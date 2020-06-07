Chafing is an all-too-common form of irritation that many of us will experience at some point or another. But luckily, there are products that can help. Whether a cream, a powder, or a smartly designed pair of underwear, the best anti-chafing products work to create a barrier on your skin to help reduce the friction that causes chafing in the first place. The best topical products for chafing often also have soothing and moisturizing properties to help relieve irritation, while things like underwear and nipple guards are great for preventing chafing, or used in conjunction with topical products.

Aside from using the right products — the best of which are outlined ahead — there are a few other steps you can take to help prevent chafing, like: Avoiding cotton clothing, since it easily soaks up moisture, and choosing moisture-wicking synthetic clothing instead (if you tend to experience chafing in the foot area, this applies to socks, too); Wearing tight-fitting clothing, like leggings or bike shorts, when you participate in activities that might cause you to chafe (such as running); And staying as cool as possible, since heat encourages sweating and sweating makes skin more vulnerable to chafing.

With that in mind, scroll on to shop 11 of the best products to help prevent chafing, all for under $20 on Amazon.

01 The Best Anti-Chafing Stick Gold Bond Friction Defense Stick Amazon $5 See on Amazon Gold Bond's budget-friendly Friction Defense Stick contains smooth, slippery aloe vera extract and zinc oxide (commonly found in diaper rash cream) to create a safe, non-irritating barrier on your skin that lasts, in a handy stick form that makes reapplication easy. Unscented and non-greasy, it can be used all over your body, doesn't feel overly sticky, and won't stain clothing. What reviewers say: “This stuff is a life saver in the heat and humidity. It completely stops chaffing and it is so light and soft, you don't even notice it on your skin. A couple swipes and you are set for a few hours in the heat.”

02 The Best Anti-Chafing Stick For Your Feet BodyGlide Foot Anti Blister Balm Amazon $8 See on Amazon Though you could use Gold Bond Friction Defense on your feet, Body Glide Foot Anti Blister Balm was designed for that sole purpose. It comes from BodyGlide, a brand known for their other popular, effective anti-chafing sticks, like Body Glide Body and Body Glide For Her (also worth checking out!). The non-greasy foot balm is meant to prevent blisters and rubbing, and it also helps repair irritated skin and reduce inflammation with ingredients like apricot and comfrey leaf essential oils, vitamin E, and allantoin. What reviewers say: “All, I am proud to post that I had just completed the 2018 Boston Marathon in torrential rain and hurricane winds [...] A friend recommended body and foot glide...I coated my entire foot, between the toes and all. NO BLISTERS after 26.2 miles in the pouring rain. Sneakers soaked at the start. I cannot rave more about this product. Incredible value to save you a lot of pain.”

03 The Best Anti-Chafing Spray TRISLIDE Continuous Spray Skin Lubricant Amazon $15 See On Amazon For an easy, mess-free application method, consider this spray-on anti-chafing lubricant. The liquid silicone-based formula is slippery, sweat-resistant, and water-resistant, so it’s especially a favorite among triathletes. In addition to preventing chafing and blisters, this spray can also help lubricate wetsuits, ski boots, and other performance wear that’s tough to slip into. What reviewers say: “This spray has ABSOLUTELY SAVED ME. I learned the best way to apply is with enough that it feels "slick" or "wet", then let dry (does so fairly quickly). Then after 5 hours of constant swim, bike, run, I can bask in the pleasure of being CHAFE FREE! Woots! I even did back-to-back races one weekend because.... no chafe! :-)”

04 The Best Anti-Chafing Powder Lady Anti Monkey Butt Anti-Friction Powder With Calamine Amazon $6 See On Amazon There are so many anti-chafing powders on the market, but with a 4.7-star average out of over 16,000 ratings, this one is the fan favorite. Rather than talc, the four-ingredient formula relies on cornstarch to absorb moisture and impart a silky-smooth barrier on your skin, while calamine powder soothes inflammation — hence why many shoppers use this to treat rashes. While you can apply this anywhere you experience chafing (like between your thighs), customers particularly love sprinkling this powder around their breasts to reduce bra chafing and sweat. What reviewers say: “If chub rub is something you've experienced, this stuff is fabulous for skirts/dresses/shorts etc. It rubs in easily and doesn't feel like it leaves a residue, but it gives you a nice smooth glide for several hours. I generally rinse my hands after applying, but it's not sticky or smelly in any way.”

05 The Best Anti-Chafing Powder-Gel Monistat Care Chafing Relief Powder Gel Amazon $6 See on Amazon The Monistat Care Chafing Relief Powder Gel is a crowd-pleaser on many a pregnancy message board thanks to its abilities to protect skin, fight friction, and soothe irritation; Use it between your thighs, under your breasts or arms, or anywhere else you tend to experience chafing. It can also be applied to your bikini area after shaving or waxing to calm redness. The unique, powder-gel formula is non-greasy and non-staining, so you can wear it under your clothes without worry. What reviewers say: “This stuff is AMAZING! I bought it to use on vacation in Florida, knowing I would be wearing shorts and a bathing suit. I have sensitive skin and easily get that "chub rub" but this stuff made by legs glide against each other like velvet and it lasted for several hours and I didn't break out in uncomfortable red bumps on my inner thighs like I normally do after shaving and wearing shorts. I would HIGHLY recommend this gel!!”

06 The Best Anti-Chafing Product For Surfers & Beachgoers Beach Gladiator Anti Chafing Roll-On Amazon $14 See on Amazon This "wet suit in a bottle," as the brand puts it, is a must for active beachgoers, outdoor sports enthusiasts, and surfers. Not only does Beach Gladiator help prevent chafing, but it also fights against "board short rash" and other similar forms of irritation. Because it's not petroleum-based, it won't damage wetsuits and clothes, or more importantly, the environment. The waterproof formula is actually made from just a handful of naturally derived ingredients, like aloe, coconut oil, calendula, and vitamin E, while dimethicone gives it its slip. What reviewers say: “My kids kept getting rashes from riding their boogie boards in the ocean, even with their rash guard shirts on, so we gave this roll on a try and it worked amazing! My kids were so happy they could stay in without any skin irritation. We only had to apply it once too! It lasted the whole day at the beach, even after hours in the water!”

07 The Best Anti-Chafing Cream For Gym Bags & Travel Blue Steel Sports Anti-Chafe Cream Singles (6-Pack) Amazon $7 See on Amazon Small and conveniently packaged for on-the-go activities, these Blue Steel Sports Anti-Chafe Cream Singles are perfect for storing in your car or gym bag. Dimethicone and mineral oil work to prevent blisters, abrasions, and chafing, while tea tree oil, which has natural antifungal and antiseptic properties, helps keep irritated skin clean. What reviewers say: “Cream applies smooth, not sticky or greasy, but stays enough to do the job. Even smells ok. I use this on my neck where my wetsuit rubs. I also use it when cycling in the groin area. The antibacterial and antifungal effect of the tea tree oil is a great bonus!”

08 The Best Anti-Chafing Nipple Protectors For Runners NipEaze The Original Sports Nipple Cover (15 Pairs) Amazon $7 See on Amazon Small, durable bandages can be used to prevent nipple chafing during runs and other types of strenuous activity, which is what makes NipEaze so popular with joggers and athletes. The transparent, latex-free bandages are water- and sweat-resistant, and sold in a pack of 30, which gives you 15 pairs. What reviewers say: “I run Ultra-Marathons and do weekly training runs from 20-40 miles at a time. [...] NipEAZE work great! Cheap enough to use on training runs and resilient enough for 100-mile races. They are very comfortable and not even noticeable. One time I remember not even noticing they were still on until the next day in the shower (2x showers later). They are very water resistant. In fact, I have never had one fall off. I highly recommend them!”

09 The Best Anti-Chafing Cream For Cyclists Chamois Butt'r Eurostyle Anti-Chafe Cream Amazon $16 See On Amazon Serious cyclists swear by Chamois Butt’r products to prevent chafing, irritation, and “saddle sores” during long, arduous rides. The brand’s Eurostyle Anti-Chafe Cream is spiked with menthol for a cooling effect, while witch hazel and aloe soothe inflammation. Mineral oil and lanolin offer moisturizing effects, and some great slip. Fans confirm that it’s non-greasy but long-lasting, so you’ll stay comfortable throughout your whole ride. You can apply it either to your chamois (it won’t leave behind any stains), or directly onto your skin. What reviewers say: “Chamois Butt'r Eurostyle has enabled me to ride for hours several times a week with no irritation or sores. The mild menthol lets me know that I've applied it to the right places. It's non-greasy & washes off of skin & cycling shorts with no problem. I should have used it sooner.”

10 The Best Anti-Chafing Underwear Vassarette Women's Comfortably Smooth Slip Short Panty Amazon $12 See on Amazon Wear these boyshorts under skirts and dresses to prevent your thighs from rubbing against each other, which, in turn, will help prevent chafing. Made of nylon and spandex, they're completely seamless, designed not to ride up, and sold in several colors, including white, black, navy, beige, and gray. What reviewers say: “These changed everything - now I can comfortably wear my skirts and walk as much as needed without discomfort. They stay in place - no rolling down or bunching up.” Available sizes: S-XXXL