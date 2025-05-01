Ava Phillippe doesn’t buy into the ever-changing cycle of beauty trends. Catchphrases like “clean girl aesthetic” and “no-makeup makeup” don’t appeal to her. “We're just trying to put labels on everything,” the 25-year-old quips.

The actor, who has had recent roles in Ransom Canyon and Doctor Odyssey, prefers to give herself — and her beauty routine — room to evolve. “I am just Ava. This is what it is,” she says, gesturing to herself. “I like leaving it open to try new things.”

Her go-with-the-flow mindset means that some of her best beauty advice has nothing to do with products or application hacks. “The best beauty tip I’ve learned on set is good posture,” she says. “Don’t think too hard about it, but keep your shoulders back. Present yourself as confident — that always comes across as beautiful.”

Having nailed good posture, Phillippe does have a few mainstays in her makeup bag: SPF, lipliner, hair gloss, and perfume. (She also keeps mascara handy to make her “lighter eyelashes pop.”) Even then, she’s open to updating her routine when a new drop really sticks out, like Vince Camuto’s Wonderbloom Haze Eau de Parfum.

The new scent is an addition to brand’s collection of fragrances, but it’s a “flirtier” version of the original Wonderbloom. As Vince Camuto’s global brand ambassador, Phillippe already knows and loves both versions of the perfume, which she wears regularly. According to her, people are often complimenting her scent IRL. “I think people are very surprised to know that I actually wear the fragrance that I’m promoting,” she says, laughing. “I’m like, ‘Yes, I actually like this product.’ It’s one of my favorites.”

River Callaway/WWD/Getty Images

Here, Phillippe shares why Wonderbloom Haze is one of her go-tos. Plus, she talks about her everyday beauty must-haves — including Billie Eilish’s favorite lip liner.

Her Go-To Fragrance

“The original Wonderbloom is very daytime. It’s light, perfect for brunch with the girls,” Philippe says. “Wonderbloom Haze is sultrier and more mystical. It's got a date-night vibe to it.”

TL;DR: The new eau de parfum is warmer and muskier than its predecessor. “Scent-wise, Haze is very amber-y and vanilla-y, more so than the original,” she adds.

Her Everyday Essentials

Phillippe is partial to products that do double-duty. “I love a lip liner to use on my cheek and my lip,” she says. Her current favorite liner, however, is best used on lips only. “This is not for the cheeks, for sure, but I’ve been loving the Sacheu lip stains,” she says. “It’s the one that Billie Eilish made go viral.”

“I love the satisfying feeling of peeling them off,” she adds. “Plus, it’s quick and easy. Just let it sit, peel it off, and you’re done. They stay all day.”

The Supergoop! Unseen sunscreen is another constant in her routine. “I use it every day. It’s so good,” she says. “It's undetectable, and it's very nice to not have to worry about it getting greasy.”

Her Hack For Healthy, Multidimensional Hair

Philippe loves to experiment with her hair color, but somehow manages to keep it looking perfectly healthy. The key? “Don't use bleach,” she says. Right now, she’s embracing darker, chocolate-colored locks, but don’t worry. “I will always have blonde in my heart,” she says.

For now, she keeps a hair gloss on hand to keep her brunette hair looking fresh. “Adding dimension with a little gloss has been huge for me,” she says. “I can do that at home, which is awesome.”

Her favorite is an affordable option from dpHUE. “It's really easy to find in any beauty supply store, and you just throw it on and wash it off,” she explains. “It adds some color and makes my hair look healthy.”