Bennifer 2.0 is engaged, people! And swapping the pink diamond ring for a green one isn’t the only change they’re making this time around. Apparently, the duo is determined to un-“jinx” their engagement, and that means they’re taking a new approach to the wedding planning. Per Page Six sources, Affleck and Lopez’s 2022 engagement will be way different (see: more private) than their last — and these reported changes are definitely on purpose.

Apparently, rather than planning an elaborate ceremony or a destination wedding, Affleck and Lopez want to keep their nuptials extremely low-key and private. On April 12, an insider told Page Six, “After the last time [they got engaged], there won’t be any announcements of when and where they are getting married. They will just do it and then announce.”

The reported decision was made in an effort to control the press, which both Lopez and Affleck have blamed for how their last wedding attempt failed. Back in November 2002, the duo got engaged after being co-stars in the rom-com Gigli. However, by January 2004, they had officially called off the wedding after delaying it once in the fall of 2003. At the time of their postponement, they released a statement about the problem with “excessive media attention.”

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

They explained, “When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring three separate ‘decoy brides’ at three different locations, we realized that something was awry. We began to feel that the spirit of what should have been the happiest day of our lives could be compromised.” Fair enough, and it sounds like Bennifer learned their lesson.

Now that they’re re-engaged, they are reportedly keeping all wedding details a secret — even from friends and family. Per the source, Lopez does not want to “jinx” their wedding by putting too much emphasis on the ceremony. The source told Page Six, “Friends will be invited to something like a birthday, and then it will turn out to be a wedding and they will get married in front of like 30, 40 people.” Well, there goes my bet that their wedding would be next year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

Although the possibility of hearing nothing about Bennifer’s wedding seriously bums me out, I’m holding out hope that she’ll drop some details in her “On The JLO” newsletter. That is where she announced her engagement, after all.