Tara Davis-Woodhall is no stranger to competing at the highest levels. An Olympic gold medalist, she’s made a name for herself as the best long jumper in the world — a title she’s defended twice this fall by winning the World Title at the World Athletics Championships and earning first at the Athlos competition, a female-only track and field meeting series.

When she’s not leaping toward another victory, Davis-Woodhall is advocating off the field for more visibility for events like the long jump and inspiring a whole new generation of young girls to chase their dreams. Whether it’s through TikToks with her husband, Paralympic gold medalist Hunter Woodhall, or strategic partnerships with brands like Dove, where she’s a Body Confident partner, Davis-Woodhall is redefining what it means to be a female athlete in the modern era.

Her approach to confidence is simple. “You have to practice what you preach, you have to practice the walk, you’ve got to practice everything, and that’s where you build your confidence,” the 26-year-old says.

Below, Davis-Woodhall shares how she decompresses after a high-stakes meet, what helps her get the best night’s sleep, and what she’s looking forward to next.

Emilee Chinn/Athlos/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Elite Daily: How did it feel to earn the world title at the World Athletics Championships? Did you do anything fun to celebrate your win?

Tara Davis-Woodhall: It was incredible to win the World Championships. It was the last medal I needed to get the three-peat, so it was very cool to finally cross that off my bucket list. To celebrate, I was still technically in season, so I hung out with my friends and my family, and we went to a karaoke bar that night, but nothing too crazy. We’re going on vacation in a couple of months, so that will be the celebration. It’s a mystery vacation, and I’m so pumped.

ED: That sounds fun! What’s your go-to karaoke song?

TDW: “Love the Way You Lie” by Eminem.

ED: And you just completed the Athlos competition. What was it like to compete in Times Square of all places — and win?

TDW: To compete in Times Square as a long jumper was really insane. Being able to bring awareness and eyes to my sport to people who have probably never seen it — and to be able to compete on the side of the street — was pretty cool. It’s awesome to win, but just seeing how much the sport grew that weekend, that was definitely the biggest winner.

When you know you’re in the right space, at the right time, with the right people in your corner, that’s the most confidence that can be built on.

ED: As a Dove ambassador, how has body confidence played a role in your career as an elite athlete?

TDW: It plays the biggest role. Your uniform is a two-piece, and if you’re not feeling confident in your body, in your uniform, how are you supposed to compete? But when you know you’re in the right space, at the right time, with the right people in your corner, that’s the most confidence that can be built on.

ED: Can you walk me through your postcompetition wind-down — how do you recover?

TDW: I mentally recover by doom-scrolling on TikTok of all the videos and pictures that came from that track meet. Postrecovery, I get a postrecovery meal. If we win, we go to McDonald’s. If we’re in season, we drink some wine, eat whatever the local food is there.

ED: Sounds yummy! What’s your go-to McDonald’s order?

TDW: It’s everything on the menu, it’s a McChicken, some chicken nuggets with honey. The Snack Wrap is back. We usually do a Quarter Pounder with extra Mac Sauce and the large fries.

NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images

ED: Walk me through your nighttime routine.

TDW: Hunter’s and my nighttime routine are pretty similar. We have recovery tools, which are the hyperbaric, the red light, the sauna, and an electromagnetic mat that allows you to do some grounding. There’s also a lot of journaling. Being able to journal all your thoughts at the end of the day is definitely a way to ease your mind. If we’re up to it, we’ll put on a show, and we’ll just have one-on-one time. I think that’s the best recovery. And then, obviously, sleep. We have our Oura Rings tracking our sleep and making sure we’re getting the appropriate amount of sleep, but also getting the recovery in.

ED: Do you have any tips for getting a good night's sleep?

TDW: Reduce light as much as possible. When we watch television at night, we turn the brightness down quite a bit, and blue light glasses definitely help, too. I would also make sure you’re taking vitamins. It’s hard to fall asleep when you’re lacking in the nutritional part of your life.

ED: What’s coming up next for you?

TDW: Right now, we’re going into our off-season. We have some new adventures and endeavors that we’re starting, and going to go around and start speaking. We’re just enjoying life without track and field for a bit.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.