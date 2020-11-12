Anya Taylor-Joy's Relationship History Is So Intriguing

Don't know much about Anya Taylor-Joy's relationship history? I'm not surprised, seeing as the star of The Queen's Gambit prefers to keep her private life under wraps. As Taylor-Joy told The Guardian in March 2018, she's not one to open up about who she's dating. "There's a beauty in being anonymous," she said. "There's a reason why we're actors, we're playing other people, so I think the idea of someone being interested in me — I'm quite a private person — is a bit daunting, but I try not to think about it." Of course, that hasn't stopped fans from wondering who the actor has romanced.

Fans were even more curious after Taylor-Joy alluded to her “partner” during her May 2021 cover story for Elle. “My partner’s just come back from work, and he’s moving around all of his equipment, so this was the safe spot,” she said, and though she didn’t provide a name, that “partner” is rumored to be Malcolm McRae. Taylor-Joy and the musician were reportedly spotted kissing in New York City ahead of her Saturday Night Live debut, per Page Six, and in July, a source for The Sun claimed McRae and Taylor-Joy “spend every night together.” The insider added, “Things are getting really serious between them and she seems super happy.”

Oh, and did I mention McRae posted a pic of Taylor-Joy on IG in July with the caption, “I’m besotted?” Cute!

Before McRae, Taylor-Joy was romantically linked to photographer Ben Seed. In May 2020, the Daily Mail published pics of the two reportedly walking around London together, with a source claiming, "They make a lovely couple." However, nothing else was reported about the maybe-couple after that initial sighting.

And before that, Taylor-Joy was linked to Irish actor Eoin Macken. Little is known about their reported relationship, but the two possibly met on the set of the short film Crossmaglen, which they starred in together. In November 2016, Taylor-Joy made her first appearance on Macken's IG. "Every now and again you work with people that transcend how you see things," Macken captioned a black-and-white pic of him and his co-star. "@anyataylorjoy is one of those people — this girl got skills."

Though neither actor has revealed when they started dating (or if they even officially dated), Taylor-Joy took to IG to post a couple-y pic of her and her rumored man in New York City in July 2017. A few months later, the two sparked engagement rumors after Taylor-Joy appeared at the 61st BFI London Film Festival Awards with a sizable rock on that finger. In December 2017, Taylor-Joy was even spotted smooching her maybe-fiancé and, once again, flaunting her suspicious sparkler. However, the two never commented on engagement rumors.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

She and Macken ended up working together for a second film, Here Are the Young Men (which Macken wrote and directed and which debuted at the Galway Film Fleadh in July 2020), but it's still unclear if they broke up before filming, during filming, or were never even a legit couple. However, Taylor-Joy did allude to a major relationship ending in March 2019 — right before she started filming Emma — during her April 2021 cover story for Vogue. “Prior to filming I’d just had a devastating breakup, and it had challenged everything,” she said, though unsurprisingly, she didn’t name the ex in question.

Even if Taylor-Joy is, in fact, romancing someone new, I have a feeling she's going to keep that relationship on the DL.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect recent developments in her relationship history.