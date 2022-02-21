These Cheap, Comfy Pieces Look So Damn Sexy & They're Under $30 On Amazon

Whether you’re obsessed with trends and being fashion-forward, or you’re a “keep it simple” kind of individual, finding pieces that you feel most confident in usually boil down to the ones that are both cute and comfortable.

It’s no secret that your favorite pair of WFH sweats are probably the comfiest pants in your closet, but what if I told you that Amazon has clothing items that are cozy like your sweats, but are also hot like your go-to going out top? It’s true – Amazon Fashion has tons of styles that will make you look like fire without sacrificing comfort.

And, while some other retailers offer comfy and cute pieces as well, no one has prices like Amazon. A sultry velvet minidress for $24? A chic faux leather midi skirt for $23? These quality items have unbeatable prices that you truly won’t find anywhere else. And for anyone who is more in the market for amazing pieces that will keep you looking like a snack even while lounging at home, running errands, or heading to the gym, Amazon has those too.

I found all of these chic and cozy styles on Amazon. Check out my list of favorites here:

01 A Lace-Trimmed Nightgown That’s Super Soft Avidlove Nightgown Amazon $20 See On Amazon This nightgown is so chic and comfortable that you’ll never want to take it off to get dressed in the morning. With a deep cut V-neck and a lacy design, this nightgown is the perfect upgrade for all of the old college T-shirts that you’re probably wearing to bed now. This soft, lacy gown comes in so many fabulous colors that’ll be impossible to choose just one to include in your sleepwear rotation. Available sizes: Small – 5X-Large

Available colors: 14

02 The Lightweight Earrings That Look Like Elegant Rose Petals GVUSMIL Long Acrylic Rose Petal Drop Dangle Earrings Amazon $13 See On Amazon Once in awhile I’ll stumble on a gorgeous piece that’s a little bolder than my staple silver hoops ,and I simply can’t help myself. These stunning acrylic petal earrings instantly fell into that category when I came across them, and I knew I had to have them. These romantic, lightweight earrings are full of texture and movement, making them a must-have statement piece. Available colors: 8

03 The Lacy Bodysuit That Can Go From The Bar To The Bedroom Dslave Lace Bodysuit Amazon $18 See On Amazon The perfect piece for a special date night in or a night out on the town with your BFFs, this lace bodysuit will make you look and feel effortlessly hot. With a plunging V neckline, a flattering backless design, and an affordable price point, you can’t go wrong with this luxe lingerie-inspired piece that you can pair with jeans or nothing at all — depending on your activities. Available sizes: Small – 4X-Large

Available color combinations: 24

04 A Matching PJ Set That Makes You Feel Cute While You Sleep CHYRII Cami Pajama Set Amazon $22 See On Amazon While there’s a chance you haven’t had a matching PJ set since you were little, it’s no secret that they’re making a comeback. This camisole set has the convenience of matching without thought, the sexiness of your favorite weekend outfit, and the comfort of breathable, soft loungewear. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

Available colors: 18

05 A Lacy Bra That Gives Your Chest A Smoother Look HSIA Minimizer Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon No one likes bulky bras, which is why this bra has a full coverage design that slims out your chest area perfectly for a smoother look while still having a tantalizing lace detail. This style not only eliminates bulging from the bust, but from the underarm area as well, all without any lining. Available sizes: 32C – 42DD

Available colors: 18

06 A Strappy, Stretchy Bodysuit That’s An Outfit All On Its Own SEASUM Texture Bodysuit Amazon $21 See On Amazon This sleek one piece is the perfect thing to keep in your closet for those days where you want to look like a 10 but don’t want to put much effort in. Throw this baby on and you have a super hot outfit in no time — just add a pair of sneakers or heels and some jewelry and you’re good to go. This all-in-one bodysuit is super stretchy and soft too for maximum comfort while you’re out and about. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 39

07 These Boyshort Panties That Give You More Comfort & Coverage Barbra's Lace Boyshort Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a full-coverage panty option, consider these adorable boyshort undies that come in a pack of six. These durable lace intimates will keep you feeling comfortable and covered (all while showing just a little cheek) while still giving you the alluring look of peekaboo lace. Available sizes: Small – 5X-Large Plus

Available color combinations: 2

08 A Sleeveless Bodycon Mini That You Can Dress Up Or Down Wenrine Womens Crew Neck Sleeveless Bodycon Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon I guarantee this sleeveless bodycon dress will become your go-to fun outfit for warmer days. This mini is the perfect versatile piece to have in your closet — dress it up with heels and fun jewelry or dress it down with a jean jacket and your favorite pair of casual sneakers. This style even has 43 (!) colors you can choose from. Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

Available colors: 43

09 A Longsleeve Workout Top With An Edgy Look CFR Crop Workout Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon Whether you like to lift in the gym, do at-home workouts, or prefer to get out in nature to get your regular dose of exercise, this cropped workout top will ensure you look cute while you do it. This moisture-wicking, breathable top with a bit of compression is perfect for keeping you dry and cool during your workout, and the cutouts give it a cool, edgy look that’ll look great even if you’re just hanging out. Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

Available colors: 31

10 A Cozy Midi Skirt That Will Be Your Staple In Between Seasons SheIn Basic Plain Stretchy Ribbed Knit Split Full Length Skirt $26 See On Amazon This skirt has the sexiness of a bodycon fit but with the coziness of your favorite sweater, meaning it’s a must have in your closet. This ribbed knit midi is so incredibly chic and will be an essential in those awkward temperatures between seasons when you struggle to find what to wear. It’s sleek yet simple, and can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

Available colors: 24

11 A Velvety Minidress That’s Slinky & Soft SOLY HUX Plus Size Velvet Mini Bodycon Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon Do you have a more formal event coming up? In the market for a new dress for the club? Look no further than this velvet minidress. This bodycon dress is so on-trend and oh-so-flattering, and when you pair it with chic heels and gorgeous jewelry you’re guaranteed to look like a knockout all while being warm and cozy. Available sizes: Large Plus – 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 13

12 A Lace Bodysuit With A Fun Cutout Neckline Kaei&Shi Plus Size Eyelash Lace Bodysuit Amazon $21 See On Amazon The cutouts on the neckline of this bodysuit are fun, spicy, and guaranteed to get your compliments wherever you go. This lace bodysuit is perfect for going out or for feeling hot while staying in bed. The seamless design pairs beautifully with jeans, a luxe pair of leather leggings, and basically everything else in your closet, but of course it looks fabulous on its own. Available sizes: X-Large – 6X-Large

Available colors: 12

13 These Heart-Shaped Hoops That Are Lightweight MengPa Hoop Earrings Amazon $9 See On Amazon These fun and sweet heart-shaped hoop earrings are the perfect accessory. A fun twist on a classic gold hoop, these earrings are lightweight yet sturdy, and their stainless steel material means they resist tarnishing over time. Available in silver or yellow gold finishes, these hoops can add a touch of romance to any ‘fit.

14 A 3-Pack Of Hipsters With 37,000 Five-Star Reviews Warner's Panties (3-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Everyone needs a trusty set of panties to get them through the week, like this pack of three of hipsters. This classic style of underwear come in tons of cute colors and patterns and are super soft and stretchy — a must when finding the perfect panties. Reviewers even say they provide a smoothing effect in the abdomen area that no other pairs they own can provide. Available sizes: Small – 3X-Large

Available styles: 34

15 The Perfect Dress To Bring You From WFH To Drinks With Friends Chriselda Casual Hoodie Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon This sweatshirt dress is combines the feel of your favorite hoodie with the look of a chic bodycon dress. It’s the ultimate stylish loungewear that you can wear in the comfort of your own home or out to a brunch date with your friends. It’s line with a fleece-like material to keep you cozy and warm (and super, super cute). Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 6

16 A Cotton Mini Skirt That Is Sure To Turn Heads Stretch Is Comfort Cotton Mini Skirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon Nothing screams “I love to have fun” like this mini skirt that’s perfect for parties, the club, or date night. The bodycon fit will flatter anyone and everyone, and the simple silhouette means you can pair this with literally anything else in your closet. Available in 12 different colors and patterns including a wild cheetah, classic black, and trendy olive, this skirt works for everybody. Available sizes: Small – 5X

Available styles: 12

17 A Comfy Bralette That Looks So Cute Under Low-Cut Tops Maidenform Lace Convertible Wireless Bralette Amazon $15 See On Amazon Bralettes are one of my favorite fashion-forward inventions, given how comfortable and stylish they are compared to regular bras. This lacy bralette from Maidenform is designed with zero wires or digging straps, so it’s comfortable AF. It’s the perfect undergarment to wear under low-cut tops considering it still looks cute even when it shows a little unlike regular bras. Available sizes: 34A – 40D

Available styles: 18

18 A One-Shoulder Sports Bra That Make You Look Cool As You Sweat RUNNING GIRL One Shoulder Sports Bra Amazon $16 See On Amazon Look like the ultimate cool girl at the gym with this one shoulder sports bra. This bra is stretchy, super cooling, moisture-wicking, and won’t chafe your skin, so you can ensure it’ll not only make you look cute, but also let you actually enjoy your workout while offering a medium amount of support. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 27

19 This Cozy Bodysuit That’s Perfect For Lounging GEMBERA Deep V Neck Long Sleeve Ribbed Knit Bodysuit Amazon $22 See On Amazon No need to throw on leggings or sweats and a cozy sweatshirt to get comfy — this stretchy knit bodysuit is just as comfortable for lounging as it is for a night out on the town. Made from super soft material and designed to make you look cute and cozy all at the same time, this one piece is sleek and stylish, with a convenient snap closure that makes getting dressed (and undressed) a breezer. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

Available colors: 14

20 This Soft Bralette That Will Make You Ditch Your Old Bras Calvin Klein Carousel Triangle Bralette Amazon $16 See On Amazon Not only does Calvin Klein make the comfiest undies of all time, but its bralettes are also swoon-worthy. The perfect undergarment to sport when real bras are simply out of the question, this triangle bralette will give you minimal and comfortable support under your favorite cozy tee, sweater, or hoodie. The straps are even adjustable and convertible. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 8

21 A Velvet & Lace Cami That’s So Romantic lime flare Velvet V Neck Lace Cami Tank Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon With a lacy V-neckline, velvet fabric, and a length that looks good free flowing or tucked into your fave pair of denim, you can’t go wrong with this romantic tank top. The shoulder straps are adjustable so you can show as much or as little cleavage as you’re comfortable with, and the stretchy material is comfortable, according to reviewers. Available sizes: Small – 4X-Large

Available colors: 12

22 The Perfect Workout Leggings With A Built In Pocket YOHOYOHA Yoga Pants Amazon $23 See On Amazon Everyone needs a great pair of leggings for their weekly workouts or daily errands. This pair have a comfortable high rise fit, the stretchiest material, and a breathable mesh design that will make you look and feel good when you’re on-the-go or on the treadmill. Available sizes: X-Large – 4X-Large

Available styles: 6

23 A Sweet Maxi Skirt With A Thigh-High Cutout Verdusa High Waist Side Split Maxi Skirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you don’t have a maxi skirt in your wardrobe yet, what are you doing? This sweet skirt is made from a super soft, stretchy, and breathable rayon/spandex material, and has a subtly saucy thigh split that lets you show a tasteful amount of skin amid all the bottom coverage. Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

Available styles: 13

24 A Lace Tank That’ll Match Everything In Your Closet Like Magic SheIn V Neck Sleeveless Lace Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon A lace tank is should be a staple in your closet, given it goes with practically anything during any season. Pair this top with jeans and platform sneakers, a chic silk skirt and heels, or with a cardigan while the weather is cold. You’ll be shocked how versatile this piece can be. Available sizes: Large Plus – 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 7

25 A Faux Leather Skirt That’s So Sleek Cemi Ceri Faux Leather Pencil Skirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon This faux leather midi skirt is the perfect trendy piece that can bring you from the office to after-work drinks without needing to change. Sophisticated yet alluring, this pencil skirt is stretchy to hug your body and is much more comfortable than it may appear. One five star reviewer wrote: “Love this skirt! It stays put, doesn’t ride and is actually incredibly comfortable.” Available sizes: Small – 5X-Large

Available colors: 13

26 These Adorable Leather Sole Flats That Are So Affordable Greatonu Lace Ballet Flat Amazon $30 See On Amazon Perfect for causal and formal outfits alike, these lace ballet flats combine comfort and style for a great everyday shoe option. The slip-on design makes them less complicated than all of the other shoe styles in your closet, and they’re super lightweight and breathable so you can wear them even while doing tons of walking in balmy weather. Available sizes: 5 – 11

Available colors: 12

27 A Lacy Floral Tank That’s Sweet & Sassy YOINS Tanks With Lace Details Amazon $22 See On Amazon Florals are a classic for a reason, and when turned into a lace trim on a smooth tank, they’re even cuter. This gorgeous top looks incredibly sophisticated while still being fashion-forward, thanks to the detailed lace straps that extend into the bust, giving a hint of cleavage without being overly revealing. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available styles: 37

28 A Luxe Satin Robe That You’ll Never Want To Take Off V Vaborous Plus Size Satin Robe Amazon $20 See On Amazon Feel incredibly luxurious in the morning brewing coffee or after a long, steamy shower with this gorgeous satin robe. With a smooth, silky feeling that will keep you cool and comfortable whenever you throw it on, this robe is an essential to your self-care routine. Amazon reviewers are obsessed, too, with one person saying it “looks expensive” despite the low price point. Available sizes: 1X-2X – 4X-5X

Available colors: 7

29 A Cute, Casual Ruched Top That You’ll Reach For On Date Night ALLEGRACE Open V Front Wrap Shirt Amazon $21 See On Amazon This ruched top is so cute, it’ll be your new go-to for every occasion from a casual movie date night to a girls’ night out. Simple enough to go with all the bottoms in your closet, but chic enough to add a little oomph to your ‘fit, this stretchy and soft top is a must-have for everyone looking for a new long sleeve staple. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 14

30 The Comfiest Thongs That Come In A 3-Pack Calvin Klein Carousel Logo Cotton Thong Panty (3-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Calvin Klein panties are literally the only ones I have in my drawer for a reason: they’re unmatched in comfort, and their simple design make them an easy everyday staple. This three-pack of thongs is a must in your intimates drawer, and the over 8,000 five-star ratings on Amazon just further prove why these cotton underwear with just the right amount of stretch are the best. Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

Available styles: 31

31 A Cool Crop Top That’s Perfect For Pairing With Bralettes MakeMeChic Sheer Lace Crop Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon This scallop trim crop top has playful lace detailing and a sheer material that lets you wear a cool bralette underneath. It’s light and airy, which makes it an ideal upgrade to an everyday summer outfit, and no matter what you pair it with, you’re guaranteed to look incredibly cool. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 1

32 This Bodysuit With An Edgy Front Cutout MANGOPOP Cutout Long Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $21 See On Amazon A cool cutout like the one on this bodysuit is the easiest way to make your ‘fit look edgy and sassy. This option has a convenient snap closure (so there’s no need to strip all the way down while you’re using the bathroom) and is made from a soft and stretchy material that will make you want to ditch your old going out tops for good. The long sleeves make it suitable for all seasons, because you want to be hot even when it’s ice cold outside. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 12

33 A Versatile Twist Front Tee That Pairs With Sweats Or A Skirt Romwe Front Twist Short Sleeve Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon I love this T-shirt not only because its simplicity makes it a staple in anyone’s closet, but also because the sweet front twist detail makes it stand out among all the other plain ol’ tees in your rotation. The breathable material makes it ideal for hot summer days, and the simple colors ensure that you can pair this top with literally anything in your wardrobe. Available sizes: 0X — 4X

Available colors: 5

34 These Glossy Leggings That Are Stretchy & Soft CRZ YOGA Matte Faux Leather Leggings Amazon $26 See On Amazon These glossy faux leather leggings are probably the most fashionable leggings you can get, and they perform like high-end brands. Providing the perfect amount of stretch and just enough compression that will let you feel comfortable during your workout, this pair of fun textured leggings are a must-have in your exercise gear rotation. Available sizes: XX-Small – X-Large

Available colors: 13

35 These Lightweight, Silky PJs That Wear Like A Dream LYANER Satin Silky Pajama Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon These soft, silky PJs are the perfect short sleeved top and shorts pairing that will keep you cool during spring and summer nights. The oversized fit that makes them even more comfortable to sleep in than an old tank top, while the satiny fabric adds a little alluring feel to your sleepwear. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

36 Some Bougie House Slippers That’ll Make You Feel Like Royalty Amélie Home Fashion Slide Slippers Amazon $21 See On Amazon Strutting around in these furry house slippers is the easiest way to feel like a royal while you’re chilling in the living room or getting ready in the morning. They’re made from super soft suede that will be a dream to walk on, but the rubber soles still offer support. Though these are technically slippers, feel free to be your best self and wear them out and about for a bougie feel anywhere. Available sizes: 6 – 9

Available colors: 3

37 An Everyday Minidress With An Adjustable Tie Waist Romwe Plus Size Short Sleeve Tie Knot Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon Is there anything cuter than a wrap dress? This minidress might just be the perfect spring and summer dress, given its simple and sweet short-sleeved design, adjustable waist, and comfortable material that will keep you cool during warm weather. Just pair it with your fave pair of sunglasses, sandals, and a chic handbag and voilà! — you have the perfect ‘fit. Available sizes: Large Plus – 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 18

38 This Silky V-Neck Bodysuit That Is Perfect For Date Night Romwe Satin Long Sleeve Wrap V Neck Bodysuit Amazon $28 See On Amazon Nothing says “classy” like a silky top, and this deep V bodysuit option adds a sultry touch to that sophisticated material, making it a necessity in your going out wardrobe. This soft-to-the-touch bodysuit gives you an effortless way to complete any outfit, and it’s perfect for tucking into pair of black jeans or a chic midi skirt. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 12

39 A Lacy Robe That Will Make You Feel Like A Star ARANEE Cotton Kimono Robe Amazon $20 See On Amazon Slipping on this kimono-style bathrobe is the best way to feel fabulous and put together in the comfort of your own home. Made from 100% cotton, this robe will feel so soft on your skin, especially when stepping out of the shower or bath, and the lacy sleeve details and side pockets are an added bonus with a little flair. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 11

40 These Dainty Black Thongs That Give You A Line-Free Look Iris & Lilly Women's Lace Thong (3-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Whether you want to look hot for yourself or are looking to spice up a special date with your partner, these string thongs are the perfect things to slip on. These lacy panties that come in a pack of three that are so comfortable you won’t even feel like you’re wearing a thong, and have thin bands that won’t create lines under your clothes. Available sizes: X-Small – Large

41 A Sheer Top That Looks Effortlessly Cool Floerns Plus Size Mock Neck Sheer Mesh Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon Sheer tops make anyone look super sleek, confident, and fashion-forward. Unlike other mesh tops, this one has vertical lines, which add an extra element of texture and visual interest. This black mesh top will look amazing with a black bralette or tank underneath, and paired with sleek black bottoms and fun jewelry you’re sure to look like a total knockout. Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

Available styles: 10