There are three things in this world that make a terrible day that much better. The first is a fancy oat milk cappuccino from my local café. The second are my very adorable cats. And the third is any compliment pertaining to my lipstick of choice.

As someone with a cabinet full of lipsticks of varying brands, shine, colors, and formulas, the lipstick I wear on a daily basis is a reflection of how I’m feeling. It’s always painstakingly chosen and, more often than not, I try on at least three before deciding which to wear. Most recently, I’ve fallen back in love with Urban Decay’s Vice Lip Bond Glossy Longwear Liquid Lipstick.

I own this particular lipstick in no less than six colors and will be immediately repurchasing the one I get the most compliments on: OG Backtalk.

Promising “highly pigmented color that stays on for up to 16 hours,” this liquid lipstick has become a staple in my beauty routine. Just the other day, I hosted my annual White Elephant party and got the sweetest compliment from my friend who said she absolutely loved the color. It was an instant mood boost, especially when I was already anxious to host a ton of people in my apartment. Below, find everything you need to know about the 16-hour lipstick.

Fast Facts:

Price: $28

Clean/Cruelty-Free: Vegan and cruelty-free.

Best for: Long-lasting lip color.

What I like: I love the range of colors in this collection and the fact that I can wear it all day long without needing to reapply.

What I don’t like: You do have to wait a few moments for it to dry before it becomes transfer-proof.

My rating: 4.6/5

The Packaging:

Like all Urban Decay packaging, this liquid lipstick comes in an unmistakably bold box that matches the color of the lipstick. The tube itself is a purple and mauve rectangle that is nearly indestructible (I can’t tell you how many times I’ve dropped mine and it’s not cracked or shattered). If you own multiple of these, it might be hard to distinguish which color is which unless you store them upside down to see the label.

First Impression:

I first tried this liquid lipstick at an event hosted by Urban Decay. If memory serves me, the makeup artist used the shade “Text Em” on my lips; it’s a subtle dusty rose hue that perfectly suited my then very tanned summer skin. I remember being surprised at the shine and pigmentation, especially because the MUA only used a singular coat to put it on my lips and didn’t use a lip liner. It was like magic and it didn’t smudge (even after I ate an entire popcorn and candy at the event).

How To Apply:

Prep your lips beforehand by using a soft lip scrub or lip mask to prevent cracking or flaking when you apply the lipstick. Afterwards, you can line your lips if you’d like or skip straight to applying a singular layer of the color to your lips. Make sure to shake the bottle beforehand to activate the formula. I don’t recommend putting on multiple layers — the last time I double layered, the lipstick didn’t seem to last as long.

The Results:

Thanks to its tried-and-true transfer-proof formula and long-lasting nature, I’ve brought it with me on almost all of my international vacations and even wore it to my wedding without needing to reapply. I also never need more than one coat to get a bold burst of color on my lips, which means one product lasts me forever. It’s also a great option ahead of the holidays.

"It also doesn’t feel sticky or heavy on your lips; in fact, you almost forget you’re wearing it. It’s truly like magic.

Similar Products:

Worth It?:

Compared to other liquid lipsticks, this one is well worth its near $30 price tag. Not only does it dry quicker than others, but you only need one coat to get a dose of highly pigmented color on your lips. I’ve used my tube for nearly a year nonstop and it’s still got a lot of life left in it.

Final Verdict:

Buy this! Trust me, you’re going to want one in every color — it’s especially great for New Year’s Eve when you’re on the hunt for a kiss-proof lipstick that won’t leave your partner (or a stranger) with pink all over their face.

About Me:

I’m a freelance writer that’s owned and tested over 500 lipsticks. I’ve been writing about beauty — among many other things — for the past eight years, and am always on the hunt for products that are actually worth the money and not just a one-off trend.