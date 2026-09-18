The Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit is the two-in-one set that started it all, solidifying Kylie Jenner as a beauty mogul. Now, she’s expanding her signature product line with the all-new Plumping Matte Lip Kit.

“I’m so excited to introduce the latest evolution of my first-ever launch — the Plumping Matte Lip Kit,” Jenner shared of the new collection. “This is the perfect duo that contains my favorite formulas, the Plumping Powder Matte Lip and Plumping Lip Liner, in a ready-to-go routine for a plumped, blurred pout.”

Each $35 set comes with a matching liner and lippie to help you create a coordinated look, and is available in four classic shades:

The Kylie (soft dusty rose)

(soft dusty rose) The Candy K (warm pink nude)

(warm pink nude) The Dolce K (taupe nude)

(taupe nude) The True Brown K (deep chocolate brown)

I’ve always loved how easy it is to create a runway-ready lip with Jenner’s kits. While I'm far from a KarJenner-level makeup master, the OG sets let me create stunning looks at home and on-the-go. I’m also a huge fan of anything that gives my pout an extra boost, so as soon as I saw this kit was advertised as “plumping,” I had to give it a try.

With the Emmys on my cal and a few other pre-parties to attend before the big night on Sept. 15, I decided to test out Jenner’s new formula to see how long it actually lasts on the red carpet. Below, you’ll find my honest review after wearing it for 14 hours straight, from the afternoon arrivals to dancing the night away at the Disney after-party.

Kylie Cosmetics

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Fast Facts:

Price: $35 per kit (includes lip liner and lipstick)

$35 per kit (includes lip liner and lipstick) Who this is best for: Anyone looking for a long-lasting, ultra-matte pout.

Anyone looking for a long-lasting, ultra-matte pout. What I like: The staying power is some of the best I’ve ever experienced.

The staying power is some of the best I’ve ever experienced. What I don’t like: The formula left my lips feeling dry, so keep a balm close by.

The formula left my lips feeling dry, so keep a balm close by. My rating: 4.75/5

Packaging:

The packaging for the new Plumping Matte Lip Kit is nearly identical to previous Kylie Cosmetics launches. It comes in the signature box featuring the iconic image of lips on the front and shade swatches stamped on the side.

The products inside are also very similar, starting with a traditional lip liner that requires a standard makeup pencil sharpener. As for the lipstick, it comes in a slightly longer tube than the Glossy Lip Kit and is a bit wider than the regular Matte Lip Kit. Overall, though, it’s a pretty straightforward setup complete with a classic wand applicator.

First Impressions:

Since everything looks so similar to the traditional Kylie Cosmetics lip kits, there wasn’t much that stood out to me at first. As a fan of the OG packaging, I appreciated that Jenner didn’t do anything too unusual with this launch. When I applied the formula, though, I could instantly tell there was a plumping aspect to the lipstick thanks to a slight tingly sensation. It’s not extreme at all — just a little heat to let you know it’s working.

The Results:

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While it didn't give me lip-filler volume, my pout definitely looked fuller. Most of that came from the sharp definition of the liner and the gorgeous "Kylie" shade, which instantly made me feel like a Kardashian. It even earned me compliments from celebs while working the carpet at pre-Emmys events the weekend before.

That said, the formula delivered such an intense matte finish that my lips felt incredibly dry. They weren't cracked, just seriously parched — and since I'm a glossy girl at heart, I eventually had to layer a lip balm on top.

But whether you wear it solo or add hydration, the best thing about this kit is that it lasts. I put it on around 10 a.m. before heading to the Emmys carpet, and the color stayed completely intact until I got home from the Disney after-party around midnight. Despite the humid, sweat-inducing weather, constant water breaks, and dinner in the press room, the product refused to budge.

Is Kylie Cosmetics’ Plumping Matte Lip Kit Worth It?

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If you’re a fan of the brand's original lip kits and want a matte pout with a little extra oomph, this is a must. For the incredible longevity alone, I’m completely sold. Of course, the plumping effect won't replace actual filler, and the dryness takes some getting used to, but ultimately, I’m obsessed.

My only request is that Jenner drops a glossy version for those of us who love a hydrated finish, as well as some brighter shades. Right now, the colors are strictly natural and nude, but I’d love to see a bold red or bright pink in the mix for my next red carpet.

About Me:

As Elite Daily’s experiences writer, I test the latest celebrity beauty drops to see if they’re worth adding to your collection. Anytime I see “plumping” on a lip product, it’s a must-try as someone who wants a more voluminous, professional-looking pout with ease and on a budget — especially at a Hollywood event with A-listers in attendance.