The 15 Best Shorts To Prevent Chafing Under Dresses
Whether you're planning to wear a short and breezy summer skirt or a long and formal evening gown, having a pair of lightweight shorts underneath will help keep your thighs from rubbing together and causing you discomfort. Generally speaking, the best shorts to prevent chafing under dresses will have the following qualities:
- Breathability: This is important because when you're wearing shorts under skirts, your legs tend to get hot and sticky. Having breathable, well-ventilated material like certain types of polyester or nylon will ensure you stay dry and don't overheat. Plus, these fabrics will be moisture-wicking, too, so they will absorb sweat well.
- Stretchiness: If the shorts you're wearing underneath your dress feel restrictive, it will inhibit your ability to relax and have fun. You want something with spandex, elastane, or another stretchy material to allow full range of motion.
- Softness: Given that these shorts will spend a good portion of their time in contact with your inner thighs, having extra soft material is critical to your comfort. A hint of cotton is a fantastic option for this, as is nylon or polyester.
Beyond the materials, the shorts should be form-fitting with an elastic band or another mechanism to keep them in place. When you're rocking a cute dress, the last thing you want is to be tugging at your waistband all day to keep the shorts up.
With these considerations in mind, here are the best shorts to prevent chafing under dresses. Take a look to find the best fit for you.