Tarte, IMHO, is one of those beauty brands that can do no wrong. It’s cruelty-free, the formulas are so good (Shape Tape basically forced every other concealer to step up its game), and the packaging never disappoints. Case in point: Tarte’s newest Full Bloom collection, which launches today and is basically just one big tease for spring — which unfortunately for this already-cold New Yorker, is still many, many months away. But thanks to this new collection, we’ll all have plenty of spring-inspired looks to play with before the temps actually start rising.

So, what’s in the new collection? First of all, we’re SO hyped over the new supersized version of Tarte’s top-selling Tartelette In Bloom Palette. The new palette, called Tartelette Full Bloom, now contains 28 new matte, shimmer, sheen, and glitter shades in the plum and bronze shade families (a.k.a. the most easy-to-wear shades ever), all infused with Amazonian Clay for the same super-smooth application as the OG palette.

Next up is Bloom, the newest addition to the Amazonian Clay Blush family — a rosy-pink shade inspired by freshly-picked roses. I tried this shade on my light-medium skin tone, and it made me look instantly awake in a really fresh and pretty way — like maybe I had just sweated delicately through a restorative yoga class (or, more realistically, panted up the subway stairs).

Tarte is also launching a new shade of its best-selling Maracuja Juicy Lip, which is a gloss-balm hybrid that hydrates your lips with maracuja oil, but gives the super-slick shine of a gloss. The newest shade is also called, you guessed it, Bloom, and is a rosy-beige — a your-lips-but-better shade that looks flattering on everyone because it’s just slightly tinted.

And lastly, the final product in the collection is none other than Tarte’s signature Lights, Camera, Lashes Mascara, all dressed up in a new floral-inspired packaging (the formula will stay the same). The brand is also launching a Full Bloom Cheek Brush and Eyeshadow Brush Duo so your tools can be as pretty as your makeup.

Whether or not you’re already a Tarte fan, chances are you’ll find a new fave in this new collection — the shades are just supremely wearable, the packaging is so photogenic, and honestly, what better way to brighten up your routine until it’s actually spring?

Tarte Full Bloom collection is available on TarteCosmetics.com today.