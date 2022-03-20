You Can Get These Sexy, Chic Things Kim Kardashian Is Constantly Spotted In For Under $35

It’s not really up for debate: Kim Kardashian is the style icon of our time. Whether draped in Balenciaga’s latest eye-popping creations or casually hanging out in some impossibly sexy basics from her cult-favorite clothing line, SKIMS, she is making a bold statement that the fashion history books can’t ignore. Believe it or not, though, Kim’s signature looks aren’t impossible to recreate on a small budget — especially if you have a Prime account. (Yes, really.)

Okay, sure, Kim (or, realistically, Kim’s stylist) probably isn’t scouring the pages of Amazon Fashion for her sultry ‘fits — but guess what? I certainly am! There are so many identical lookalikes up for grabs right now, and you seriously can’t tell the difference. But, of course, the proof is in the pudding. That’s why I rounded up these 34 sexy, chic things that Kim Kardashian herself is constantly spotted in, both on social media and in real life — for under $35, no less.

Here, I bring you an array of bodysuits, sleek two-piece sets that hug every curve, and the tight turtleneck dresses Kim practically lives in. Keep scrolling to shop what is basically the affordable version of her closet.

01 This Eyelash Lace Teddy With Harness-Inspired Details Ella Lust Lace Bodysuit Amazon $18 See On Amazon Throw on some baggy boyfriend jeans, and voilà: You're a Kardashian off-duty. This Ella Lust bodysuit has gorgeous eyelash lace, mesh inserts, and bondage-like detailing. There are wire-free cups but the sturdy construction offers light support if you’re busty. (My advice is to embrace your natural look, though.) “This piece blew my mind! It is affordable and so comfortable,” one shopper praised, adding, “The material is so soft and it has convenient snaps in the crotch. I felt confident and sexy. This is [definitely] a piece you need to add to your collection!” Available sizes: Large — 4X

02 And This Classically Beautiful Lace Bodysuit With A Waist Belt popiv Lace Bodysuit Amazon $19 See On Amazon Want something a little sweeter? Consider this equally stunning bodysuit by popiv with a sheer lace midsection. Key details include a snap crotch closure and elastic waistband that hugs your curves. This thing looks smoking hot, as you can tell, but that doesn't mean it's painful or suffocating for a night out or party. "Wore it for an all day outdoors event and was very comfortable the entire day," one shopper confirmed. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

03 An Edgy Pair Of V-Cut Bike Shorts Puedizux High Waisted Biker Shorts Amazon $26 See On Amazon Constructed from a silky nylon blend with four-way stretch, these V-cut bike shorts are flexible AF for working out or lounging around. They’re not see-through, extremely durable, and absolutely cute with a crossover waistband. “These fit true to size and they are AMAZING! Trust me, I’m a total snob when it comes to gym clothes but these are fire,” one shopper gushed. The best part? They’re offered in multiple inseams, including a super-short three-inch length, so you can snag your perfect fit. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

04 These Cult-Favorite Bike Shorts With Pockets BALEAF High Waist Biker Shorts Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re a “pockets or nothing” kind of person (understandable) then you’ll join legions of Amazon shoppers in who love these workout bike shorts. Moisture-wicking, breathable, and stretchy, this high-rise pair has a gusseted crotch and a wide waistband that’ll support your core. Consider wearing them under skirts to avoid a “Marilyn moment”on the sidewalk or subway platform. “I bought these shorts not for exercising, but actually for the sole purpose to wear under dresses...To that end, they did their job,” a fan remarked. Choose between 40 colorways, with medium to long inseams. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

05 A High-Neck Mini That Hugs Every Curve Samefar Ribbed Scoop Neck Bodycon Tank Dress Amazon $17 See On Amazon Sure, this ribbed tank dress looks rather simple but don’t scroll by without giving it a (mental) chance. The reasoning: It’s so easy to just throw on in the AM or PM and you’ll look so hot in an instant. One shopper proclaimed that “it gave me curves I didn’t know I had” and another said it’s “so comfy and you feel amazing in it.” See? Add a pair of sneaks or heels depending on the occasion, and you’re good to go! Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

06 This Soft Sleeveless Sheath Dress Is A Cinch To Dress Up IN'VOLAND Sleeveless Bodycon Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you are keen on the above but want something a tad looser in extending sizing, then this sleeveless number is your guy. It’s made from a soft blend of polyester, rayon, and spandex with ruching across the midsection that doesn’t require shapewear. Plus, the crewneck lets you wear your bra without the straps peeking out. Peek through the reviews and you’ll see comments like “made me feel like 1 million bucks'' and another said it’s the “right amount of classy with the right amount of thigh.” Perfection. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

07 Up-Leveled Unitards At The Gym — And Beyond FITTOO Backless Jumpsuit Amazon $20 See On Amazon What’s absolutely fabulous about this backless jumpsuit? The many places you’ll go in it. “Frickin’ show stopper! Dress up or down! I’ve done both! And I’ve worked out in it!” One enthustiastic reviewer praised. The strappy back adds some subtle chest support, and there are options with wide straps if you prefer a sturdier feel. Click through all the variations available, including options with textured fabric (a lot like those infamous Tik Tok leggings) plus tie-dye, cheetah, and camo patterns. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

08 And This Great Cotton Unitard That Looks A Little More Accessible Stretch Cotton Unitard Bodysuit Amazon $23 See On Amazon Who knew the cotton unitard could be such a go-to staple? (Besides Kim K., of course.) Not only can you sport this to yoga or Pilates, but it’s also a modern wardrobe essential for casual days when the weather permits. It’s a great undergarment for sheer or semi-sheer dresses, too. One shopper confirmed that it was "true to size and not see through," for those wondering. Available sizes: Small — 3X

09 Plus A Long Unitard That Feels Like Full-Body Leggings Stretch Is Comfort Cotton Tank Unitard Amazon $30 See On Amazon If backless unitards and bike short versions are still too exotic for you, this Stretch Is Comfort cotton tank unitard feels like loungewear and is practically a yoga mat savior. "The opposite of squeezy spandex," one shopper proclaimed. “Comfy cotton, allows flexibility for stretching but doesn’t squeeze or hold anything in like spandex workout wear.... This was sized very generously in every direction—especially the length. No internal support in the bustline, so plan on wearing a sports bra.” Available sizes: Small — 3X

10 Modern Cinderella Heels That Are Shockingly Comfortable Cape Robbin Clear Pointed-Toe High Heels Amazon $28 See On Amazon They’re not Yeezy, but these crystal-clear showstoppers might as well be your very own glass slippers — and they’re actually wearable. “The plastic is pretty soft (if that makes any sense) no sharp edges so it doesn't cut into you ... it feels like a dream to walk in and looks even better,” one shopper raved. Sounds pretty magical, considering there's a 4.25-inch stiletto heel and a pointed toe involved here. In that case, consider buying a second pair of these high heels in brown or holographic that, thankfully, won’t require a last-minute pedicure. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

11 This Sleek Cut-Out Top For Subtle Appeal Without Going Overboard Simlu Keyhole Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon Fabricated from a rayon and spandex blend that molds to your figure, this is one of those hero tops where you toss it on and immediately just feel good. Even better? The keyhole cut-out doesn't reveal too much cleavage, so it's also a fierce but wearable for professional settings with some high-waisted trousers or a pencil skirt. “The shape it gives you is fantastic, and the keyhole is super cute,” one shopper confirmed. “Comfortable as heck with the soft fabric and the fact that it's not clingy due to about an inch of extra fabric in any direction. Going down a size would just make it more form fitting, so it's really up to you.” Available sizes: Small — 3X

12 An Ultra-Streamlined Tank Bodysuit (Often Tucked Into Denim) MANGOPOP Bodysuit Tank Amazon $18 See On Amazon Offered in a rainbow of colorways, this MANGOPOP bodysuit will make you a believer in no time. “I've never been a bodysuit fan, but I'm realizing it's because I never found one that was comfortable and fit well,” one shopper revealed. Key features include a scoop neck, seamless tanga bottom, and a two snap crotch closure for wearability. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

13 This Croc-Embossed One-Piece With Glossy Exotic Textures Milumia Crocodile Embossed Cami Bodysuit Amazon $15 See On Amazon This isn’t your average black bodysuit, folks. Look closely and you’ll see a croc-embossed texture that adds eye-catching interest as you walk. “I absolutely love this one piece it fit me very well and got a lot of compliments!” One reviewer gushed. The tricky part is that it does have spaghetti straps, so you have three options. 1. Go braless, 2. Whip out a strapless bra, or 3. Wear a black bra and have your straps show a little. It’s totally up to you — obviously! Available sizes: X-Small — 4X

14 High-Fashion Leggings In Luxurious Textures Cemi Ceri Velvet Leggings Amazon $28 See On Amazon Kim Kardashian is a big fan of statement leggings in every hue. Whether you opt for plush or crushed velvet, these high-waisted Cemi Ceri leggings are pure gold for your lower half. Reviewers raved that “they look expensive” and “hug my body nicely.” (Sounds like the goal.) Wear yours over strappy heels for a night out or paired with sneaks and a sweater for daytime galavanting. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X

15 Luxe Faux Leather Leggings With Billionaire Vibes 90 Degree By Reflex Faux Leather Leggings Amazon $30 See On Amazon These faux leather yoga leggings are flexible enough for the mat and fierce enough for going out. They're crafted with a faux leather that has a wet look to it, with a 4.5-inch waistband that hugs your core right in. Worried the material might look a little gaudy IRL? One shopper confirmed that “they are not too shiny or plastic looking and they have a great matte finish.” In other words, they look expensive. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

16 A Red Carpet Cocktail Dress In Dreamy Mesh SheIn Ruched Bodycon Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Calling all goddesses, this affordable off-the-shoulder dress is for you! The gauzy mesh construction along with an off-the-shoulder neckline and bodycon silhouette will look so dreamy at your next fancy dinner or black tie event. A huge plus? The shirred effect throughout allows you to wear comfortable underwear if you so choose. “I received so many compliments in this...Don't hesitate, buy it,” one shopper praised. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

17 A Fuzzy Loungewear Set That’s Cozy As SKIMS Famnbro Fuzzy Loungewear Set Amazon $32 See On Amazon Whether you’re looking for snuggly pajamas, loungewear you can wear to the corner store in a pinch, or a cozy-cute outfit for your next Netflix marathon, this fuzzy lounge set checks all the boxes — and then some. It'll cost you a fraction of the SKIMS version, too, and you'll be totally satisfied with the quality despite the lower price tag. One reviewer chimed in that "the fit is awesome I've washed it 3 times now, no fuzz balls.” Available sizes: XX-Large — 3X

18 Croc-Embossed Bags That Look Expensive YNIQUE Handbags (Set of 3) Amazon $32 See On Amazon Kim often reaches for a textured croc or snakeskin bag by day. These might not be Birkins, but three chic handbags for the low, low cost of $32? This is not a drill. In fact, there are dozens of hues and variations of this trio to fit your lifestyle, so take a gander before checking out with Prime. This trio shown is polyurethane leather with an alligator grain that looks fresh off the shelves of your nearest department store. The set includes an extremely functional tote, laptop case, and a wristlet for going out. "I thought I'd get something icky to just hold me over until I found what I wanted in a store, but it was REALLY well-made," one shopper revealed. Available sizes: As shown

19 Snakeskin Bags That Add Luxe Texture abigail paige Chain Strap Crossbody Bag Amazon $16 See On Amazon This abigail paige crossbody is how you rock the mini bag trend without sacrificing your ability to carry essentials. Just as one reviewer wrote, “it's small but fits your lipstick, phone, cards, mask and hand sanitizer.” Which is pretty much all you need, right? The circular design and detachable gold chain strap adds a vintage touch, with snakeskin faux leather and polyester lining for further practicality. Available colors: 3

20 An Elevated Version Of Fruit Of The Loom’s Classic Ribbed Tanks The Drop Michelle Scoop Neck Fitted Tank Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon "This is the tank every girl in the ‘90s wished she had," one shopper declared, and I couldn't agree more with that statement. This scoop-neck ribbed tank is the elevated version — not to mention a bit thicker, so bra lines won’t show through it. It is classically cool under a cardigan with blue jeans in the colder months, but also looks Kate Moss-chic with a silk midi skirt in the summertime. Available sizes: As shown

21 This Turtleneck Bodycon Is So Stretchy That It Can Accommodate A Baby Bump GOBLES Turtleneck Long Sleeve Bodycon Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon This wouldn't be a Kim Kardashian fashion roundup without a bodycon turtleneck dress or two, would it? That's why this GLOBLES number is a high priority buy if you want to dress like like the star. Made from the stretchiest polyester and spandex blend, you’ll find that this thing is truly adaptable to your shape no matter what. “It is not a maternity dress, but has enough flexibility to allow room for my 7 month baby bump,” one shopper remarked. The high neck, long sleeves and midi hemline makes it modest yet fine as hell all at once. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

22 Denim Bermuda Shorts For Casual Outfits roswear Denim Bermuda Shorts Amazon $33 See On Amazon Loving the Y2K revival? These jean Bermudas are quite the throwback for those who remember. This featured short style is classic and cuffed with a five-pocket design and standard belt loops, but there are distressed options with frayed hems that are the epitome of aughts fashion, if you're interested. "I love that these are a little above my knee, so not too short but they are still sexy due to the ripped detail and the stretch in them. They fit me like a dream," one shopper wrote. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

23 A Classic Triangle Bikini For The Ultimate Vacation Selfie SHEKINI Triangle Bikini Amazon $29 See On Amazon Why blow the big bucks on a designer version of the triangle string bikini when this adorable set costs just $29 for both pieces? Here's the 411: The shell is nylon and spandex with a polyester-based lining, so it's both stretchy, quick-drying, and durable for the long haul. “I usually get expensive, name brand bikinis but Amazon has never steered me wrong, so I decided to go this route this time and I’m so grateful I did. This is as good, if not better than all my other bikinis," one shopper noted. One more highlight? The side-tie bottoms are ruched in the back, so you get an instant lift. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

24 A Minimalist Bandeau Bikini To Lounge Poolside Yii ouneey Bandeau Bikini Amazon $24 See On Amazon Need a bikini for your next trip? Look no further than this vacation-ready 100% nylon set with a longline bandeau (that basically resembles a tube top with removable padding) and high-waist full bottoms. “This is hands down the best fitting bathing suit for curvier bodies,” one shopper swore. “This one felt different the minute I put it on! I would give it more stars if possible.” Not a cheetah fan? No sweat — pick either florals or solids instead. Available sizes: Large — 3X

25 This Sleeveless Mock-Neck Bodycon Dress In A Sophisticated Midi Length Floerns Sleeveless Mock Neck Bodycon Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Remember the long-sleeved turtleneck bodycon from earlier that was basically the epitome of Kardashian fashion? Well, ta-da! Here's the summer version. It has a body-hugging blend of polyester, viscose, and elastane that feels soft and light with side ruching that makes it easier to conceal lines underneath your clothes. "This dress is AMAZING......the photos do not do justice to this dress. First, the material is lightweight, it is not thick but it has a nice stretch, and trust me, it hugs and forms your curves exactly the way it should," one shopper raved. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

26 Luxe Novelty Bags To Carry At Night WJCD Perfume Shaped Evening Bag Amazon $21 See On Amazon Kim also loves a fun going-out bag at night, and this one is a stunner. Ideal for cocktail parties, weddings, birthdays, and the like, this boxy evening bag feels one-of-a-kind and gives off major Judith Leiber or Edie Parker vibes. The hard acrylic clutch can be handheld or clipped onto the detachable chain for crossbody versatility. One shopper even had a few uses for this quirky accessory that didn't even cross my mind: "I'm using it as hanging art at the moment. It could also be used as standing art (like a vase), or its intended use as a lovely cocktail purse." Très magnifique! Available colors: 2

27 A Form-Fitting Turtleneck That Looks Extra-Sleek MixMatchy Turtleneck Top Amazon $14 See On Amazon This budget-friendly turtleneck is the layering piece you need in your wardrobe — and guess what? It comes in practically every single color under the sun, including Kim-approved neutrals and punchier brights if that's more your jam. It's lightweight, doesn't have that choking effect, and can easily be tucked into skirts or pants since it's not terribly thick. “Chic, super soft and true size I just love it,” one shopper raved. Available sizes: Small — 1X

28 Sheer, Sexy Mesh In A Wearable Top SweatyRocks Long Sleeve Mesh Top Amazon $0 See On Amazon Whether you wear this mesh shirt as a going-out top or a thin layer under your blazer, it's going to be worn all the time. What's lovable about it is that it has the same look as a regular turtleneck but is airier and flashes some skin with the sheer mesh sleeves and neckline. Just be a tad more careful when cleaning — meaning don't toss it into the washing machine like any old top. "I've washed this twice, I put it in a laundry bag to wash then hung it over something to air dry and it still looks new," one customer advised. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

29 This Chic Pencil Skirt With Hip-Hugging Gathers GRACE KARIN Ruched Slim Fit Skirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon What’s unique about Grace Karin’s ruched pencil skirt? It's professional enough for the boardroom with a crisp button-down but can also be glammed up in the evening, too, with a crop top. "Staple skirt," one shopper wrote. “This can go with so many outfits , very versatile and fits like a glove.” There’s a hidden zipper in the back to keep everything secure, and some styles have an eyelet lace hem that ups the elegance even more. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

30 And A Simmering Midi Pencil Skirt In Expensive Prints SheIn Stretch Bodycon Skirt Amazon $17 See On Amazon No matter whether you pick snakeskin, plaid, houndstooth, or cheetah, you’ll feel on fire in this baby. The consensus in the reviews is that this bodycon midi skirt is even sexier in person and exceeds expectations in the fit department. Scroll through for proof and you’ll see “I thought it would be cheap but it's gorgeous” and "the skirt fit even better than expected!" Available sizes: Large — 4X

31 A Boatneck Bodycon Midi For Day To Night PINLI Off Shoulder Midi Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon This off-the-shoulder midi dress might be simple, but it has an open neckline and cropped sleeves for showing off some serious jewelry. Amazon shoppers mentioned that you should size down if you want this to fit snug like the picture — which also means it’ll be plenty comfy if you prefer a little more ease. “The dress is very cute but has a loose fit. If you want something loose fitting, buy your exact size. If you want it to hug your body then buy a size down from your normal size,” one pointed out. Have one too many LBDs already? There is a blood orange color that’ll stun from a mile away. (For your next trip to the tropics, perhaps?). Available sizes: Large — 5X

32 A Two-Piece Dress That’s Set To Stun GOKATOSAU Bodycon Dress (2 Pieces) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Another Kim K. staple is the two-piece dress. This set might seem too revealing for colder months, but is actually lined with fleece to keep you as toasty (as one could be) in this outfit. Bonus points: It “feels really good on the skin,” according to one reviewer. All you need is some thigh-high boots or pointed pumps if you choose to wear the pieces together. Alternatively, wear the top with some baggy boyfriend jeans or the skirt with an oversized sweater for a casual daytime ensemble. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

33 A Vacation-Ready Dress That Garners Endless Compliments IyMoo Bodycon Skirt Set (2 Pieces) Amazon $35 See On Amazon The dress above might be great for cold weather, but this set is ideal for summer in every way. The matching outfit includes a cropped tank and a bodycon skirt with a graceful sash detail that drapes across the front. There's pretty colorways, like this blush pink, and tie dye prints that scream Miami or girl's night out. “Let me just say as a curvy girl this outfit had me FEELING MYSELF,” one shopper revealed, adding you should “get ready because the compliments will not stop!” Roger (that.) Available sizes: X-Large — 5X

