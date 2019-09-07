Whether you're planning to wear a short and breezy summer skirt or a long and formal evening gown, having a pair of lightweight shorts underneath will help keep your thighs from rubbing together and causing you discomfort. Generally speaking, the best shorts to prevent chafing under dresses will have the following qualities:

Breathability: This is important because when you're wearing shorts under skirts, your legs tend to get hot and sticky. Having breathable, well-ventilated material like certain types of polyester or nylon will ensure you stay dry and don't overheat. Plus, these fabrics will be moisture-wicking, too, so they will absorb sweat well. Stretchiness: If the shorts you're wearing underneath your dress feel restrictive, it will inhibit your ability to relax and have fun. You want something with spandex, elastane, or another stretchy material to allow full range of motion. Softness: Given that these shorts will spend a good portion of their time in contact with your inner thighs, having extra soft material is critical to your comfort. A hint of cotton is a fantastic option for this, as is nylon or polyester.

Beyond the materials, the shorts should be form-fitting with an elastic band or another mechanism to keep them in place. When you're rocking a cute dress, the last thing you want is to be tugging at your waistband all day to keep the shorts up.

With these considerations in mind, here are the best shorts to prevent chafing under dresses. Take a look to find the best fit for you.

01 The Fan-Favorite Shorts With More Than 12,000 Positive Ratings BESTENA Seamless Slip Shorts Amazon $14 See On Amazon What's great about them: Reviewers write these seamless slip shorts are lightweight and exceptionally breathable. They won't make you sweaty if you wear them under a dress, yet they're thick enough to provide great anti-chafe protection. The smooth shorts, which come in black, beige, and white, are made from a soft nylon material that has a hint of spandex thrown in for extra stretch. The combination gives them the silky feeling of a slip without being flimsy or easily tearable. One fan’s take: “These are the best shorts I have ever had to protect my thighs. They are comfortable and breathable and stretchy. They do not roll down or up anywhere and are not sheer. Plus they are mid-length, so not too long to show under dresses but not too short to not do anything to protect my thighs.” Available sizes: Small — 3X

02 A Pair Of Longer Shorts Available In Lots Of Colors Sexy Basics Slip Shorts (3-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon What's great about them: With more than 9,000 reviews, these popular slip shorts are well-liked on Amazon. They come down a little further on your legs than the first pick, so they're perfect to wear with longer skirts and dresses. The fabric is a breathable blend of cotton and spandex, which is not only lightweight but incredibly soft, too. Best of all, they come in tons of colors, and the tag-free design makes them less likely to chafe. One fan’s take: “They are so comfortable..... soft and smooth. They are perfect and thin for under dresses and skirts to prevent thigh chafing. Doesn't feel tight and binding.” Available sizes: Small — 3X

03 This Shorter Option For Mini Dresses And Skirts Stretch Is Comfort Teamwear Shorts Amazon $16 See On Amazon What's great about them: If you wear lots of short dresses and skirts, these lightweight shorts will work well underneath them, because they won't show through or come down below the hem. According to reviewers, they feature low-profile elastic that doesn't feel tight or dig in, yet it keeps them up. On top of that, the nylon-spandex blend is stretchy and breathable, and they come in an array of colors. One fan’s take: “Perfect, exactly what I was looking for. Bought to wear under dresses and it’s short enough that it can’t be seen and isn’t bulky so you can’t see the lines under my dress.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

04 A Trio Of Slip Shorts With Lacy Hems Boao Lace Shorts (3-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon What's great about them: For folks who prefer lace-style undershorts, this cute three-pack is a fantastic option. Constructed with a mix of rayon, spandex, and nylon, the shorts are soft and lightweight, with an excellent ability to stay in place without slipping. The elastic band at the top, which features lace trim, holds the high-waisted shorts up without leaving marks, and there's a lace hem on each of the legs, too. They're offered in a variety pack, with color choices that include beige, black, and white. One fan’s take: “These fit perfectly, are light so you don't feel uncomfortable wearing them, and means I can wear dresses without my legs chafing.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

05 These Lightweight Shorts With Mild Compression Yummie Ultralight Seamless Short Amazon $11 See On Amazon What's great about them: These lightweight seamless shorts have mild compression and help create a streamlined silhouette under clothing. They’re made from a comfortable blend of nylon and spandex, and according to reviewers, they feature grippy hems that help prevent the legs from riding up. The shorts are available in black, almond, and frappe. One fan’s take: “Bought these to go under skirts and they fit like a dream. I didn't realize they had a band of clear elastic around the legs so they don't roll or slip up which I very much appreciate.” Available sizes: Small — 3X

06 A Pair Of High-Performance Shorts ODODOS High-Waist Biker Shorts Amazon $19 See On Amazon What's great about them: These extremely popular biker shorts, which boast 19,000-plus reviews on Amazon, are made for working out but are thin enough to comfortably wear under dresses, too. They're great if you sweat a lot or tend to get hot, thanks to the extra moisture-wicking, quick-drying fabric (which comes courtesy of the polyester, spandex, and nylon blend). They have pockets you can use to stash small items and a firm elastic band at the top. As a bonus, when you're not wearing them under dresses, you can use them for yoga or other workouts. One fan’s take: “I love these shorts! They are short and lightweight enough to be cool in the hot weather, but long enough to avoid chafing. They have pockets that are big enough to hold my phone. I have several pairs and love them all!” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

07 These Colorful Patterened Shorts Sexy Basics Active Shorts (6-Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon What’s great about them: Made from a polyester and spandex blend, these slip shorts are light enough to wear underneath skirts and dresses, but opaque and colorful enough to be shown off as loungewear or workout gear. The shorts have soft leg bands to help keep them in place and are tag-free to keep you comfortable as you move. The shorts come in eight styles and colors, including floral, stripes, snakeskin, and solid shades. One fan’s take: “Very comfortable and soft! Stay in place nicely when wearing a dress/skirt, which is why I purchased this product. The inseam is the length I was hoping for, so it protects your thighs when walking a lot.” Available sizes: X-Small — 4X

08 A Pair Of High-Waisted Shorts That Won’t Roll Down Werena Shapewear Shorts Amazon $20 See On Amazon What’s great about them: With breathable mesh legs and a seamless bodice, these high-waisted slip shorts provide protection from chafing while also preventing any garment lines around the waist. The nylon-spandex shorts are sweat-resistant and breathable, and they have steel bones in the waist to help prevent the undergarment from rolling down. Choose from black or beige in various styles. One fan’s take: “I've bought shapers like this before but they [were] either extremely uncomfortable the top rolled down or you could clearly see it under your clothes. This shaper was so comfortable, never rolled down and there were no visible lines.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

09 These Shorts From A Tried-And-True Brand Jockey Skimmies Slipshort Amazon $20 See On Amazon What’s great about them: Given the brand’s long history of making great underwear, it’s no surprise that these Jockey slip shorts are breathable and comfortable. They offer anti-chafing protection with a nylon-spandex blend and have a cotton crotch. The shorts have earned more than 900 five-star reviews from Amazon customers and come in three colors: black, beige, and white. One fan’s take: “Super comfy. Wore it under a dress all day and could've kept it on much longer. Very smooth fabric, no rolling or folding at waist or hem. Lightweight and not too tight on legs or waist.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

10 A Set Of Super Soft Modal Shorts CnlanRow Lace Shorts (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon What’s great about them: These slip shorts are made from a blend of modal and spandex for a silky-soft, smooth, and stretchy feel. The lightweight shorts have a comfy elastic waistband and lace trim on each leg. They’re available in black, apricot, and white, and you can choose from packs of one, two, and three. One fan’s take: “The material is SO SOFT. I want my entire wardrobe to be this stretchy material. I bought these because I was getting a rash on my thighs [...] The shorts are incredibly effective at preventing this from happening. They are comfy and breathable enough so that I don't experience over-heating and sweatiness.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

11 These Jersey Shorts That Come In Extended Sizes Just My Size Plus Size Jersey Bike Short Amazon $10 See On Amazon What’s great about them: Made from a breathable and stretchy cotton-spandex blend, these jersey bike shorts are super soft and comfortable. They have a tag-free elastic waist and flat-locked seams that won’t rub against the skin. Plus, the shorts come in two neutral colors that you can wear with anything. One fan’s take: “They fit perfectly and didn’t show through my skirt that is made from a very clingy material. Very comfortable and didn’t ride up, bunch, or sag throughout my work day. Great addition to my wardrobe!” Available sizes: 1X — 5X

12 A Value-Pack Of Slip Shorts Sexy Basics Slip Shorts (12-Pack) Amazon $40 See On Amazon What’s great about them: This value-pack of slip shorts includes 12 pairs in assorted colors. The shorts are made from a breathable blend of cotton and spandex and are tagless for even more comfort. There are also soft leg bands that help keep the shorts in place. This popular choice has more than 1,000 five-star ratings and you can choose from neutral or vibrant multipacks. One fan’s take: “I wear these under my dresses and I love them. I don’t like leggings under everything and I primarily wear sun dresses. These shorts are great for my style. They’re long enough to keep my thighs from rubbing and short enough to hide under my mid thigh to knee length dresses.” Available sizes: Small — 4X

13 These Cute Shorts With Lacy Legs Bandelettes Anti-Chafing Shorts Amazon $26 See On Amazon What’s great about them: Breathable and stretchy, these anti-chafing shorts have beautiful lace detailing on each leg. They’re made from a nylon-spandex blend and have cotton-lined inner thighs for even more skin protection. The shorts also have silicone-lined hems to help prevent them from riding up. Choose from beige and black. One fan’s take: “So good I’m ordering another! These go great under skirts and dresses [...] I love how I don’t have to use Body Glide or worry about chafing. Where have these been all my life?!?!” Available sizes: Small — 3X

14 A Multipack Of Bright Shorts That Double As Gym Attire Wirarpa Cotton Shorts (4-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon What’s great about them: Not only are these colorful biker shorts designed to prevent chafing, but they’re also a great addition to your workout wardrobe. Lightweight and moisture-wicking, the shorts are made from a combo of cotton and spandex and have seam-free sides to prevent uncomfortable rubbing. The covered elastic waistband and anti-chafing legs are designed to stay in place all day. In addition to this brightly colored set, you can also opt for four-packs in neural colors, including black and beige. One fan’s take: “I love the versatility of these shorts and wear them under casual summer dresses and tunics, for working out at home, and lounging/telework!” Available sizes: Small — 5X

