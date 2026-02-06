If something keeps selling out and Kim Kardashian is into it, my brain immediately short-circuits into “add to cart” mode. So when Biotyspa’s Body Sculpt Kit, an at-home lymphatic massage system inspired by French spa techniques, popped back in stock (after selling out several times over), I decided to see whether it could actually deliver spa-like results without the price tag.

The kit promises de-puffing, sculpting, and that elusive “I just drank three green juices” glow, all via a soft silicone suction cup you use in the shower. Kim has posted the body product on her Instagram story, and Kourtney Kardashian is also a fan — the Poosh founder has included it in her annual holiday gift guide in years past.

But does it deliver on everything it claims? “At-home lymphatic tools can be very effective when used properly,” says lymphatic massage therapist Tatiana Vianna, founder of Tatiana Vianna Beauty Spa in Sherman Oaks, California. “But the key is understanding what they can realistically do and what they can’t.” So I put it to the test to see whether this kit could actually replace a pro lymphatic-drainage treatment.

Fast Facts:

Price: $147

$147 What it is: An at-home lymphatic massage kit inspired by French techniques.

An at-home lymphatic massage kit inspired by French techniques. What’s included: A shower gel, a firming body oil, and a silicone suction cup.

A shower gel, a firming body oil, and a silicone suction cup. What this is best for: Temporary de-puffing, pre-event sculpting, post-travel swelling.

Temporary de-puffing, pre-event sculpting, post-travel swelling. Time commitment: About 15 minutes per day, once you get the hang of it.

About 15 minutes per day, once you get the hang of it. My rating: 4.5/5

The Science Behind It

Your lymphatic system helps regulate fluid balance, remove waste, and support immune function. Unlike your circulatory system, it doesn’t pump on its own. “It relies on movement, breathing, muscle contractions, and external stimulation to keep fluid flowing,” says Rebecca Faria, founder of Detox by Rebecca, a spa in Los Angeles focused on lymphatic drainage. (Her clients include the Kardashians, Hailey Bieber, Addison Rae, and Jennifer Aniston.)

When lymph fluid becomes sluggish, it can build up in the body, leading to bloating, puffiness, and that heavy feeling many people notice after travel, hormonal shifts, or long periods of inactivity. Through rhythmic, directional movements, lymphatic massage encourages fluid to move toward lymph nodes, where it can be filtered and processed. “It’s like giving your body a reset,” Faria says. “You’re helping the system do what it’s designed to do: keep things moving, balanced, and flowing.”

Biotyspa Body Sculpt Kit’s Packaging

The three-piece kit centers on a soft silicone suction cup that’s designed to glide over damp, well-oiled skin in circular, upward motions. It’s paired with a hydrating shower gel and a firming body oil that smells clean, calming, and unmistakably spa-like. The packaging is minimal, monochrome, and chic, and everything looks aesthetic enough to leave out in the shower.

How To Apply

The tool is meant to be used in the shower on damp skin. You apply the shower gel first, add a few drops of body oil, then move the suction cup in upward strokes across your thighs, butt, stomach, and sides of the waist.

Biotyspa’s YouTube channel includes detailed instructional videos on technique, showing motions and strokes for different body parts. However, the digital-only demos aren’t ideal when you’re actually in the shower, cold, wet, and slippery, and trying to remember what you’re supposed to do next.

First Impressions

Despite watching the tutorial videos beforehand, I kept forgetting steps midshower. I ended up pausing and replaying instructions on my phone, which quickly turned my bathroom into a cold, slippery hazard zone. At first, I couldn’t get the suction cup to stay on. Then I overcorrected and used too much pressure, making it uncomfortable to drag across my skin.

The process also requires a lot of slip, so I found myself jumping back into the shower stream repeatedly to re-wet my skin and add more oil. Some areas, like my butt, were genuinely hard to reach. That learning curve tracks with what experts warn about. “Direction, rhythm, and pressure matter,” Faria says. “If the tool isn’t gliding properly or you’re forcing suction, you’re not going to get the intended benefit.”

My usual quick shower took a full 45 minutes, and postshower, I followed the instructions and slammed a glass of water to help flush out fluid. Immediately, my stomach looked less puffy and had slightly more visible ab definition, and my waist appeared a bit more chiseled. “Do I look more snatched?” I asked my husband after my first self-session. He put his glasses back on. “Hmm… yeah. Kinda?” Not bad for an initial attempt, but getting there was messy.

Is A DIY Lymphatic Massage Worth It?

The redness from the cups faded within a few hours, and the next morning, I was about 2 pounds lighter on the scale — which both experts attributed to loss of water weight. “DIY lymphatic care is great for de-puffing and fluid movement,” Faria says. “Those results can show up right away, especially in areas where people tend to hold water.” I also noticed more digestive activity than usual, which is normal. “When fluid starts moving, your body has to process it out,” Vianna says.

By Day Three, the routine felt far more manageable, and I could get through it in about 15 minutes. That said, I went through more than half the shower gel in just a few uses. I tested the kit intermittently over the following weeks. Between deadlines, holidays, and chasing after my toddler, it wasn’t realistic to do nightly. Still, it’s something I’ll absolutely reach for before a big event, beach vacation, or if I’m feeling extra bloated or puffy.

If you’re expecting spa-quality results, both experts emphasize that at-home tools operate on a different level than professional treatments. “DIY lymphatic massage is maintenance, while professional sessions are transformation,” Vianna says. At-home tools can help with mild de-bloating and temporary sculpting, but they don’t provide the same consistent pressure or full-body sequencing as trained hands. “With professional sessions, we’re working the entire body in a specific order, maintaining consistent pressure so we can flush a larger volume of fluid,” Vianna explains. “At home, you’re more likely to see localized results, like a flatter stomach or less puffiness before an event.”

That said, both say it’s safe to take matters into your own hands, and they even recommend DIY lymphatic massage for pregnant women. This won’t replace a professional lymphatic massage, but as a tool for temporary de-puffing and mild sculpting, it delivers once you get past the learning curve.

Similar Products

Other at-home lymphatic tools include body gua shas, dry brushes, and manual cupping sets. Experts agree that tools work best when paired with proper technique and that hands-only massage is effective when performed consistently.

