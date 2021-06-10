Veggie may not be over! One-and-a-half-years after going their separate ways, rumor has it Camila Mendes and Charles Melton are back together. According to a source for E! News, Mendes and Melton reportedly “reconnected on set of Riverdale” and are now focused on putting their relationship first. "Being around all of their mutual friends and hanging out together often made them realize they still have a strong connection and chemistry,” the source claimed on June 9. "They care a lot about each other and have a bond from filming together for so many hours each day."

But even though everything is reportedly “going well” between Melton and Mendes, the insider noted the pair is taking things slow, especially since Mendes broke up with her ex Grayson Vaughn just a few months ago in March 2021. “They aren't putting too much stress on the relationship,” the source added.

Reconciliation rumors first started swirling on June 4, when Mendes and Melton were reportedly spotted having dinner with Cole Sprouse, Dylan Sprouse, and model Stella Maxwell in Los Angeles. The group reportedly dined at the French restaurant La Poubelle Bistro, where Melton was supposedly seen putting his arm around Mendes. And when they were ready to leave, the duo reportedly drove off together in Melton’s car, so do with that info what you will.

Whether they’re together again or not, it seems like Mendes and Melton will always have a special place in each other’s hearts. After all, their late 2019 breakup was reportedly pretty amicable. "Nothing in particular happened," a source claimed to E! News at the time. "They just both felt busy and overwhelmed and it was a lot of pressure on them.” The source noted that the pair had very busy schedules at the time and that led to them having many "ups and downs" in their relationship.

But hopefully, all that is in the past now. No matter where Melton and Mendes stand, I’m just happy to see Veggie hanging out IRL again.