have your partner sit either on a bed or the floor with their legs spread. You should then lie between their legs with your head by their feet, resting your ankles on their shoulders and lifting your pelvis to allow for penetration. This slightly inverted position will make the blood rush to your head, resulting in an intense orgasm.

Capricorn (Dec. 22—Jan. 19): Little Dipper Capricorns like to take the reins in bed. For Caps who love to be on top (and who can't resist a good challenge), the Little Dipper is definitely worth a shot. Have your partner lie flat on their back on the floor while you hover above them in a crab walk position. Then, use your arms to move yourself up and down on your partner's penis or dildo as though you're doing tricep dips. You can get creative with furniture to get the positioning right, and finding that sweet spot will likely be just as satisfying for Caps as the sex itself.