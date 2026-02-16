Billie Eilish practically broke the internet when she posted a GRWM video on TikTok before her concert in December 2024. The “everyday tour pre-show glam routine or whatever,” as Eilish describes it, garnered over 13 million likes and 1.2 million saves, with commenters obsessing over the effortless, casual peek at her pre-show glam regimen.

The routine includes several must-have products, including the superstar’s signature creamy eye pencil. After drying her upper and lower lash lines with a Q-tip, Eilish layers on Maybelline’s Tattoo Studio Smokey Gel Pencil Eyeliner in the shade Smokey Brown. The product, which typically retails for around $10 at drugstores, is a great option for girlies on a budget, but not every eyeliner works for everyone.

If you want to recreate Eilish’s signature look and get her “Ocean Eyes” for yourself, you’ve come to the right place. Below, find the singer’s go-to pencil, plus eight more brown eyeliners with varying price points and formulas.

Billie’s OG Favorite Eye Pencil

This Maybelline pencil is available to buy at most retailers and comes in four colors, in case you want to snag the whole collection. It’s what Eilish uses in her GRWM, lining her upper and lower waterline and adding a small flick to the outside eye.

A Splurge That Won’t Budge Once Applied

This waterproof liner from Urban Decay comes in a cool brown shade and can easily be built up or blended for your desired Eilish-inspired look. It’s super easy to use and won’t budge once you’ve put it on — even if you’re headlining a massive sold-out stadium tour.

An Affordable Option From A European Brand

Velvety smooth, this deep brown eyeliner is cheaper than the one Eilish uses in her video, but that doesn’t make it any less effective. The Danish brand’s formula is cruelty-free, waterproof, and hypoallergenic.

A Liquid Liner That’s Super Precise

You don’t actually have to have ocean eyes to enjoy this long-wearing liquid eyeliner. The product’s fine tip allows you to easily manipulate the dense color into almost any form (even the teeniest, tiniest cat eye). Customers love the easy-to-apply formula and staying power.

A Tried-And-True Classic

Another customer fave is M.A.C.’s Colour Excess Gel Pencil that comes in 15 shades, including two brown options. There’s Nice Tat Bro, a deep brown similar to the one in Eilish’s video, and Skip the Waitlist, which is a golden brown shimmer, and a great option if you want something a little lighter.

A Selena Gomez-Approved Formula

Rare Beauty has legions of fans, and their eyeliners are no different. This twist-up gel formula is long-wearing and packs a pigmented punch of color. Customers says it’s “expensive but worth it.”

A Liner That Does Double-Duty

This double-sided liner is bringing twice the power to your makeup routine. With one side liquid and the other gel, you can pick your poison depending on the day. One reviewer said the liner held up even in a concert during the peak of summer — now that’s impressive.

A Creamy Matte Product That Stays Put

This long-wear cream eyeliner is a must-have for your beauty bag thanks to its rich chocolate color and ultra-creamy formula. It has a chic matte finish and was created to be both long-wearing and waterproof. (Read: You can sob during Eilish’s live performance of “What Was I Made For?” without having to worry about your liner running down your cheeks.)

An Eye Pencil That Does It All

This list wouldn’t be complete without Huda Beauty’s Creamy Kohl Longwear Eye Pencil. The hybrid product offers the creamy glide and precise application of a liquid liner with the “smudge-ability” of a kohl pencil — it’s basically the best of both worlds.