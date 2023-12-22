How To Get Zoë Kravitz’s Viral Boho Braids

Boho braids are one of the rising protective hairstyles at the moment. Popularized most recently by Zoë Kravitz, who has been rocking them for a couple of years now. It’s also taken off on TikTok, where boho braid videos have over 700 million views. It’s the perfect hairstyle for someone who wants versatility, as it’s known for its carefree and flowing appearance.

The style of braids first appeared in the ‘90s and early ‘00s and was seen on stars like Brandy, who wore them on her TV series Moesha and to red carpet events. Since then, the style has been re-imagined and refined for a new generation.

Celebrity hairstylist and entrepreneur Kim Kimble, who has worked with stars like Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Zendaya, says it’s a protective style where you can play around with the length, color, and texture. Kimble says it’s great to switch between protective hairstyles like braids and wigs, as it aids in stopping damage and breakage to your hair.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic/Getty Images

“You also need to give your hair a break from chemicals,” says Kimble, who recently released a line of wigs for people with textured hair types. “If you don’t want to mess with the texture of your natural hair by putting in chemicals or damaging it with heat tools, protective styles are the way to go.”

Below, Kimble shares the deets of this trending hairstyle, from maintaining it to how long boho braids can last.

Here’s What You’ll Need For That Boho Vibe

Boho braids are a fairly simple hairstyle, as the key to style is to try to make the braid not look “too perfect,” Kimble says. “Everybody wants that curly, wavy effect that gives you a boho vibe,” says Kimble.

On average, achieving this style can take six to eight hours, depending on how much hair and the length of the hair. “Stylists plat the hair and use a human hair texture that is wavy and curly on the ends,” says Kimble. In this case, she says that human hair would be the preferred type of hair versus synthetic extension hair. Human hair gives a natural and looser curl pattern, while synthetic hair is prone to matting and tangling.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

You should keep your scalp oiled throughout the time you have the braids up, Kimble says. “If you’re using human hair, you should use a detangling shampoo and conditioner,” she says. You can also use a spray leave-in-conditioner and spray this into your hair and scalp weekly. Wearing a silk bonnet is a must for this hairstyle to keep the braids from becoming frizzy.

Your Boho Braids Can Last For Weeks

“The style usually lasts about six to eight weeks, depending on how fast your hair grows,” Kimble says. However, the style can be prolonged by tying down your hair with a satin scarf at night and using a product to cleanse the scalp.

Kimble recommends the scalp relief from her hair care collection, which features essential oils that help cleanse your scalp — this offers a good alternative to washing your hair with this style, as it can make the braids loosen quicker.

The Take Down

Depending on the size of the braids, it can take a couple of hours to remove the braids. After removing your braids, it's important to use a clarifying shampoo to help remove any product buildup.

Try These Products

From plant-based hair extensions to extension care conditioners, here’s what you’ll want for your boho braids.