Cameron Brink is taking advantage of her off-season. The 24-year-old Los Angeles Sparks forward has been working out, napping, and cooking dinner most days since the WNBA regular season ended in September, along with spending time with her family, dogs, and fiancé. “Honestly, my life's great. I can’t complain,” she says. “I love working out, and that's pretty much what I do for a living right now.”

She’s gearing up for a busy 2026, as she heads to Miami this month to play for the Breeze in the second season of the three-on-three league Unrivaled. In May, she’ll kick off her third season with the Sparks. Game days are always high-energy for Brink and her teammates, and to make sure she feels her best, she relies on fueling well from the moment she wakes up. “I'm a big breakfast girl. I love overnight oats and chia seed pudding,” she says. The athlete is teaming up with MyFitnessPal to share some of her go-to recipes — like a chocolate chia seed pudding — and encourage people to log their meals to better understand what they’re eating.

“It's super helpful, especially as an athlete who's gone through injury and needs to track my protein intake, just to be really intentional about what I'm putting in my body,” Brink says. “I'm not someone that restricts, but I really like to be sure that I'm getting enough of the good things, and then the rest of the day I can eat freely and eat what feels good.”

Food is only one piece in the wellness arsenal that keeps her on top of her game. Below, Brink shares her tips for winding down at night, plus her manifestations for the new year.

Luke Hales/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Elite Daily: After a game, what is your typical wind-down routine?

Cam Brink: A lot of my teammates and I struggle to fall asleep after games. We play late. After we play, we lift and then try to eat. I usually eat my dinner while I'm on the table getting some sort of treatment, and then I'll drive back home and put on a podcast to wind down.

It's hard after the game — it's really intense to get your nervous system to come back down, so I try to be constant with that. I try to tell myself, “I'll think about the game tomorrow. Just hit the pause button on all the mistakes you made.”

ED: You said you listen to podcasts. Do you have any that you recommend, or other things you like to listen to to help you relax?

CB: I like rain sounds, white noise, or brown noise. It's weird, but it scratches that part of my brain that needs to calm down. As far as podcasts, I really love SmartLess and The Telepathy Tapes. My New Year's resolution is to listen to more books. My fiancé's making me do that.

ED: What’s the first food item you reach for?

Cam: The Sparks staff does a really good job of asking players what we want post-game. My go-to is rice, chicken, asparagus — something that I can just get down. I'm not usually starving after the games, but I feel so much better the next day knowing I had some good nutrients. I'll also drink protein shakes, and they give us this cherry juice, Cheribundi, that has magnesium. The two together are better than melatonin, in my opinion — you can just get tart cherry juice from the grocery store and any magnesium powder supplement.

ED: After a win, how do you bond with your team?

CB: Sometimes we'll go out, but we have a bunch of grandmas on the team, to be honest. I'm kind of one of them. We debrief, but usually everyone's ready to go home and go to bed.

ED: Does your routine change at all after a loss?

CB: It's something you take on the chest and think about a bit after the game and convene with your coaches about what you could do better. I had a coach who would always say, "When you win, it means a lot of things could have gone your way. If you lost, you still could have played well and just not been able to get over that hump." I think I approach it similarly.

Every day when I go to the gym, I'm visualizing what I'm going to look like, whether that's me playing in games or how I'm interacting with coaches.

ED: You’re preparing for a lot right now — you have Season 2 of Unrivaled, and the WNBA season starting later in the spring. How are you getting into the headspace for all of that?

CB: Every day when I go to the gym, I'm visualizing what I'm going to look like, whether that's me playing in games or how I'm interacting with coaches. I'm a bit of a daydreamer, and I drive a lot in LA. I like to visualize during my car rides. I’m trying to meditate more, too, which is hard for me. It's hard to sit still. I'm not good.

ED: What’s your No. 1 intention going into the new year?

CB: Being present, in tune with the moment, and leading with gratitude. I saw a quote the other day that said, “The No. 1 cheat code is authenticity and gratitude.” That's how I want to navigate not just this next year, but all my years — living in the moment, trying to be on my phone less, and really soaking everything in.

ED: Anything else that you're manifesting for 2026?

CB: No rain on my wedding day, please. That'd be great. I'm having a fall wedding, so fingers crossed.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.