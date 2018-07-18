5 Stages of Getting Invited to a Destination Wedding

Sometimes, checking the mail can be pretty exciting. You may get the spring catalogue for Madewell, or even better, a surprise package someone ordered for you! Or, you get an invitation to your best gal pal's destination wedding, and before you know it, you're at code blue. A destination wedding, Carol? In MEXICO? There's no way you're going to be able to afford that. Who in their right minds can afford a destination wedding these days? Carol. Only Carol. This week in season four of "5TAGES," Christie explores the five stages of getting invited to a destination wedding -- and you best believe she makes a list of pros and cons for Carol's friendship.