You Can Score A Free Throw And Beanie When You Buy Uggs On Black Friday

If you grew up in the early 2000s, you know the iconic Uggs brand has reinvented itself more than Betty White. From the puffy slipper boots every celeb was seen wearing in the early aughts to the furry pastel-colored slippers with a sling back band that came back in style in recent years, Uggs is still the go-to brand for cozy footwear. If you’ve been eyeing a pair of shoes to rock all winter long, now’s the time to shop because Ugg’s Black Friday 2021 sale is all about scoring freebies.

If you’re going to shop, you might as well get rewarded for it, right? If you’re not into boots, you may not know that Ugg offers a variety of coats, jackets, tops, and loungewear looks in addition to its iconic footwear. The brand even sells winter accessories like scarves and earmuffs and even handbags. You can cross everyone off your list this year and keep them cozy at the same time. Here’s everything you need to know to shop Uggs’ Black Friday 2021 sale this year:

When does the Ugg Black Friday 2021 sale start?

This year, Ugg is running a gift with purchase promo sitewide. Beginning on Black Friday, Nov. 26, if you spend $270 in the U.S. and Canada, you’ll get a free Bartlett throw blanket with your purchase.

In addition to the gift promo, Koolaburra by Ugg will feature a Black Friday sale that began on Nov. 21 and includes up to 25% off sitewide. The Dezi short cheetah boot is a great find and will be on sale for 25% off (it’s regularly priced at $74.95). Koolaburra even has its own Ugg-famous slingback style with the Fuzz’n II Cheetah silhouette on sale for 25% off (regularly 44.95).

When does the Ugg Black Friday 2021 sale end?

The gift with promo deals from Ugg will only be available on the day of Black Friday. The Koolaburra 25% off sitewide deal will last into December and officially end on Sunday, Dec. 5, so there will definitely still be time to shop after the Black Friday rush concludes.

What about an Ugg 2021 Cyber Monday sale?

Ugg will continue its free gift with purchase deal on Cyber Monday. When you spend $250 or more on Nov. 29, 2021, you’ll receive a free Ugg Aiken beanie with your purchase. Like the Black Friday deal, this deal will only be available to shop on Cyber Monday, so make sure to start building your shopping cart now.