Ever since 2014, fans of Olivia Jade Giannulli have been able to get ready with her by watching the social media star’s many beauty and lifestyle YouTube videos. Now, more than a decade (and 1.8 million YT followers) later, she’s bringing her makeup game straight to her audience’s vanities with the launch of o.piccola, her new beauty brand.

The label’s name is two-fold: O for Olivia; piccola, Italian for “little” — as in “a little goes a long way,” a reference to the 26-year-old’s personal beauty philosophy.

If you’ve been paying attention to Giannulli’s recent GRWMs, you may’ve noticed she’s been sneaking a dewy, dual-ended bronzer and highlighter stick into her routine for months; that hidden item has always been the entrepreneur’s first o.piccola product: the Bronze & Glow Balm. Available online starting May 12 at 5 p.m. ET, the balm has been in the work for five years, dreamed up not too long after the entrepreneur’s 2018 Sephora collab, a powder bronzer and highlight palette featuring six shimmery shades.

Initially, Giannulli had plans to revive her OG bronzer after her followers expressed interest. At some point, though, she decided to change course. “I was like, ‘I don’t wear a powder product, so it needs to be a little bit more current and updated to what I actually love and feel is missing,’” she tells Elite Daily. The rest is history.

The hero product currently comes in three tones — light, medium, and dark — but Giannulli has high hopes that positive reception will allow her to expand her shade range in the near future. “I’m manifesting a really epic, successful launch and great feedback,” she says. “I really, really, really, deeply hope from every part of my body that people love it as much as I do.”

Until the day comes when she can release more products, Giannulli is more than happy to spill the tea on her other beauty faves. Never one to gatekeep, she shares her other makeup must-haves, including her festival essentials:

Olivia’s Everyday Go-To

While Giannulli has already implemented o.piccola into her routine, she still has space for other celeb beauty brands. Hailey Bieber’s is a regular in her rotation — and the Rhode Glazing Milk is one of her holy grails. “It’s just really a nice base before bed and before makeup,” she says.

Her French Finds

Though she’s now living her best life in NYC, Giannulli learned a lot during her short stint living in France — namely, French pharmacy products. To start, she’s a big fan of Caudalie, particularly the French skin care brand’s Beauty Elixir. “Their facial spray smells and feels like a spa, and I think it’s an amazing product,” she says.

She also enjoys the La Roche-Posay Pigmentclar Eye Cream, a brightening cream with a cooling tip, and Weleda (technically a Swiss and German brand but very much highly recommended across Europe) Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream. Mind you, it’s particularly thick: “You better have some dry-*ss skin if you’re using that product.”

Plus Some Festival Necessities For The Road

Giannulli may’ve passed on attending Coachella and Stagecoach this year (she’s been a little busy!), but she did offer her expertise for any festivalgoers. No. 1 on her list: Sunscreen is nonnegotiable. Her go-to sheer SPF is from Isdin, another European pharmacy brand; her go-to tinted SPF is from EltaMD.

Other products that she keeps in her festival bag: Summer Friday’s Flushed Lip Stain and, of course, o.piccola’s Bronze and Glow balm for a sun-kissed finish.