Look, I know we're all about three seconds from heading out for the holidays and leaving every single care behind besides presents, Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You," and those addictive sugar cookies with Christmas trees on them, but hear me out. There's one new launch coming to Sephora just after Christmas from beauty and lifestyle influencer Olivia Jade. And I promise, once you see this Olivia Jade x Sephora Collection Bronze & Illuminate Palette swatch and review, you'll want to drop all your gift cards on one of these for your family and friends.

Coming to Sephora's website and the Sephora app on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, this latest drop from Olivia Jade and Sephora Collection will retail for $28. Let me preface all of this by saying the palette won't be available for long, so if you like what you see below, hop on it fast before the other hungry beauty lovers with gift cards snag it first.

The palette itself consists of six large pans of pressed powder — five different highlighter shades and one bronze shade, to be exact. The highlighters range as light as a white shade with gold flecks and as bright as a true yellow gold shimmer, while the bronzer is a warm shade of brown, almost like a burnt sienna or a cinnamon. The overall color scheme feels incredibly warm, which is a breath of fresh air during a chilling winter where I can barely feel my limbs and also my soul.

Courtesy of Sephora Collection

If you take a peek through Olivia Jade's, who boasts over a super casual 1 million YouTube and Instagram followers, Instagram account, you'll see all of these shades are right up her warm, sun-kissed alley. Basically, you'll rarely catch the 19-year-old influencer and daughter of actress Lori Loughlin without a sharp contour or a highlight bright enough to blind you, and with this new release, she's made sure you won't be caught without either of those things as well.

Olivia Jade on YouTube

“I have been working on this palette for a year and I still wake up every morning in complete disbelief that I got to create such a stunning product with Sephora Collection. I am honored and proud to have had such an incredible opportunity and learning experience and without the support of my subscribers, this would have never happened," Jade says via a press release from Sephora. "We put so much thought into each shade and I cannot wait for the world to get their hands on it! It truly is the only highlight I’ve been wearing for the past 7 months.”

Courtesy of Sephora Collection Courtesy of Sephora Collection

Considering it is my constant mission to highlight my face so brightly, aliens mistake me for one of their own and beam me up to their homeland, away from all my Earthly responsibilities, I was stoked to get an exclusive chance to swatch this baby. It's cold. It's winter. I'm paler than I usually am. Needless to say, I've needed something to warm me up a bit.

Courtesy of Theresa Massony

From left to right in the photo below, you'll see the shades "Twinkie," a shimmering yellow gold; "Angel Face," a slightly rose-toned gold; "Magic," a white shade with gold flecks; "Eighteen," a champagne; "Legal," a warm bronzer; and "YOLO," a copper shade.

Courtesy of Theresa Massony

My immediate response while swatching these shades was being pleasantly surprised with the quality of the swatches. Let it be know, that these swatches above were done on the first (!!!!!) try. No patches, and very limited excess powder in sight. That said, the color payoff, at first swatch, is stellar, not to mention the shine power (sans KiraKira):

Yes, these shades were indeed swatch-tastic, but could they stand up to the test of my face (a very testy one, at that)? Well, let's just say, there's no shortage of bronzy glow here.

Courtesy of Theresa Massony

I decided to take the palette for a test drive, not just on my cheekbones, but on my entire face, to see how the colors stood up against each other and for an opportunity to actually test each one out.

First, I dusted the bronzer shade "Legal" into the crease of my eye, as well as a swipe under my lower lashline, and blended it outward. I followed this up by packing the copper shade "YOLO" on my outer lid, a mixture of the yellow gold shade "Twinkie" and rose gold "Angel Face" on the center of my lid, and the white-gold shade "Magic" in my inner corner. The end result was a very warm, defined, smoked-out eye, perfect for anytime wear, but especially if you love a daytime smoky eye.

Courtesy of Theresa Massony

After finishing off my eyes, I went in with the bronzer to contour my face. The only thing I suggest taking caution with is the fact that the pigment of the bronzer is SO powerful and very warm. Those aren't necessarily bad things at all, but if you're on the paler side like I am, just know you don't need to pack on the bronzer at all and remember to blend thoroughly.

After defining some mighty fine cheekbones, if I do say so myself, it was time for my favorite part: highlighting until I can't highlight anymore. Out of the whole palette, I have to say the champagne shade "Eighteen" and the white-gold shade "Magic" are my two favorites, likely because those show up the best on my skin. I dusted "Eighteen" across the tops of my cheekbones, the bridge of my nose, and my brow bone, and eagerly awaited my chosen alien family to take me home.

Courtesy of Theresa Massony Courtesy of Theresa Massony

"Eighteen" initially offered me a more natural-looking glow, since it's pretty similar to my super light skin tone. That said, if, like me, you want a more stand-out glow, I'd recommend either packing the shade "Magic" on top (which I ended up doing) or spraying your highlighter brush with a setting spray before dipping into your pan. My final step, which you can see in the photos above, was to pack a tiny bit of "Angel Face" onto my lips for a super extra pout (my forever M.O.). Et voilà! A full-on bronzed, glowy face in the middle of a winter that makes me never want to leave my home!

Given the size of the pans and the initial color payoff, I'd say that if you love a warm and bright glow to your skin, you'll like this palette. If your skin is on the lighter side (WHERE MY PALE HOMIES AT?), just know you miiiiiiight have to pack a little extra pigment on — considering we're all doing that anyway, most likely, no harm, no foul. Remember, the Olivia Jade x Sephora Collection Bronze & Illuminate Palette ($28, Sephora) drops on Sephora's website and the Sephora app on Wednesday, Dec. 26. It won't be around forever, so you've only got a limited time for this glow-up.