It’s the most glamorous time of the year, as Ulta Beauty’s semi-annual 21 Days of Beauty for fall 2021 is back. As always, each day of the sale features a new selection of brands and products that are 50% off. While that’s undeniably exciting, it also means there’s an overwhelming amount of deals to sift through. It’s always best to head into Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty with a plan.

As school is back in session and fall is about to descend on us all, your makeup, skin care, and hair care collections probably need some updating. Between the new seasons introducing different skin concerns and a new color palette about to take over your wardrobe, you have a whole new world of beauty to explore. And I’m no expert, but I think the best time to do that is when beauty products are significantly discounted.

Instead of running around to a ton of different stores to try to get what you need, you can find everything you need on Ulta Beauty’s website. But, you’ll need to act quickly. Once a daily sale is finished, that’s it. Fortunately, 21 days of 50% off sales leaves you ample opportunity to secure some stellar beauty deals. Here are the need-to-know Ulta 21 Days of Beauty details:

When is Ulta Beauty's fall 21 Days Of Beauty for 2021? You don’t have to wait another second to start collecting these beauty deals. The Fall 2021 21 Days of Beauty sale started on Aug. 29, and every day, there are new discounts available. This event happens every year around the same time, so once you get the lay of the land this time, get ready to come back to this sale time and time again.

When does Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty for fall 2021 end? It’s on the tin for this question: You only have 21 days to get in on all of Ulta’s 50%-off goodness. That means once Sept. 18 is over, you’ll have to wait until next time around to catch these deals. However, don’t get into a tizzy. You still have plenty of time to cash in on the savings with the days still remaining, and even if you can’t, Ulta features multiple sales year-round that’ll let you secure your beauty faves at major discounts.

What to buy during Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty for Fall 2021? Big brands like Benefit Cosmetics, Urban Decay, Peter Thomas Roth, and Mario Badescu are all featured in Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty. That’s to say, you can either refill all of your favorite skin care and cosmetic items or totally change up the game with some new and exciting products you’ve always wanted to try. Here’s a sampling of the items you won’t want to miss: We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Get ready to fill the next three weeks with all the beauty bargains you could ever want.