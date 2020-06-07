Chafing is an all-too-common form of irritation that many of us will experience at some point or another. But luckily, there
are products that can help. Whether a cream, a powder, or a smartly designed pair of underwear, the best anti-chafing products work to create a barrier on your skin to help reduce the friction that causes chafing in the first place. The best topical products for chafing often also have soothing and moisturizing properties to help relieve irritation, while things like underwear and nipple guards are great for preventing chafing, or used in conjunction with topical products.
Aside from using the right products — the best of which are outlined ahead — there are a few other
steps you can take to help prevent chafing, like: Avoiding cotton clothing, since it easily soaks up moisture, and choosing moisture-wicking synthetic clothing instead (if you tend to experience chafing in the foot area, this applies to socks, too); Wearing tight-fitting clothing, like leggings or bike shorts, when you participate in activities that might cause you to chafe (such as running); And staying as cool as possible, since heat encourages sweating and sweating makes skin more vulnerable to chafing.
With that in mind, here are 11 of the best products to help prevent chafing, all for under $20 on Amazon.
01
The Best Anti-Chafing Stick
Gold Bond's budget-friendly
Friction Defense Stick contains smooth, slippery aloe vera extract and zinc oxide (commonly found in diaper rash cream) to create a safe, non-irritating barrier on your skin that lasts, in a handy stick form that makes reapplication easy. Unscented and non-greasy, it can be used all over your body, doesn't feel overly sticky, and won't stain clothing. What reviewers say: “This stuff is a life saver in the heat and humidity. It completely stops chaffing and it is so light and soft, you don't even notice it on your skin. A couple swipes and you are set for a few hours in the heat.” 02
The Best Anti-Chafing Stick For Your Feet
Though you could use Gold Bond Friction Defense on your feet,
Body Glide Foot Anti Blister Balm was designed for that sole purpose. It comes from BodyGlide, a brand known for their other popular, effective anti-chafing sticks, like Body Glide Body and Body Glide For Her (also worth checking out!). The non-greasy foot balm is meant to prevent blisters and rubbing, and it also helps repair irritated skin and reduce inflammation with ingredients like apricot and comfrey leaf essential oils, vitamin E, and allantoin. What reviewers say: “All, I am proud to post that I had just completed the 2018 Boston Marathon in torrential rain and hurricane winds [...] A friend recommended body and foot glide...I coated my entire foot, between the toes and all. NO BLISTERS after 26.2 miles in the pouring rain. Sneakers soaked at the start. I cannot rave more about this product. Incredible value to save you a lot of pain.” 03
The Best Anti-Chafing Spray
For an easy, mess-free application method, consider this
spray-on anti-chafing lubricant. The liquid silicone-based formula is slippery, sweat-resistant, and water-resistant, so it’s especially a favorite among triathletes. In addition to preventing chafing and blisters, this spray can also help lubricate wetsuits, ski boots, and other performance wear that’s tough to slip into. What reviewers say: “This spray has ABSOLUTELY SAVED ME. I learned the best way to apply is with enough that it feels "slick" or "wet", then let dry (does so fairly quickly). Then after 5 hours of constant swim, bike, run, I can bask in the pleasure of being CHAFE FREE! Woots! I even did back-to-back races one weekend because.... no chafe! :-)” 04
The Best Anti-Chafing Powder
There are so many anti-chafing powders on the market, but with a 4.7-star average out of over 16,000 ratings,
this one is the fan favorite. Rather than talc, the four-ingredient formula relies on cornstarch to absorb moisture and impart a silky-smooth barrier on your skin, while calamine powder soothes inflammation — hence why many shoppers use this to treat rashes. While you can apply this anywhere you experience chafing (like between your thighs), customers particularly love sprinkling this powder around their breasts to reduce bra chafing and sweat. What reviewers say: “If chub rub is something you've experienced, this stuff is fabulous for skirts/dresses/shorts etc. It rubs in easily and doesn't feel like it leaves a residue, but it gives you a nice smooth glide for several hours. I generally rinse my hands after applying, but it's not sticky or smelly in any way.” 05
The Best Anti-Chafing Powder-Gel
The
Monistat Care Chafing Relief Powder Gel is a crowd-pleaser on many a pregnancy message board thanks to its abilities to protect skin, fight friction, and soothe irritation; Use it between your thighs, under your breasts or arms, or anywhere else you tend to experience chafing. It can also be applied to your bikini area after shaving or waxing to calm redness. The unique, powder-gel formula is non-greasy and non-staining, so you can wear it under your clothes without worry. What reviewers say: “This stuff is AMAZING! I bought it to use on vacation in Florida, knowing I would be wearing shorts and a bathing suit. I have sensitive skin and easily get that "chub rub" but this stuff made by legs glide against each other like velvet and it lasted for several hours and I didn't break out in uncomfortable red bumps on my inner thighs like I normally do after shaving and wearing shorts. I would HIGHLY recommend this gel!!” 06
The Best Anti-Chafing Product For Surfers & Beachgoers
This "wet suit in a bottle," as the brand puts it, is a must for active beachgoers, outdoor sports enthusiasts, and surfers. Not only does
Beach Gladiator help prevent chafing, but it also fights against "board short rash" and other similar forms of irritation. Because it's not petroleum-based, it won't damage wetsuits and clothes, or more importantly, the environment. The waterproof formula is actually made from just a handful of naturally derived ingredients, like aloe, coconut oil, calendula, and vitamin E, while dimethicone gives it its slip. What reviewers say: “My kids kept getting rashes from riding their boogie boards in the ocean, even with their rash guard shirts on, so we gave this roll on a try and it worked amazing! My kids were so happy they could stay in without any skin irritation. We only had to apply it once too! It lasted the whole day at the beach, even after hours in the water!” 07
The Best Anti-Chafing Cream For Gym Bags & Travel
Small and conveniently packaged for on-the-go activities, these
Blue Steel Sports Anti-Chafe Cream Singles are perfect for storing in your car or gym bag. Dimethicone and mineral oil work to prevent blisters, abrasions, and chafing, while tea tree oil, which has natural antifungal and antiseptic properties, helps keep irritated skin clean. What reviewers say: “Cream applies smooth, not sticky or greasy, but stays enough to do the job. Even smells ok. I use this on my neck where my wetsuit rubs. I also use it when cycling in the groin area. The antibacterial and antifungal effect of the tea tree oil is a great bonus!” 08
The Best Anti-Chafing Nipple Protectors For Runners
Small, durable bandages can be used to prevent nipple chafing during runs and other types of strenuous activity, which is what makes
NipEaze so popular with joggers and athletes. The transparent, latex-free bandages are water- and sweat-resistant, and sold in a pack of 30, which gives you 15 pairs. What reviewers say: “I run Ultra-Marathons and do weekly training runs from 20-40 miles at a time. [...] NipEAZE work great! Cheap enough to use on training runs and resilient enough for 100-mile races. They are very comfortable and not even noticeable. One time I remember not even noticing they were still on until the next day in the shower (2x showers later). They are very water resistant. In fact, I have never had one fall off. I highly recommend them!” 09
The Best Anti-Chafing Cream For Cyclists
Serious cyclists swear by Chamois Butt’r products to prevent chafing, irritation, and “saddle sores” during long, arduous rides. The brand’s
Eurostyle Anti-Chafe Cream is spiked with menthol for a cooling effect, while witch hazel and aloe soothe inflammation. Mineral oil and lanolin offer moisturizing effects, and some great slip. Fans confirm that it’s non-greasy but long-lasting, so you’ll stay comfortable throughout your whole ride. You can apply it either to your chamois (it won’t leave behind any stains), or directly onto your skin. What reviewers say: “Chamois Butt'r Eurostyle has enabled me to ride for hours several times a week with no irritation or sores. The mild menthol lets me know that I've applied it to the right places. It's non-greasy & washes off of skin & cycling shorts with no problem. I should have used it sooner.” 10
The Best Anti-Chafing Underwear
Wear
these boyshorts under skirts and dresses to prevent your thighs from rubbing against each other, which, in turn, will help prevent chafing. Made of nylon and spandex, they're completely seamless, designed not to ride up, and sold in several colors, including white, black, navy, beige, and gray. What reviewers say: “These changed everything - now I can comfortably wear my skirts and walk as much as needed without discomfort. They stay in place - no rolling down or bunching up.” 11
The Best Ointment To Treat Chafed Skin
Not only can
Aquaphor help prevent chafing from occurring in the first place, but it can treat chafed skin, too. Petrolatum creates a barrier to stave off bacteria and other irritants that can exacerbate the rash, but it lets in oxygen to facilitate the healing process. Other powerful ingredients, like panthenol and glycerin, work to repair and moisturize cracked skin. There are so many other uses for this drugstore staple, too — like treating cuts, scrapes, chapped skin and lips, and even hydrating fresh tattoos — so you’ll certainly get your money’s worth out of this generous, 14-ounce size jar. What reviewers say: “Aquaphor has been my go-to healing ointment since my boys were in diapers - and this magical ointment would turn a bloody diaper rash into pink, healing skin by morning! I now use it for my own skin issues (dermatitis sores). It is definitely a staple in my home! If you haven't used it, I urge you to try it [...] it seals the wound, creating a protective barrier that allows healing to happen from the inside out. HIGHLY recommend this product!”