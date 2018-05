Have you ever wondered if you picked the wrong job? What if you’d done what you wanted to do when you were a kid? In Elite Daily's new video "When I Grow Up," we find out what happens when you get to try out your childhood dream job. Watch as grad student Mushtaq Dualeh gets the chance to go to space, just like she’s always wanted. Will she abandon her plans for the opportunity of a lifetime? Or is space too much of a leap?