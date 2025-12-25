If I’m being honest, the worst thing about winter isn’t the plunging temperatures and 5 p.m. sunsets — it’s the dry, chapped lips. This season, I’m determined to avoid looking like I’ve traversed Antarctica by investing in balms that actually help lock in moisture and prevent cracking. But with hundreds of lip products on the market — many of which promise to do the exact same thing — it can be difficult to narrow down the best ones.

As a dedicated beauty writer who lives by a celebrity recommendation, I started my quest by researching the lip balms stars like Sabrina Carpenter, Margot Robbie, and Zendaya swear by. After digging through my own collection of lip products, scouring my local drugstores, and calling in a few samples, I spent the next two weeks testing nine different balms, analyzing how long they lasted and how hydrated my lips felt. From willingly walking in sub-freezing temperatures to making my apartment feel like the Sahara desert, I went the distance to get the data.

Find out which celebrity-loved lip balms are actually worth your money below.

Best Overall: Aquaphor Healing Ointment

If I could write 1,000 words dedicated to my love of Aquaphor, I would. Not only is it recommended by dermatologists to help treat severely dry skin, but it’s a great option to have on hand for anyone with mildly chapped lips. A favorite of Zendaya, Billie Eilish, and more, Aquaphor is essentially magic in a bottle. While the brand does sell specific lip repair balms, you can also use the standard product on your lips — and trust me when I say a little goes a long way. I use this multipurpose balm on everything from dry cuticles to cracked lips, and it’s never let me down.

Pros:

Can be used for dry lips, skin, chafing, and more

Good for sensitive skin

Ingredients like panthenol and bisabolol help heal cracked lips

Unscented and fragrance-free

Cons:

Not suitable for people with lanolin allergies

If you don’t buy the lip balm, you have to apply the product with your fingers, which can be annoying

Some people may not be a fan of the slick texture on their lips

Rating: 4.9/5

Best Drugstore: Vaseline Healing Jelly

A favorite of stars like Troye Sivan and Marilyn Monroe, this drugstore staple is a must-have for anyone looking to lock in moisture on their lips. Like Aquaphor, you can apply the regular product or invest in the brand’s Lip Therapy line, which comes in both a classic mini jar or a tube. I find myself reaching for this when I’m headed outdoors for a long time during the winter because I know I won’t have to constantly reapply.

Pros:

Pure petroleum, no added ingredients (unless you get a flavored balm)

The standard product is hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic

Helps lock in moisture on your lips to prevent further dryness

Cons:

Can feel a bit greasy on your lips

Finger application with the tub or jar versions of the product can leave a frustrating residue on your hands

Rating: 4.8/5

Best Splurge: Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment

A favorite of Meghan Markle and Margot Robbie, the Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment feels like butter gliding onto your lips. Not only is it packaged in a chic, minimalist tube, but it also offers a healthy dose of hydration without being overly scented. While the product does feel lovely on your lips, its luxury price tag makes it an inaccessible option for people on a budget. In my opinion, if you really want a heavy boost of hydration, you can opt for a cheaper drugstore brand and be just fine.

Pros:

Comes in a variety of colors to add a subtle tint to your lips, if desired

Boasts 24-hour hydration

Clean beauty product made without parabens, sulfates, or phthalates

Cons:

Most expensive lip balm on this list at $26

Color will wear off throughout the day and require reapplication

New formula removed SPF, and some reviewers say it isn’t as soft or pigmented as the old formula

Rating: 4/5

Best Multipurpose: Lansinoh Nipple Cream

When I heard that both Kylie Jenner and White Lotus star Carrie Coon use this nipple cream as a lip balm, I knew I had to try it. I love a multipurpose product, and this one doesn’t disappoint. A favorite of celebrity makeup artists as well, this product is super hydrating and glossy, thanks to the key ingredient: lanolin. Just be careful not to use too much or else you’ll be caught with an unsightly white cast on your lips.

Pros:

Helps lock in moisture and ease cracked lips

Can be used on your lips, nipples, hands, and more

A small bottle lasts a long time

Unscented and 100% natural

Cons:

Costs a bit more than other lanolin options like Aquaphor

Not suitable for people with lanolin allergies

If you use too much product, it can leave a white cast

Doesn’t last as long as traditional lip balms, in my opinion

Rating: 3.8/5

Best Everyday: Bag Balm

In a 2024 interview, Dove Cameron revealed that she always keeps a tin of Bag Balm in her purse and uses it religiously. The Vermont-made lip balm not only has nostalgic packaging, but it’s also safe to use on people and animals thanks to its simple ingredients list. I tried both the tin and tube version of Bag Balm and prefer the tube for my lips because the application is less messy. It does feel super hydrating and lasts a pretty long time in between applications, but overall, I’m not the biggest fan of the scent. (Pro tip: Use this on your cuticles if they get super dry during the winter.)

Pros:

Can be used on your lips, hands, feet, and more

The tin packaging is super durable and hard to lose

Feels less greasy and thick than other products

You only need a little product at a time

Cons:

Not suitable for people with lanolin allergies

Tin packaging may feel too bulky or messy for some, so I’d opt for the tube version

I don’t love the scent

Rating: 3.8/5

Best Scent Variety: Glossier Balm Dotcom

With superstar fans like Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo, it’s no surprise that the Glossier Balm Dotcom is an ultra-popular lip product, especially for Gen Z fans. The brand offers a good variety of scents and tints, and the product itself is formulated with a phyto-antioxidant blend, castor seed oil, beeswax, and lanolin to nourish your lips throughout the day. I’ve tried the Birthday Cake flavor in the past and loved the delicate shimmer and scent.

Pros:

An excellent variety of shades and scents

Feels more luxurious than other lip care brands

A little product goes a long way

Updated applicator makes it less messy to apply

Cons:

Not suitable for people with lanolin allergies

Scented versions contain fragrance and may be overwhelming to some

Rating: 4.5/5

Best Medicated: Carmex

It’s no surprise that Carmex is a super popular choice for people with chapped lips, especially when celebs like Zendaya and Keke Palmer call themselves fans. When I was growing up, my mom used to keep a tube of Carmex on her key chain, and I’m happy to report that the product hasn’t changed since I first used it over two decades ago. It’s medicated with camphor and menthol, so it might not be a great first choice for someone looking for just a simple boost of hydration.

Pros:

Medicated and can be used preventatively

Provides a protective barrier against the elements

Soothes and heals dry lips

Provides long-lasting hydration

Cons:

Menthol leaves a tingly feeling on your lips

Camphor has a strong odor that’s not for everyone

Balms come in multi-packs instead of singles

I’m not the biggest fan of the applicator, but it works just fine

Rating: 4.1/5

Best Overnight: Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

I started using the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask back when it first launched at Sephora in 2017. The product has seen my lips through some incredibly harsh New York winters, and it now comes in tons of fun flavors like Gummy Bear, Watermelon Pop, and Peach Iced Tea. The brand also does collabs to offer creative flavors like Baskin Robbins Rainbow Sherbert. No wonder it’s a fave of stars like Kate Hudson, Kendall Jenner, and more.

Pros:

Comes with an applicator so you don’t have to get product on your hands

Created to provide intense moisture to your lips while you sleep

Offers a ton of different scent options

Cons:

Made with fragrance

Can feel super thick or tacky on your lips

A higher price point than other lip products on this list

Rating: 4.4/5

Best Tinted: Burt’s Bees Tinted Lip Balm

One of my lifelong go-tos, Burt’s Bees also has fans in celebrities like Margot Robbie and Lily Collins. The original lip balm is made with responsibly sourced beeswax and boasts ingredients like Vitamin E and peppermint oil to lock in 12-hour moisture, and the tinted options pack the same punch with added color. It’s a great option for anyone on a budget who wants a classic balm to protect their lips that doesn’t feel super slick on your lips.

Pros:

Carbon neutral certified and made with recyclable packaging

Offers a variety of flavors and tints

Some products contain SPF or extra-hydrating ingredients like shea butter

Cons:

Can feel waxy on your lips

Some people may not be a fan of the tingling sensation from the peppermint oil

May need frequent reapplication

Rating: 4/5

More Celebrity-Loved Lip Balms