Alabama Barker's IG Had So Many Cute BTS Moments From Kravis' Wedding

After previously getting married in Las Vegas and Santa Barbara, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reportedly held their third wedding at a medieval castle in Portofino, Italy, on Sunday, May 22. Travis’ daughter, Alabama Barker, thankfully gave us an inside look at the festivities on her Instagram Story, and let me tell you, her videos got really up close and personal.

According to People, Alabama was a bridesmaid at her father’s wedding to Kourtney, and just before the couple said “I do” for the third time, she took a selfie with her new stepmom and posted it on IG. In the photo, Kourtney could be seen wearing a beautiful Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress, which reportedly marked the first time fans saw a peek of her gown on social media.

Alabama then gave fans a perfect view of Kourtney’s intricate veil, which featured an image of the Virgin Mary, by sharing both a photo and video of the couple standing at the altar, ready to exchange their vows.

According to photos posted by TMZ, Kourtney and Travis said “I do” at L'Olivetta — the seaside compound of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana — and then headed to Castello Brown to party with friends and family.

Luckily for us, Alabama shared behind-the-scenes footage of the reception, too. The 16-year-old posted a video of her family dancing to The Jackson 5’s classic hit “I Want You Back,” as well as Beyoncé and Jay-Z's “Crazy In Love.”

At one point, Travis is seen taking off Kourtney’s wedding garter with his teeth.

Alabama also shared a few clips of Kourtney and Travis slow dancing to “At Last” by Etta James. During the first video, Travis is seen embracing Kourtney and giving her sweet forehead kisses. In the second clip, the couple is surrounded by their loved ones on the dance floor as they all sway to the music.

Thank you, Alabama, for bringing us along to Kourtney and Travis’ wedding!