‘Fits to wear while working from home are a whole new, fashion ballpark. The days of needing to own a million blazers, pencil skirts, and a wide variety of trousers are over (unless you love business attire, then have at it). As you bounce from Zoom meeting to Zoom meeting, there’s just no need to be as buttoned up as days in the office once required which is why WFH athleisure sets are all the rage. They’re easy to dress up and down, incredibly comfortable, and you can wear them from work to the gym to a night out, although a shower in between is advisable.

While you don’t necessarily have to leave your bedroom for a full day of work, you do still have to look somewhat put together. The easiest and most comfortable way to do that is with a workout set. They give all the feelings of being put together and ready to take on the day without restricting your movements or pinching your skin. Not to mention, they’re all so cute. Have you seen what a workout set can do to your butt? It’s magical.

Each of the athleisure sets below is more than just comfortable There are some options here that you can wear to your favorite high-impact, workout class as well as others that are designed for reaching your peak relaxation level. No matter which set is your style, these are all ‘fits that you can wear while working out, or simply working, from home.

Grab Your Chain For This Streetwear Style Glamaker Women 2 Piece Casual Oversized T-Shirt Tops Biker Shorts Amazon $35 See on Amazon Oversized T-shirts are one of the most comfortable things you can wear. Paired with bike shorts, you have an intensely cool, streetwear look. All you need to take this two-piece set from a hike to a happy hour with co-workers is a chain necklace.

The Softest Sweats & Shorts ZESICA Casual Long Sleeve Solid Color Knit Pullover Sweatsuit 2 Piece Amazon $39 See on Amazon It doesn’t get much cozier than this Knit Pullover Set that leans more towards the leisure side of athleisure. It features very stylish puff sleeves, and the sweater-shorts combo makes it ideal for wearing throughout the year.

The Kim Possible Set Women's 2 Piece Tracksuit Workout Set Amazon $46 See on Amazon Live out the ultimate Kim Possible fantasy in Amazon’s Tracksuit Workout Set. The honeycomb style of the fabric makes it breathable, stretchy, and fast-drying. It also has one of the best Amazon reviews I’ve ever read. “I was not expecting this outfit to feel and look so good. I got 3 phone numbers today and free gas.” Free gas in this economy? This set practically pays for itself.

A Sweatsuit, But Make It Fashion Women's Solid Plus Size Sweatsuit Set 2 Piece Long Sleeve Pullover and Drawstring Sweatpants Amazon $49 See on Amazon Sweatsuits are the best, but in the past, they weren’t always the most exciting or stylish. Just one glance at this set shows you that everything’s changed. Its body-con vibes give it a flirty edge and it also features trendy puff sleeves and a buttery fabric.

Ribbed And Ready To Roll Workout Sets for Women, Seamless Crop Tops Leggings Matching 2 Pieces Outfits, Sexy Two Piece Yoga Workout Outfits Amazon $30 See on Amazon I love a set that’s super supportive, and this one is just that. With a rating of 4.4 out of 5 based on 1,360 reviews, you can bet that it holds up to scrutiny. “The fabric is thick and holds everything in place without giving you extra rolls,” one shopper wrote. “The bra is very supportive and lifting. The belly band is double thick and nice without cutting into my sides,” shared another.

A Set For A Barbiecore Moment Women Seamless Yoga Outfits 2 Piece Workout Short Sleeve Crop Top with High Waisted Running Shorts Sets Activewear Amazon $37 See on Amazon This seamless set doesn’t just include a crop top and bike shorts. It also comes with a low-impact sports bra. When you want more coverage, you can wear the short-sleeved top or go with the strappy sports tank to beat the heat. As a bonus, it comes in a delicious shade of Barbiecore pink to help you live your Margot Robbie dreams.

The Original WFH ‘Fit Long Sleeve Crop Top and Jogger Sets 2 Piece Amazon $42 See on Amazon In 2020, when working from home really hit its stride, jogger sets were all the rage. Two years later, people still can’t get enough of joggers, and for good reason. They’re cozy and stylish, and this set’s cropped, monochromatic style is the ultimate cool girl take on the trend.

An Athleisure Set With Pockets High Waist Biker Shorts Sets with Pockets Amazon $26 See on Amazon What sets the High Waist Biker Shorts Set apart from the others in this roundup is that it has two deep pockets on each side. The pockets are big enough that they can fit your phone on one side, and your keys and cards on the other, making going to the gym or the store so much easier.

A Color-Blocked Set Casual Sweatsuit Two Piece Outfits Patchwork Net Color Block Amazon $40 See on Amazon Amazon’s Color Block Two-Piece set can do it all, even after you clock out of work. “Super perfect for anything. I was going to wear it with heels, but I didn’t go out so I am wearing it with Nikes. It's a perfect match,” one reviewer wrote of this fit’s versatility.