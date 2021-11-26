Urban Outfitters' Entire Store Is 25% Off For Black Friday

Darling dresses, cool-girl pants, and statement heels are all about to make their way into your closet because Urban Outfitters’ 2021 Black Friday sale has arrived. Despite being a holiday all about savings, I’m truly about to spend all my money at UO. And, once you’ve made a stop at this fashion retailer, either online or IRL, you’re going to have one of the most stylish winters of your life.

UO is one of those brands that teeters between affordable and pricey, so Black Friday is by far the best time to swoop in and do a haul. Just imagine all the cozy sweaters waiting for you. And, after you’ve finished shopping, you can even cross some people off your gift list. Wins all around.

While I’ll be shopping from the comfort of my parents’ couch in cozy loungewear, you can also choose to shop IRL. All its stores will be closed during Thanksgiving, but you can check out your local UO’s hours to see if they’re operating on holiday hours. There’s nothing better than knowing all your Black Friday looks are perfect fits. The only thing standing between you and wringing UO’s Black Friday sale dry are all the details below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

When does Urban Outfitters’ Black Friday 2021 sale start?

As always, UO is doing a run-of-the-mill Black Friday sale. You’ll all day on Nov. 26 to cash in on the deals.

When does Urban Outfitters’ Black Friday 2021 sale end?

Rather than have a continuous event, UO’s doing a clean split between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. So, the Nov. 26 sales will end at midnight but come back with a vengeance for Monday, Nov. 29.

What's included in Urban Outfitters’ Black Friday 2021 sale?

UO is stoking the bargain fire today. For Black Friday only, you can snag 25% off your entire purchase both online and in stores. Although there will be some exclusions, you can rest assured these items below will be included in UO’s Black Friday event.