Spooky season has made its way to #BeautyTok. From freaky nail motifs to animal-inspired eyeshadow looks, content creators are gearing up for Oct. 31 by providing tons of themed inspo that TikTok users are eating up. One particularly standout trend on the FYP comes from one of fall’s most talked about movies — that trend is Beetlejuice lips.

What Is The Beetlejuice Lips Trend?

Inspired by the release of the sequel film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, makeup influencer @_hello_adri tried fellow creator @luarareisinger’s crackled lip tutorial using a green and black combo — and it totally took off. With the video currently has 44.6 million views and counting, other TikTokers are showing off their own versions, creating a multitude of color combos that could be applied to this season and beyond.

What makes the lime green hue of Beetlejuice lips extra inviting is that it’s another way to achieve the brat look using only makeup. Charli XCX would definitely approve.

How To Achieve The Look

Based on the videos, the process seemed relatively simple — but I can’t say that I wasn’t skeptical of whether I’d be able to get the same results. I mean, I’m a beauty editor, but I’m not an MUA.

Nevertheless, I persisted. After grabbing a green pigment and a black eyeshadow, I pulled up the OG video and took a stab at the style.

Step No. 1

To start, make sure your lips are nice and moisturized so that you have a smooth base to apply your tint. Once your pout is even and soft, you can begin by applying an opaque coat of your chosen color (in this case, green) all over the lips. Make sure that you’re getting the entire perimeter of your mouth and filling in the area.

For products, liquid lipstick or liquid eyeshadow make for the best formulas because they dry down really nicely, but have enough stickiness to hold onto the shadow. The Matte Fluid Eye Paint in Vertigo Flowers from Halsey’s beauty brand about-face seems to be the preferred choice among beauty influencers, so I also opted for the same.

Step No. 2

After you’ve made sure that your lips are fully coated, pucker your mouth so the lips are scrunched and wrinkly. This is where the magic happens. While your lips are crinkled, take a matte black eyeshadow (or any preferred color) and use a flat eyeshadow brush to pat the product onto your kissers. This doesn’t have to be perfect, but make sure you are covering as much surface area as you can.

As soon as your lips look sufficiently colored, you can unpucker them for the final reveal. Voilá! You officially have the coolest crackled lip moment. You’ll be taken back to the early 2010s when cracked nail polish was all the rage.

The Takeaway: This Is Sooo Fun

Though this isn’t a look that matches my personal style and I probably wouldn’t choose to wear it out on an average day (I’ll stick to the Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment or my favorite Topicals Slick Salve, TYVM), it’s definitely something fun to try for Halloween or any other funky occasion. The fact that you can do any combination of colors makes it great for college game days, themed frat parties, or even to celebrate other holidays (e.g. red and green for Christmas).

TL;DR: It’s super easy and the end result is so satisfying and rewarding. I’m not someone who’s particularly artistic, but I had no trouble following the steps and achieving the desired effect.

Whether you’re in the market for a spooky season makeup look or just interested in debuting something unique, you should absolutely give it a try.