Mikayla Nogueira Is FINALLY Dropping An Epic Makeup Collab

The beauty collab you’ve been waiting for is finally here. TikTok’s favorite makeup artist Mikayla Nogueria announced her first ever makeup collaboration is dropping on June 13. The beauty influencer started teasing this new collection on her TikTok and Instagram, and unsurprisingly, her fans are beyond ready to spend all their money on it.

“This is the greatest day of my life. Take all my money,” one of her fans commented. Nogueria responded by sharing the release date details but is keeping the brand she’s working with a secret for the time being. In fact, the only thing I can guess about what the collab will feature at the time is a plethora of neon colors, given the two looks she’s teased. The first one included lime green, blue, purple, and pink eyeshadow in a bold cut crease, while her second look involved a halo eye look with purple, notes of red, and a holographic, shimmery pink shade. Even then, the drop could involve something other than eyeshadow entirely. Fortunately, all will be revealed soon.

Nogueira may have actually been working on this collab since last year. She teased a forthcoming collab with a “big brand” in an interview with Elite Daily in November 2020. After growing from zero to 2.8 million followers on TikTok in only eight months, there’s no question Nogueira is one of the most sought-after figures in the beauty space at the moment. Her blunt, honest style of reviewing has endeared her to many and makes it clear that she wouldn’t collaborate on products that are anything but the very best in her eyes. And, as a former Ulta Beauty employee, she can spot quality makeup from a mile away.

Responses to Nogueira’s announcement have been exceedingly positive. “You’re going to sell out stock before it’s even produced,” one fan commented on Instagram. “Great, I’m gonna have a crashed computer and an empty bank account, lol,” another user wrote. With all this hoopla, you set your alarm on June 13 so you don’t miss this drop.