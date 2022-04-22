These Sexy Things Seem Expensive But Are Actually Cheap AF On Amazon

Sexiness is hard to describe — but you know it when you see it. What you might not know is that it doesn’t have to cost a lot of money to add sensual touches to your home or wardrobe. In fact, there are plenty of sexy finds on Amazon that look way more expensive than they are. Whether it’s a backless bodysuit with strappy details or a lacy nightgown, the site is packed with clothing items that’ll make you feel amazing. You can also create an alluring atmosphere at home with just a few simple upgrades. For example, an essential oil diffuser will fill the air with an enticing scent, while flameless LED candles create a soothing, low-light ambience.

So if you’re looking for ways to spice up your outfits or your living space, you’ve come to the right place. These high-quality products feel like a splurge, but they don’t come with a hefty price tag.

01 The Shimmery Body Oil That’ll Give You A Golden Glow Anastasia Beverly Hills Shimmer Body Oil Amazon $38 See On Amazon Here’s a body oil that not only softens your skin, but adds a subtle, sun-kissed shimmer. The luxurious spray-on formula soaks quickly into your arms, legs, and chest, resulting in a gorgeous, golden finish. “It looks beautiful! It smells amazing! It’s so smooth and not sticky. The packaging is even tasteful. I am in pure love,” one reviewer raved.

02 Some Ultra-Soft Satin Sheets That Keep You Cool Lanest Housing Satin Sheets Amazon $32 See On Amazon If you find yourself working up a sweat at night, these satin sheets will change your life. Made from ultra-soft and smooth fabric, the sheets stay cool to the touch. Not to mention, the silky texture is even beneficial for your skin — the satin material helps it retain its moisture overnight. Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

Available colors: 14

03 This Pair Of Lace Panties With A Cheeky Fit Iris & Lilly Mesh Cheeky Underwear (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Cut from sheer, stretchy lace, these panties have a low-rise fit that hugs your hips. In the back, the lace is complemented by a unique strappy detail, and each pair is finished with an elastic trim that holds the delicate fabric in place. Choose from classic black, or go bold with a bright cherry red color. Available sizes: XX-Small — Large

Available colors: Black, Red

04 This Body-Hugging Dress With A Dramatic Side Slit PRIMODA Slit Bodycon Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Slinky and formfitting, this maxi dress gives off huge “Bond Girl” vibes. It’s designed with barely-there spaghetti straps and a dramatic side slit that lets you show some leg. This dress is available in a range of shades, from seductive red to neutral khaki to neon green. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 8

05 The Strappy, Backless Bodysuit You Can Wear With Anything Verdusa Strappy Backless Bodysuit Amazon $19 See On Amazon Designed with a series of criss-cross spaghetti straps across the open back, this bodysuit is perfect for incorporating a slightly edgy vibe into your outfit. Wear it with cutoff shorts, jeans, or mini skirts for a bold, skin-baring statement. Add a pair of heels or ankle boots, and you’re ready to hit the town. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

06 This Stretchy Lace Thong That Comes In Tons Of Colors & Patterns hanky panky Signature Lace Thong Amazon $24 See On Amazon Made from lightweight nylon, this lacy thong from hanky panky is a perennial cult-favorite. The ultra-stretchy garment is designed to fit hips measuring from 36 inches to 45 inches (so you don’t have to fuss with figuring out a size), and the high-rise fit sits right below the natural waist. Choose from dozens of bold colors and patterns, from leopard print to vibrant turquoise. Available colors and styles: 50

07 The Silky Satin Pajama Set You’ll Never Want To Take Off Ekouaer Satin Sleepwear Set Amazon $23 See On Amazon Perfect for warmer nights, this sleepwear set is made from silky smooth satin that’s lightweight and soft on your skin. The set is complete with a delicate V-neck cami top and a pair of shorts with an elastic waistband. You can pick from alluring jewel tones and neutral shades, as well as pretty floral and tropical prints. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 45

08 This Cute Cami With A Strappy Front Detail Romwe Lace Criss-Cross Tank Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon This otherwise-simple tank top has a criss-cross detail and lace trim along the deep V-neckline, making it an everyday basic with an elevated feel. Wear the front hem tucked into a pair of high-waisted skinny jeans, or leave it loose over leggings. Besides classic black, this top is also available in shades like cream, deep burgundy, and dark green. Available sizes: X-Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors and styles: 15

09 Some Faux Suede Pumps With Chic Ankle Straps DREAM PAIRS Oppointed-Lacey Pump Shoes Amazon $48 See On Amazon With a 4-inch stiletto heel and a chic pointed toe, these pumps are a glamorous addition to your wardrobe. The shoes feature soft faux suede uppers that come in neutrals like tan and black, as well as brights like red and royal blue. Adjustable ankle straps — besides being super cute — keep the heels securely on. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors and styles: 17

10 A Set Of Champagne Flutes With An Iridescent Shimmer E-liu Iridescent Champagne Flutes (Set of 4) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Instantly elevate any dinner party with this set of four glass champagne flutes. Coated with an iridescent finish, the slender glasses have a subtle sheen that looks utterly elegant, while a thickened base keeps each flute firmly planted on your table. Plus, this set is dishwasher-safe, resulting in a hassle-free cleanup.

11 A Nourishing Body Oil Made With Rose & Almond Weleda Pampering Wild Rose Body and Beauty Oil Amazon $19 See On Amazon Formulated with wild rose, almond, and jojoba oils, Weleda’s pampering skin treatment soothes dry skin with natural botanicals. Rub a small amount into your damp hands, arms, and legs following a shower or bath to give your skin a nourishing boost that retains hydration all day long. The formula is suitable for sensitive skin and smells just like a bouquet of roses.

12 A Baby Doll Nightgown With Delicate Lace Cutouts Avidlove Lace Chemise Amazon $20 See On Amazon Featuring criss-cross spaghetti straps and pretty lace cutouts below the bust, this baby doll nightgown looks stunning and feels comfy. Soft and lightweight, it drapes down to a mid-thigh hem. It comes in every color of the rainbow, so you can pick your favorite hue. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 22

13 The Glowy Body Oil That Smells Like Heaven Sol de Janeiro GlowMotions Glowing Body Oil Amazon $19 See On Amazon Compatible with all skin tones, this shimmery oil from Sol de Janeiro will give you an all-over glow that’ll make you feel like you just stepped off the beach. Plus, reviewers have reported the pistachio and salted caramel scent is “amazing.” The non-sticky, translucent formula glides onto skin, and is transfer-resistant, so it won’t get on your clothes.

14 This Brazilian Body Cream That Provides A Blast Of Moisture Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream Amazon $22 See On Amazon As the name suggests, this skin-softening body cream can be applied to your bum — but it can also be rubbed all over your arms, legs, and torso. Formulated with nourishing Brazilian ingredients including cupuaçu butter, açaí oil, and guaraná extract, the cream absorbs into skin where it provides long-lasting moisture — and it smells just like a Brazilian beach vacation.

15 These Elegant Stackable Rings Plated In 14-Karat Gold PAVOI 14-Karat Gold-Plated Stackable Rings Amazon $14 See On Amazon These three stackable rings are studded with cubic zirconia and plated in 14-karat gold, resulting in an elegant accessory set that’s still budget-friendly. Each ring has a different-colored finish — one is yellow gold, one is white gold, and one is rose gold. Place them all on one finger, or spread them across your hand. Available sizes: 5 — 9

16 This Luxe Candle In 20 Delicious Scents NEST Scented Candle Amazon $42 See On Amazon Nothing can make your day (or night) feel more special than lighting a scented candle, and this line from NEST is a fan-favorite with a 4.6-star overall rating after more than 9,000 reviews. Poured in an elegant frosted glass vessel, the candle will fill your home with a beautiful fragrance — choose from options like rose noir and oud, velvet pear, and Moroccan amber. Available scents: 20

17 Some Rose-Scented Bath Salts That Soothe The Senses AROMATIKA Rose Bath Salts Amazon $16 See On Amazon Pour a handful of these rose-scented bath salts in your tub for a luxurious, spa-like experience. Infused with both rosewood oil and rose extract, the salt granules melt into the hot water, releasing their heavenly fragrance into your bath. Not only will you feel more relaxed as you soak, but your skin will feel softer, too.

18 The Lace Leotard With A Built-In Underwire Bra Bali Lace Built-In Bra Shapewear Amazon $23 See On Amazon Designed with a built-in underwire bra, this lace leotard provides a smooth, sleek feel under formfitting clothes — you can even wear it as a slightly sheer bodysuit for a fierce nighttime look. The bottom offers full coverage, while the U-shaped back and adjustable straps keep it securely on your shoulders. Available sizes: 34B — 40DD

Available colors: 3

19 These Breathable Boyshorts With Cute Lace Trim Maidenform Dream Cotton Lace Boyshorts Amazon $11 See On Amazon Airy and breathable, these cotton-blend boyshorts are mega-comfortable, and ideal if you want extra coverage under skirts or dresses. Rising just above the hips, they have a delicate lace detail around the waistband that provides an elegant touch. There are several colors to choose from, as well as dainty floral prints. Available sizes: 5 — 9

Available colors and patterns: 19

20 A Trio Of Hipster Panties That Won’t Dig Into Your Skin Warner's No Pinch Cotton Hipster Lace Panties (3-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon For a budget-friendly price, you get three pairs of Warner’s stretchy cotton-blend panties with a “no pinch” design. Each hipster-cut pair offers full coverage in the back, while the lace waistband gently hugs your hip area without digging into your skin. This pack includes three different shades of underwear — tan, black, and heather gray. Available sizes: Small, Medium

21 A Pair Of Vegan Leather Leggings With A Body-Hugging Fit SPANX Faux Leather Leggings Amazon $84 See On Amazon Made from ultra-soft vegan leather, these leggings feel comfy but look sexy AF. Dress them up with a flowy blouse and high heels, or wear them casually with a T-shirt and sneakers. While the black color will give you that classic leather look, these leggings also look great in olive green or navy. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 5

22 This Lacy Bralette With An Easy Front Closure Savage X Fenty Caged Lace Bralette Amazon $45 See On Amazon Made from iridescent lace, this unlined bralette is absolutely gorgeous. The addition of a subtle boning detail on the cups adds an extra bit of structure, and instead of a back closure, it secures in the front — so you can easily take it on and off without wrestling with your straps. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 2

23 A Matching Thong That Ties At The Sides Savage X Fenty Caged Lace Thong Amazon $27 See On Amazon Wear this lace thong with the iridescent bralette above to create a matching lingerie set. Made with stretchy, iridescent lace, the thong secures to your body with a pair of side ties. Opt for the subtle, soft champagne color, or pick the vibrant lime green shade — whichever makes you feel the most confident. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 2

24 The Luxuriously Soft Silk Pillowcase That Protects Your Skin & Hair ZIMASILK 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Amazon $24 See On Amazon Made from 100% mulberry silk, this pillowcase provides your head with a luxuriously smooth surface to sleep on. Not only does the silk help your skin retain its moisture overnight, but it also prevents hair breakage, as well. It’s available in over 30 gorgeous shades, so you can pick one that complements your bedroom’s color scheme. Available sizes: 6

Available colors: 36

25 This Value Pack Of Sporty High-Waisted Cotton Briefs Molasus Cotton Briefs (5-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon You get five pairs of breathable cotton-spandex underwear in this multipack in a variety of eye-catching colors. Designed with a high waist and full coverage in back, these briefs feel sporty and sexy. You can even wear them with a tank top as an easygoing sleepwear ensemble. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

Available multipacks: 4

26 A Color-Adjustable Table Lamp With Voice Activation HUGOAI Dimmable RGBW Bedside Lamp Amazon $42 See On Amazon This compact bedside lamp can transform into any shade, instantly creating a romantic vibe in your room. Even better, the smart device is compatible with Alexa and Google Home, so you can have hands-free control. Change the brightness or color with a simple voice command, or toggle the settings with the accompanying mobile app. Available colors: Gray, White, Wood

27 This Sugar Scrub That Exfoliates & Softens Your Lips Sara Happ Lip Scrub Amazon $18 See On Amazon Pucker up with a bit of this sugar scrub to achieve soft, smooth lips in just a few seconds. Formulated with moisturizing vitamin E and sweet almond oil, the scrub hydrates your lips while the sugar crystals exfoliate them. It’s available in four delicious scents — brown sugar, grapefruit, peach, and vanilla bean. Available scents: 4

28 A Soft Cotton Bikini Panty From An Iconic Brand Calvin Klein CK One Cotton Bikini Panty Amazon $16 See On Amazon Simple and modern, this bikini panty is made from breathable cotton-modal material with an elasticated waistband that displays Calvin Klein’s iconic brand logo. The full-coverage underwear has a low-rise fit, and one reviewer wrote that they’re “soft and super comfy.” Choose from crisp solid colors or tasteful, contemporary patterns. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors and styles: 27

29 This Set Of Flameless Candles With A Realistic Flickering Effect YFYTRE Flickering LED Flameless Candles (Set of 3) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Not only do these flameless LED candles cast an ambient glow in your living space, but they actually flicker — creating a realistic appearance without the risk of smoke or an open flame. The included remote allows you to turn the battery-powered candles on, adjust the brightness, and even set timers. Each candle stands at a different height for an eclectic look. Available colors and styles: 6

30 Some High-Waisted Leggings With A Unique Bubble Texture FITTOO High-Waisted Leggings Amazon $17 See On Amazon These polyamide-spandex compression leggings are incredibly stretchy, making them perfect for running, working out, or simply lounging at home. The material has a unique bubble texture, creating a ruching effect along the hips and thighs. With over 70 different colors and patterns to choose from, you can find a pair that truly fits your style. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available colors and styles: 76

31 A V-Neck Surplice Dress That’s Effortlessly Stylish Amazon Essentials Surplice Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon This surplice dress is fitted throughout the chest and waist before flaring out to a knee-length hem. A V-neckline and drapey short sleeves complete the relaxed silhouette, resulting in a dress that’s casual and chic all at once. Dress it up with heels for date night or down with sneakers for a weekend stroll. Available sizes: X-Large — 6X-Large

Available colors and styles: 7

32 This Retro-Inspired Swimsuit With A Plunging Back Dixperfect Retro High-Cut Swimsuit Amazon $31 See On Amazon Here’s a retro swimsuit that will have you dreaming of endless days lounging poolside or at the beach. Featuring a plunging U-shaped back and a deep scoop neck in front, the swimsuit gives off total ‘80s vibes. The streamlined, body-hugging suit has a slightly cheeky cut in the back — time to sun those buns, hun.

33 These Cat-Eye Sunglasses That Are Retro-Cool SOJOS Retro Narrow Cat Eye Sunglasses Amazon $13 See On Amazon There’s no denying that these narrow cat eye shades are retro-cool. The sunglasses not only add a vintage-inspired touch to your outfit, but they shield your eyes from the sun’s glare with UV-protective lenses. Available in several colors, the durable, lightweight frames sit comfortably on your face. Pair these bad boys with a neck scarf and some bright lipstick for a fabulous look. Available colors: 9

34 A Glamorous Lipstick Infused With Glitter HAUS LABORATORIES By Lady Gaga: Sparkle Lipstick Amazon $19 See On Amazon Not for the faint of heart, this bold red lipstick by Lady Gaga’s Haus Laboratories is turned up a notch with the addition of glitter. The creamy, sparkle-infused formula glides smoothly onto your lips, creating an ultra-reflective finish that might just have you feeling like a star yourself. The best part? It’s formulated to be universally flattering to all skin tones.

35 These Lacy Thigh Bands That Protect Your Legs From Chafing Bandelettes Lace Thigh Bands Amazon $21 See On Amazon When the weather gets warm, nothing feels better than tossing on a sundress or flowy skirt. Of course, hot weather also can also mean chafing thighs, which is why these lace thigh bands are such a good idea. Made from a highly stretchy nylon-spandex blend, the bands are designed with two silicone strips that keep them from slipping down your legs. Available colors: 17

36 These Silicone Pasties That You Can Use Again & Again Hiramex Nipple Pasties Amazon $13 See On Amazon Whether you’re wearing a backless top, strapless dress, or unlined bikini, putting on a bra may not feel like the easiest option. For those who want a little extra coverage in the chest area, these silicone pasties are a lifesaver. They’re designed with soft cotton nipple protectors for all-day, irritation-free wear. Perhaps the best part? You can wash and reuse them over and over again. Available colors: 3

37 A Lavender-Scented Oil For Relaxing Massages Maple Holistics Aromatherapy Sensual Massage Oil Amazon $12 See On Amazon Surprise your partner (or let them surprise you) with a relaxing massage — made even more enjoyable by this aromatherapeutic massage oil. Infused with calming lavender and moisturizing jojoba oil, the skin-softening formula can be applied to your back, shoulders, legs, arms, and more. Several reviewers have complimented this oil’s aroma, which is enticing but not overpowering.

38 This Whimsical Vase That Celebrates The Female Form Fatty Bee Body Vase Amazon $16 See On Amazon Add a touch of sensual whimsy to your room with this conversation-starting vase shaped like the female body. It’s perfect for holding a single flower stem or a couple of dried buds. Put it on your dresser, nightstand, or coffee table — the compact size gives you lots of placement options. “She's small and beautiful, the vase is thick and not overly-fragile, I just love it,” one reviewer raved. Available sizes: 2

Available colors: 3

39 A Simple Sleeveless Top With A Tasteful Cowl Neck Calvin Klein Cowl-Neck Sleeveless Top Amazon $29 See On Amazon Calvin Klein’s cowl-neck top is perfect for those days where you want to feel a little dressy, but don’t want to put a ton of effort into your outfit. The sleeveless blouse has a slightly drapey fit around the chest and through the torso, with a hem that reaches just below the waist. Pair it with leggings, dark denim, or a skirt for a sophisticated look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: Black, White