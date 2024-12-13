The Eras Tour may be over, but Taylor Swift’s impact isn’t going anywhere. Whether she’s cheering on boyfriend Travis Kelce at a game or bopping around town during a GNO with her besties, the Grammy winner never fails to make headlines — even for something as simple as switching up her lipstick.

Aside from her mastery in lyric writing and hit song-making, Swift is also known for her consistently striking lipstick shades. She’s almost always wearing a bright cherry red, but can be spotted in pink-toned and orangey neutrals on occasion. The multi-hyphenate sticks to a carefully curated rotation, rarely ever diverging or divulging her go-tos.

BUT, there have been at least a handful of times when she or one of her makeup artists has revealed the secrets to her bold lip looks. And, luckily for you (and me), I tried all the ones that are currently available so you know how Taylor Swift’s favorite lipsticks actually hold up throughout the day.

Not only did I test the long-wear, finish, and application process, but as a Black woman, I had to see whether these shades were melanin-friendly. Here are my honest reviews and rankings for five of Swift’s lipstick essentials, using her own song titles:

The “I Knew You Were Trouble” Jordan Murray/Elite Daily In a 2014 MTV interview, Swift revealed one of her favorite red lipsticks: NARS’ Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Dragon Girl. Sadly, this formula is being discontinued, but I had the privilege of trying the next best thing: NARS’ Powermatte Long-Lasting Lipstick in the same shade. Pros: I *loved* the bright shade with my skin tone — just look at how much it pops. Cons: The thick and waxy formula makes it a bit hard to work with and apply layers. I wore this lipstick while grabbing dinner with a friend, and the waxiness made my lips feel super dry. I was so excited to get home to apply a lip balm. Plus, it transferred on everything including my glass, silverware, and napkin, and it even rubbed around my mouth. There was very little lasting power, and I had to keep reapplying, so my lips didn’t look patchy. Overall Score: 2/5

The “tolerate it” Jordan Murray/Elite Daily According to her longtime makeup artist Lorrie Turk, Armani Beauty's Rouge D’Armani Matte Lipstick in Red To Go has consistently been a fave of the Tortured Poets Department singer’s. This shade is also currently discontinued, but a close match is the brand’s Lip Power Matte in 407. Pros: Similarly to the previous NARS lippie, this rich firetruck truck is stunning, especially with my skin tone. Cons: This is a true matte lipstick; my preference leans more toward shine. When it comes to wear, there was no shifting on my face, but there was some transfer on the rim of my glass, so I had to reapply the lipstick in the center of my mouth. Thankfully, the formula could easily be reapplied without pilling or separating. Overall Score: 3/5

The “Anti-Hero” Jordan Murray/Elite Daily After Swift ditched her signature bright red for a more terracotta tone at the 2024 Video Music Awards, everyone wanted to know the details. Her makeup artist did not disappoint — Turk announced in a viral Instagram story that Tay was wearing NARS’ Air Matte Lip Color in Morocco. “She’s worn it for years,” said the MUA. Quick note: As a Black woman, I was weary to try a shade that had ashy undertones. This color category tends to make all melanated skin tones appear washed out, which, for most of us, is just not the vibe. To avoid this, I started by lining my lips with MAC’s Lip Liner in Chestnut and blending the brown into the center of my pucker to create a gradient. This added depth to the shade that was missing on its own. Pros: The doe foot applicator made for a smooth application process, and the formula was thin yet still pigmented, which is ideal for layering. The biggest shock? I actually really loved this tint. I’ve never been a neutral girlie, but Taylor Swift might have just converted me. Cons (but not really): I’d recommend all ranges of melanated skin to pair this look with a similar-toned lip liner to avoid an ashy appearance. This lasted several hours with only one reapplication. Overall: 4/5

The “You Belong With Me” Jordan Murray/Elite Daily According to Turk, Fenty Beauty’s Stunna Lip Paint in Uncensored is yet another mainstay in Swift’s rotation. Pros: I’m a huge Fenty user, so I had high hopes for this one. And, of course, Rihanna did not disappoint. Besides having a superb red tone (aka not being too orange), this formula is quite literally indestructible. There was zero transfer, and it dried down quickly which made for seamless layering. I’m also obsessed with the applicator. The rounded tip allowed me to effortlessly maneuver around the curves of my mouth for precision and a clean look. Furthermore, the soft matte finish is just the varnish I’ve been looking for. It’s not glossy, but there is still a slight radiance and sheen. Cons: The only downside to this product is that it’s unbelievably difficult to remove. The action involves heavily rubbing and scrubbing the lips, so be prepared for hard work at your bathroom counter. Overall Score: 4.5/5