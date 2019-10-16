40 Awesome Products On Amazon That Feel Like A Splurge — But Are All Under $25

When you think about splurging and treating yourself, you likely think of products that have jaw-dropping price tags and can only be found in fancy, high-end department stores. Those products are certainly exciting to buy — but what I love even more is finding luxurious goodies that won't break the bank. Believe it or not, there are dozens of awesome products on Amazon that feel like a splurge (but are all under $25). Yes, really.

The mega online retailer is a goldmine of tech, style, and kitchen goods. It's also home to more best-selling haircare and skincare products than I can count. With all of those endless goodies comes the opportunity to find some seriously stellar buys. Of course, discovering them would require setting some time aside to scour the site... and who has time for that?

To help you treat yourself (without blocking off a chunk of your schedule to research the highest-rated products on Amazon), I've gone ahead and done the digging for you. Whether you're looking to elevate your tech collection, enhance your beauty regimen, improve your cooking skills, or make your home feel cozy as can be, you'll find 41 products ahead that are worth clicking "Add to Cart."

1. This Opal Phone Grip That Looks Like A Crystal PopSockets Collapsible Opal Grip & Stand for Phones & Tablets $10 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're a crystal connoisseur, then you're well aware how pricy it can be to collect them. Luckily for you, this opal PopSocket gives off the dreamy vibes of the stone without costing you an arm and a leg. It's made with a strong adhesive backing to attach to your phone or tablet so you can easily hold onto it or prop it up. Despite its secure grip, the tech accessory can be removed and re-positioned without risking a less-secure attachment. When you're not using it, pop it back down.

2. A Matcha Set So You Can Make Your Own Tea Jade Leaf Traditional Matcha Starter Set $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Look, I love my daily iced matcha lattes — but visiting the cafe every morning isn't great for my bank account. If you feel the same way, then you'll love this traditional matcha starter set. It comes with a bamboo matcha whisk, a bamboo scoop, and a stainless steel tea sifter. Use it with the ceremonial-grade matcha of your choice to enjoy a hot or cold cup of the green goodness.

3. The Handheld Car Vacuum That Makes Cleaning Your Seats Easy Reserwa Potable Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Why go to a pricy car wash when you can make your ride look immaculate from your own driveway? With this handheld car vacuum, you can remove everything from dirt and pet hair to crumbs and dust bunnies. It can be used dry or wet, and it can even suck up spilled beverages. The vacuum itself comes with three attachments: a brush, a soft tube for leather cleaning, and a long mouth for getting deep between your seats. Just be sure to regularly clean out the device to promote the best suction possible.

4. These Crystal Whiskey Glasses That Look Expensive AF Vaci Glass Diamond Whiskey Glasses (Set of 4) $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Whiskey lovers, rejoice. These sparkling crystal whiskey glasses fit comfortably into hands of all sizes, and they're designed to keep your whiskey at the perfect temperature for hours on end. Plus, the lead-free glasses come with quirky printed cork coasters that remind you to "keep calm and drink whiskey" (if you're over 21 years old, of course). They can even be cleaned in the dishwasher.

5. This Flowering Tea That Literally Blooms In Your Cup Teabloom Flowering Tea (12-Pack) $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Have you ever seen those next-level tea cups with surprising blossoms right at the bottom of the container? Well, thanks to this top-rated flowering tea pack, you can brew your very own blossom from the comfort of your own kitchen. The tea set comes with 12 different-flavored blossoms, and each of them can be steeped three times (for a total of 36 steeps). The coolest part is that when you first put the tea into your cup, it's in the form of a little ball — and then, when you add water, it slowly transforms into a gorgeous bloom that tastes even better than it looks.

6. These Flickering Birch Candles That Aren't A Fire Hazard Comenzar Flickering Candles (Set of 3) $20 | Amazon See on Amazon There's nothing quite as cozy as a candlelit living room — but when you get that cozy, it's easy to doze off in the comfort of it all. To save yourself from a fire hazard mid-snooze, opt for these battery-operated birch tree candles. The ultra-lightweight flames are designed to look like real flickers, and you can can control them with a remote to choose the perfect ambient lighting. You can even put them on a timer so you don't have to remind yourself to turn them off.

7. These Smart Plugs That Can Be Operated With Your Phone Etekcity Smart Plug (2-Pack) $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Have you ever forgotten to unplug something and then panicked all day about it? Hi, same. To help put your mind at ease, try using these smart plugs. They're compatible with Alexa, Google, and other smart assistants — and they can be controlled from your phone with an app. Simply plug them in, plug your products into them, and then schedule your lights, flat irons, fans, and other household appliances to be turned on and off at your will.

8. This Tea-Infuser Mug That Has Over 1,000 Glowing Reviews Sweese Porcelain Tea Mug with Infuser and Lid $19 | Amazon See on Amazon No tea kettle? No problem. This chic, porcelain tea-infuser mug not only helps you brew tea with its stainless steel strainer, but it also helps prevent rings on your coffee table (given that its lid doubles as a coaster). It's sold in 14 colors and is designed to keep your tea toasty for hours on end. Plus, it's microwave- and dishwasher-safe and has a heat-insulated handle so you won't risk burning your hands.

9. These Plush Bluetooth Headphones With A Long-Lasting Battery Mpow H7 Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones $21 | Amazon See on Amazon Sure, pricy headphones offer quality sound — but these plush over-the-ear headphones ensure that you can score great sound (and optimal comfort) for a fraction of the price. Their Bluetooth design features three buttons to control volume, skip songs, and pick up calls. Plus, the battery in these headphones can last for 18 hours. In addition to black, they're also available in blue, rose gold, and gray.

10. These Assorted Sheet Masks Made With Snail Essence, Aloe Vera, And More DERMAL Collagen Essence Sheet Masks (39-Pack) $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Treat yourself to not one, not two, but a whole month's supply of Korean skincare masks. These 39 masks boast an assortment of natural ingredients — like green tea, snail essence, and aloe vera — to moisturize, soothe, and refresh your skin. Whichever mask you choose, put in on, sit back, and relax. After you take it off, you can marvel at how great your skin looks and feels.

11. A Marble Cheese Cutter That Will Elevate Your Wine Nights Fox Run Marble Cheese Slicer with 2 Replacement Wires $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you love to host wine-and-cheese nights or munch on a block of cheddar by yourself, you'll be glad to have this marble cheese slicer in your cabinet. The slab is 8 inches by 5 inches and comes with two stainless steel replacement wires, so you can cut cheese to your heart's desire. Additionally, the natural stone has rubber feet so that it wont slip and slide across your counter.

12. This Silk Pillowcase That Works To Smooth Your Hair ZIMASILK 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin $22 | Amazon See on Amazon As much as you may love your soft, worn-in cotton pillowcases, they could actually be to blame for split ends. To avoid this beauty faux pas, make sure to outfit your bed with a couple of these silk pillowcases. The ultra-smooth, 600-thread count fabric that they're lined with will be gentle on your locks. Plus, they come with hidden zippers and are sold in 27 different colors and patterns. Just keep in mind that these are best washed by hand.

13. The Jelly Lipstick That Has A Real Flower Inside Of It PrettyDiva Jelly Flower Lipstick $10 | Amazon See on Amazon I love an innovative beauty product — especially one that has a real flower within its balm. Alas, here I am, ogling over this color-changing lipstick. The stick itself appears fairly clear — but once it's applied, the layer transforms into a pretty pink shade based on your temperature. As a result, it never looks exactly the same between wearers. Apart from that cool color effect, it's formulated with ingredients like hydrating jojoba oil, squalane, and vitamin E to nourish your pout with every swipe.

14. A Cleansing Cloth That Removes Makeup With Only Water PleasingCare Makeup Remover Cloth Clean Towel $7 | Amazon See on Amazon By the end of the day, the idea of performing a full facial cleanse can be pretty daunting. Of course, that's only if you're not using one of these makeup-removing cloths. The soft design is made to remove all makeup, dirt, and debris from your skin using nothing but water. Simply soak the reusable cloth with warm water and then wipe away the day's look. After each use, hand wash it or pop it in the laundry so it's ready for the next day.

15. This Professional Hair-Tinting Kit That's Easy To Use Godefroy Professional Tint Kit $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Looking for a quick touch-up? This medium-brown hair-tinting kit is designed to be used on temples, mustaches, beards, roots — you name it. One single kit has enough product for 20 tints. Instead of having to laboriously mix ingredients, the kit features pre-measured capsules that you just have to mix with the developer and apply. But even though this product is geared towards hair tinting, you shouldn't use it on your eyelashes.

16. These High-Waisted Leggings With Over 10,000 5-Star Reviews Leggings Depot High Waisted Leggings $8 | Amazon See on Amazon These high-waisted leggings are fan-favorites amongst Amazon shoppers, boasting over 10,000 five-star reviews. They're made with ultra-soft, lightweight fabric that stretches around body contours without slipping down throughout the day. They're available in dozens of styles with different colors, and some even have pockets. Since they're made with polyester (and not cotton), you shouldn't have to worry about them shrinking in the wash. Available sizes: 1X - 5X

17. A Hair Spray That Creates The Look Of A Blowout Puff.ME Root Volumizing and Texturizing Hair Powder $20 | Amazon See on Amazon This texturizing hair powder will help you score a salon-worthy blowout each and every day from the comfort of your home. The spray is designed to add volume to your locks for long-lasting style and hold, regardless of what kind of hair you have. To make it even better, the product is free of parabens. After just one use, you'll be wondering where it's been all your life.

18. This Car Seat Accessory That Covers The Gaps Drop Stop - The Original Patented Car Seat Gap Filler (2-Pack) $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Tired of dropping your phone between the seats? If so, these innovative car seat bumpers can help put an end to that. The patented neoprene design fits easily over buckles to block the cracks without hindering safety, and it's suitable for most cars. The motor accessory was first seen on Shark Tank and has now received nearly 6,000 reviews on Amazon.

19. A Leakproof Trash Can That Fits In Your Car High Road StashAway Console Car Trash Can with Lid $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Speaking of keeping your car tidy, this automobile trash can is a must for people who frequently find themselves driving around. The container has straps that fit around the center consoles of most cars, and it can even be used without the lid. Plus, the can is lined with vinyl, making it leakproof and a total life-saver on long car rides. And if you don't love the all-black design, it also comes in a series of gray patterns and polka dots.

20. The Acne-Clearing Gel That Make Breakouts A Worry Of The Past Differin Adapalene Gel 0.1% Acne Treatment $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Acne can be a real bummer. Luckily, with Differin Gel, it doesn't have to be. The product is designed to promote healthy skin turnover, effectively unclogging pores and reducing inflammation in the process. It's FDA-approved and can be used in the morning or at night. Be sure to give it 12 weeks to do it's thing before making up your mind about how well it works.

21. The Aluminum-Free Deodorant That Smells Like Coconut And Vanilla Native Coconut & Vanilla Deodorant $12 | Amazon See on Amazon This vegan deodorant that's gluten-, aluminum-, and cruelty-free has been applauded for its gentle formula that smells delicious as can be. It glides on smoothly and ensures scent protection for hours on end. And, if you don't love the beach-inspired scent of Coconut & Vanilla, you can opt for Citrus, Cranberry & Plum, or Unscented.

22. A Fragrance-Free Moisturizer That Soothes Irritated Skin Vanicream Moisturizing Skin Cream $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Are you looking for a new moisturizer that'll actually hydrate your skin? If so, look no further than this top-rated cream. It's made without fragrances, dyes, lanolin, or formaldehyde, ensuring that it's gentle enough for even the most sensitive skin types. The cream was tested by dermatologists and can be used on multiple parts of your body. It even comes in the form of "Lite Lotion" and can be used to treat eczema.

23. The Anti-Fungal Body Wash Made With Tea Tree Oil Purely Northwest Antifungal Tea Tree Oil Body Wash $16 | Amazon See on Amazon This tea tree oil wash is renowned for its soothing, antibacterial effects on irritated, acne-prone skin. By rinsing your body and feet with it, you'll be able to rinse away acne- and odor-causing bacteria for a squeaky-clean finish that smells fresh. And since it's infused with aloe, sea kelp, a bounty of vitamins, and other essential oils, it's also hydrating and nourishing.

24. This Foot Gel That Gets Ride Of Your Calluses Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover gel for feet $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Professional pedicures have a way of getting rid of even the roughest calluses — and with this callus-removing gel, you can smooth your feet from the comfort of your own home. Simply let your feet soak in warm water for a few minutes, let them dry, and then apply the gel to your skin. Before you know it, your soles will feel softer than ever, and you'll have officially discovered your new favorite product.

25. A Facial Cleanser That Doesn't Require Rinsing Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water $15 | Amazon See on Amazon After a long night of fun, you might not have the energy to fully wash your face (if you do, consider me impressed). Instead going to bed with makeup on, soak a cotton pad with this best-selling micellar water and wipe it across your complexion. The hypoallergenic cleanser will lift makeup, dirt, and debris for a crystal-clear visage. Plus, you won't have to rinse with additional water whenever you use it.

26. These Cozy Wool Socks That Come In Tons Of Patterns Justay Womens Wool Socks (5-Pack) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon You can never have too many comfy socks, am I right? These patterned wool socks are perfect for everything from cozy nights inside to outdoor adventures in your chunkiest boots. The plush, moisture-wicking fabric will keep your feet warm and protected from the elements, so you won't have to worry about catching a tootsie chill or developing painful blisters with every step.

27. This USB Hub That Lets You Charge Your Devices In One Place Sabrent 4-Port USB 2.0 Hub with Individual LED lit Power Switches $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Tired of looking all over your house for where you've plugged in your phone, watch, and AirPods? I am, too. Luckily, this USB-charging hub can keep all of your favorite devices in one place so you don't have to worry about losing them. More specifically, it includes four USB plugs — and unlike traditional ports, this one features light-up switches so you can control the device and see what you're doing (even in the dark).

28. This Pack Of Silky Scrunchies So You Can Keep Switching Colors Mcupper Hair Silk Scrunchies (40-Pack) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of wearing the same scrunchie every single day, add this set of rainbow hair ties to your cart. The silky satin elastics will not only hold your hair out of your face, but they'll also protect your strands in the process, reducing the chance of knots and tangles. The pack comes with 40 different scrunchies that range from vibrant colors to neutral tones.

29. The Patches That Will Absorb Your Blemishes And Prevent Picking Acne Pimple Patch Absorbing Cover Blemish $9 | Amazon See on Amazon To help keep yourself from touching your breakouts, cover them up with these acne-absorbing pimple patches. The hydrocolloid covers are designed to absorb blemishes from your pores and accelerate the healing process. The result? Less-irritated bumps that will disappear just as quickly as they appeared. This pack comes with eight extra-large adhesives that you can use on bigger areas throughout your complexion.

30. This Roll-On Essential Oil Stick That Helps Sooth Your Headaches Migrastil Migraine Stick Roll-On $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Have you ever considered a natural alternative to over-the-counter headache relief? If so, this cruelty-free essential oil blend is worth using. It's made with peppermint, lavender, and spearmint essential oils to soothe and invigorate your senses, relieving your migraines in the process. (Keep in mind that coconut oil is also used in the base.) Simply roll and relax.

31. An Innovative Roller That Makes Cleaning Pet Hair Easier Than Ever ChomChom Roller Dog Hair, Cat Hair, Pet Hair Remover $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Pets are great — but pet hair, not so much. Fortunately, this reusable pet hair roller is here to help. Unlike traditional lint and hair rollers, this one is made without sticky paper. Instead, it uses static-induced fabric that picks up hair in just a few passes. And since it doesn't require paper refills or battery changes, it's much more eco-friendly.

32. A Mesh Laptop Holder That Will Keep Your Computer From Overheating AmazonBasics Ventilated Adjustable Laptop Computer Holder Desk Stand $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your laptop from overheating with one of these ventilated metal computer stands. In addition to helping your tech breathe a little bit better, it also perks it up at a slant which makes for better viewing pleasure (and less stress on your shoulders and neck). What's more, the side features a cord organizer so you can plug in up to six cords without them becoming a tangled mess.

33. The Memory Foam Armrest Pads For Your Desk Chair Aloudy Ergonomic Memory Foam Office Chair Armrest Pads $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Speaking of sitting at your desk all day, these cushioned arm chair pads will ensure that your elbows and forearms are as comfy as possible while you work. They're made with squishy memory foam and a velvet polyester cover that's soft to the touch. They also fit most chair arms and can be thrown in the wash. These come in three colors: black, blue, and gray.

34. These Tiny Sensor Lights That Automatically Turn On At Night Sycees Plug-in LED Night Light with Dusk-to-Dawn Sensor (6-Pack) $16 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're a night explorer, make sure your home is filled with these "Dusk-to-Dawn" sensor plugs. When they sense darkness, they automatically shed a warm, amber hue to guide your way from the bedroom to the kitchen (and everywhere in between). And then, when the sun rises, they shut off until the next evening. What's more, their convenient sizes takes up only one outlet — so you can still use the other plug.

35. A Handheld Mixer That Stores Whisks Underneath It Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Electric Hand Mixer with 5 Attachments $25 | Amazon See on Amazon If you've ever owned a handheld mixer, then you know how easy it is to accidentally misplace the whisks. This smart design puts an end to that. It comes with a built-in attachment that carries the whisks when they're not in use. Plus, the mixer is available in red and white — and its snap-on storage can be easily attached and removed. It even offers six speeds to choose from while you're cooking.

36. This Mounted Toothbrush Holder That Comes With A Cover Camco 57203 White Pop-A-Toothbrush Wall Mounted Toothbrush Holder With Germ Protecting Cover $4 | Amazon See on Amazon To help shield your bristles from extra bacteria floating around your bathroom, hook your toothbrushes into this wall-mounted holder. It's designed with a drop-down cover to shelter your brushes for a more hygienic storage option. The plastic device can fit two brushes total — and it comes in four different colors including black, blue, white, and pink. With over 1,000 ratings, it's worth adding to your bathroom.

37. These Mini Hairbrushes That Fit Perfectly In Purses And Gym Bags Wet Brush Mini Travel Detangler (3-Pack) $12 | Amazon See on Amazon While full-sized brushes work fine on-the-go, these mini Wet brushes take up less room and still detangle tresses like a charm. They can be used on wet or dry hair and promise not to snag strands in the process. This three-pack comes with pink, purple, and blue options — so choose your favorites and add them to your purses. If my mom taught me anything (okay, she's taught me a lot), it's that you should always, always have a brush in your bag.

38. This Post-Shave Product That Soothes Your Razor Bumps Tend Skin Care Solution for Post Shaving & Waxing $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Shaving often comes with a side of irritation, ingrown hairs, and razor bumps. To soothe your skin post-shave, coat the uncomfortable area with this post-shaving and -waxing solution. It'll help heal your skin if it was affected negatively by shaving. You can also apply it before waxing to make the entire process a little more bearable. If you love the 4-ounce bottle, you can also buy it in a 16-ounce container.

39. These Silicone Facial Brushes With Built-In Handles Super Soft Silicone Face Cleanser and Massager Brush (4-Pack) $9 | Amazon See on Amazon To slough away dead skin cells without adding chemicals to the process, try using these silicone scrubby brushes to exfoliate your complexion. They have built-in handles and are made with tiny, flexible bumps that help cleanse your skin. (Plus, they feel like a little massagers in the process.) Pair them with your favorite cleanser and get to it.