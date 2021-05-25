John Mulaney's Ex Seemingly Addressed Their Breakup In The Best Way

It looks like John Mulaney’s estranged wife is an Olivia Rodrigo fan, and Anna Marie Tendler’s Instagram about listening to Sour proves it. On May 24, Tendler posted the album’s cover artwork to her IG Story with the caption, “Hey bestie, you wanna hang out? *listens to this album on repeat all summer.*” And while it’s not shocking that Tendler is loving Rodrigo’s debut album (because who isn’t?), the timing is pretty sus, considering the Story was posted amid claims of Mulaney moving on with actor Olivia Munn.

In early May 2021, fans were heartbroken to learn Mulaney and Tendler were getting a divorce after nearly seven years of marriage following the comedian’s 60-day rehab stay. “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage,” Tendler said in a statement at the time, per Page Six. “I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

Not long after the divorce news broke, a source for People claimed Mulaney and Munn (who first met at Seth Myers’ wedding to Alexi Ashe in 2013) reconnected at a church in Los Angeles and began dating after Mulaney became single. "This is very new, they're taking it slowly," the insider claimed. Neither Munn nor Mulaney has confirmed the rumored relationship, but Tendler’s IG Story def seems to confirm something.

It makes sense that Tendler is listening to Sour “on repeat” while coping with her split, since the album is chock-full of great breakup anthems like “drivers license,” “traitor,” “enough for you,” “good 4 u,” and “happier,” among others. However, it seems Tendler has also found some solace in George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass album, as she recently recreated the cover art in an IG post with the caption, “isn’t it a pity,” which is one of the songs from the album. Music can be the ultimate breakup tool for dealing with heartbreak, after all.

Though Tendler certainly isn’t Rodrigo’s only celeb fan, she can probably relate to Sour better than most RN. Luckily, nothing heals a broken heart like Rodrigo’s music.