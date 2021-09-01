Shop
An Ulta Beauty store in all of its beige and orange glory.

Either I'm In Heaven, Or These Ulta 21 Days Of Beauty Deals Are Just That Good

It's all happening right now.

By Margaret Blatz
Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

It’s the most glamorous time of the year, as Ulta Beauty’s semi-annual 21 Days of Beauty for fall 2021 is back. As always, each day of the sale features a new selection of brands and products that are 50% off. While that’s undeniably exciting, it also means there’s an overwhelming amount of deals to sift through. It’s always best to head into Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty with a plan.

As school is back in session and fall is about to descend on us all, your makeup, skin care, and hair care collections probably need some updating. Between the new seasons introducing different skin concerns and a new color palette about to take over your wardrobe, you have a whole new world of beauty to explore. And I’m no expert, but I think the best time to do that is when beauty products are significantly discounted.

Instead of running around to a ton of different stores to try to get what you need, you can find everything you need on Ulta Beauty’s website. But, you’ll need to act quickly. Once a daily sale is finished, that’s it. Fortunately, 21 days of 50% off sales leaves you ample opportunity to secure some stellar beauty deals. Here are the need-to-know Ulta 21 Days of Beauty details:

When is Ulta Beauty's fall 21 Days Of Beauty for 2021?

You don’t have to wait another second to start collecting these beauty deals. The Fall 2021 21 Days of Beauty sale started on Aug. 29, and every day, there are new discounts available. This event happens every year around the same time, so once you get the lay of the land this time, get ready to come back to this sale time and time again.

When does Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty for fall 2021 end?

It’s on the tin for this question: You only have 21 days to get in on all of Ulta’s 50%-off goodness. That means once Sept. 18 is over, you’ll have to wait until next time around to catch these deals. However, don’t get into a tizzy. You still have plenty of time to cash in on the savings with the days still remaining, and even if you can’t, Ulta features multiple sales year-round that’ll let you secure your beauty faves at major discounts.

What to buy during Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty for Fall 2021?

Big brands like Benefit Cosmetics, Urban Decay, Peter Thomas Roth, and Mario Badescu are all featured in Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty. That’s to say, you can either refill all of your favorite skin care and cosmetic items or totally change up the game with some new and exciting products you’ve always wanted to try. Here’s a sampling of the items you won’t want to miss:

Tula Brightening Treatment Drops Triple Vitamin C Serum
Ulta Beauty

When it comes to achieving a glow, the two types of vitamin C, aloe, oats, and more used in Tula’s Brightening Drops ($24, Ulta Beauty) makes this product a standout pick. As you go about the day, you can trust this serum to protect your skin from the elements while keeping you looking luminous. It’ll be on sale Sept. 4.

$48
$24

Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Matte Bronzer
Ulta Beauty

On Sept. 6, you can get Benefit Cosmetics’ award-winning Hoola Matte Bronzer ($15, Ulta Beauty) on sale. You only need a light dusting of this product to give your face that sun-kissed tan and soft-sculpted look. It comes in four shades to compliment most skin tones.

$30
$15

bareMinerals BarePro 16-HR Full Coverage Concealer
Ulta Beauty

BareMinerals has been focused on bringing clean beauty to the forefront of the beauty industry since it was founded in ‘76. Every single one of its products are paraben-, phthalates-, and formaldehyde-free. As the BarePro Concealer ($13, Ulta Beauty) is something you’ll be using day in and day out, you can rest easy knowing only the best is going on your face. It goes on sale on Sept. 7, so don’t miss out.

$25
$13

Mario Badescu Glass Bottle Drying Lotion
Ulta Beauty

There’s nothing worse than when a blemish appears out of nowhere. When Sept. 8 comes around, you can score a cult-favorite Mario Badescu product for only $8 that’s known to combat pimples. You can apply the Drying Lotion ($8, Ulta Beauty) to treat your blemish overnight.

$17
$8

Too Faced Lip Injection Power Plumping Lip Gloss
Ulta Beauty

To really channel that Bratz Doll pout, snag Too Faced’s Lip Injection ($12, Ulta Beauty) for half off on Sept. 9. Since it comes in 16 colors, you might end up walking away with an entire makeup bag's amount of these plumping lip glosses.

$24
$12

Urban Decay Cosmetics 24/7 Moondust Eyeshadow
Ulta Beauty

More is more when it comes to sparkles, and you can load up your eyelids with the maximum amount of shimmer with Urban Decay’s Moondust Shadow ($11, Ulta Beauty) on Sept. 10. It lasts up to 16 hours, so get ready to glimmer like Edward Cullen all day and night long.

$22
$11

Peter Thomas Roth Potent-C Power Serum
Ulta Beauty

For those who want something more powerful than just vitamin C, add Peter Thomas Roth’s Power Serum ($49, Ulta Beauty) to your cart on Sept. 14. It takes on dullness, uneven skin tone, dark spots, and more all while using hyaluronic acid to keep your skin immensely hydrated.

$98
$49

Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lip Kit
Ulta Beauty

Kylie Cosmetics’ Lip Kits ($15, Ulta Beauty) have been a must-have item ever since it burst onto the beauty scene. Each kit comes with a liner and lipstick to help you embrace your plump-lip fantasy, and the brand recently revamped the formula to be even better than before. To score this baby at 50% off, shop it at Ulta Beauty on Sept. 18.

$29
$15

Get ready to fill the next three weeks with all the beauty bargains you could ever want.