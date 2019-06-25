The 25 Best Instagram DMs To Send The Cutie You Met Last Night

Picture this: You're out with friends and you really hit it off with a hottie you couldn't resist. You love their laugh, compliment them on their smooth pickup lines, and bond over how Supernatural doesn't get nearly enough credit. It's basically a rom-com, and you're into it AF. At the end of the night, you don't exchange numbers, but you do exchange social media handles (which is basically the same thing). The best Instagram DM slides tend to be cute, quippy, and flirty, and the best thing about sliding into someone’s DMs is that — if they don’t respond — no one but you will even know. It’s a win-win!

If you’re not sure how to slide into your crush’s DMs, then I have some suggestions that are sure to make them smile. According to Alessandra Conti, matchmaker at Matchmakers In The City, the best thing you can do is keep things light and fun. "The best way to DM someone is to say something that is non-threatening, and very much just kind of opening a conversation," she previously told Elite Daily. That way, they won’t be able to resist from responding.

From subtle to seductive, here are some of the best DM slides for Instagram you can use to get that hottie’s attention.

Joyce Diva/E+/Getty Images

Roses are red. Violets are blue. Here's a DM slide to say hi to you.

I couldn't figure out how I should start this conversation: compliment, cheesy pickup line, or simply just "Hi." So, you choose!

The weather is supposed to be great this weekend. If you're looking for someone to take advantage of it with, hit me up.

Hey, I just met you, and this is crazy, but I’m in your DMs, so let's go out maybe?

I'm not the best at starting conversations. You want to give it a try for me?

Let's skip the small talk and fast forward to the flirting.

If you can guess what my favorite restaurant is, I'll take you there for dinner.

This is probably pretty bold of me, but you know what they say: carpe DM.

What do first base and your inbox have in common? I'm terrible at sliding into both of them, but I'm still going to give it a try.

I'm trying to decide the best way to ask you out. Any ideas?

So. Do you miss me yet?

I can't wait for our first date. By the way, when are you taking me on one?

Hey, guess what? My friend has a crush on you. Also, that friend is me.

milan2099/E+/Getty Images

I've been thinking about you from a.m. to p.m., so I figured it's time to send you a DM.

Hope you don’t mind if I slip and slide into your DMs.

So what kind of mischief do you have planned this weekend?

Hey! Stop thinking about me 😉.

This is so us. You waiting for me to come to you. Me trying to figure out what to DM you. Fine, you win. Wanna go out some time?

Hey, I think you forgot to ask me out on a date. Just wanted to graciously give you the opportunity to do so now.

I just realized you forgot to ask me for this: [your phone number]. Use it wisely.

Full disclosure: I think you're cute. Want to be cute together over drinks this week?

What should I wear on our date tomorrow? Oh, by the way, we're going on a date tomorrow.

I'm taking a poll: Do you think asking someone out through a DM is creepy or bold? I'm leaning toward bold, but I want to know what you think.

My parents always said I should follow my dreams. That's why I started following you on Instagram.

NGL, I haven’t stopped thinking about you since we met. What’s it going to take for me to get more than your IG handle?

If you want to ease into their DMs and test the waters, reply to one of their Stories or ask them something about their most recent post. If you're feeling extra bold, be like Nike and just do it — no recent post or Story necessary. Either way, shoot your shot, because you never know where it might lead.

Source:

Alessandra Conti, matchmaker at Matchmakers In The City

Editor's Note: This story has been updated by Elite Daily Staff.