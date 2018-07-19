5 Stages Every Girl Goes Through Waiting For A Guy To Text Her Back

Waiting for a guy to text you back is enough to give any girl in this day and age a heart attack. We have our phones glued to our hands for probably 150 percent of the day, and we sleep with our phones underneath our pillows — but that's just for alarm purposes, right? Not at all. We want our messages and we want them now, which is why when a guy takes over 10 minutes to respond we freak the F out. The scenarios we create in our minds are intricate enough to earn Leo an Oscar, if only he could get ahold of them. The hallucinations we suffer from are all too real and rival something you'd only experience in Amsterdam. If you wanted a look into a girl's psyche, this video will do just that.