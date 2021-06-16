It’s only a few weeks into the summer season, and I’m already sick of every swimsuit I own. Makes sense, since most of mine are still covered in the dust of 2019, before the world fell apart. I want something fresh. Something affordable. Something convenient. How lucky that Target has such a solid swimsuit collection this year that I can pick up while I’m spending $500 on other things I technically don’t need.

Seriously, some of these bikinis and one pieces are positively adorable and not just because they’re around $20. From chic neutrals to a plethora of vibrant prints in bikinis and one pieces, Target has all the options you need for a hot girl summer part two. You may even want to grab one of its fun pool tubes to really ensure your most Instagrammable summer possible. After spending last summer cooped up inside, you deserve it.

Below are some of the cutest swimsuits from Target's 2021 selection. While availability may differ store to store, you can find all these bikinis and one pieces on Target's website.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

A simple, string bikini in a pastel shade should be a summer staple in every person’s closet. The style is timeless, and it's basic enough to mesh well with all your existing swimsuits for some fun mix, matching, and color blocking. These bikini tops also have underwire if you like a little extra support with your swimwear.

Miracle Brands Blue's Colorblock Swimsuit ($65, Target) looks just like the ocean on a calm day. The peek-a-boo cutouts add a sensual edge to this piece, while its full-coverage silhouette makes it supportive enough for Spikeball, playing in the waves, or just kicking back.

The mismatching of stripes on Kona Sol's bikinis above make them delightfully graphic but not overwhelmingly so. The sports bra-style top offers great coverage and support, so you won't have to worry about the waves washing it away (a serious concern for all water lovers). Not to mention, they'll both fit in great with any solid color bikinis you already have.

For a simplistic one piece, look no further than Kona Sol's Basket Weave Swimsuit ($40, Target). The low, strappy back adds a flirty edge to the '90s-esque, straight-across neckline.

Xhilaration's tie-dye bikini tops and bottoms offer a combined take on tie-dye and pastel, both majorly trending patterns this summer. They're made with ribbed fabric for an ultra-comfortable, stretchy wear that you'll never want to take off, even after a day in the sun.

The bold floral pattern of Kona Sol's Off the Shoulder Swimsuit ($45, Target) screams Mai Tais on a white beach outside of some hoity-toity resort. Its playful ruffles and bright colors will make any day a tropical vacation no matter where you are.

There's something undeniably glamorous about a strappy, black one piece paired with lots of gold jewelry. Skip the jewelry while you’re swimming, of course, but layer on the accessories post-swim for a night-out look. Even if you skip the accessories all together, you'll find yourself reaching for this staple over and over again.

Gingham is back full-force in 2021. The pattern's return comes thanks, in part, to the rise of cottagecore, and I couldn't be happier to see the airy print on swimwear. With these Xhilaration bikinis, you don't have to say goodbye to your favorite aesthetic just to go to the pool.

Leopard print will always be a beloved pattern because, despite being a busy all-over pattern, the neutral coloring makes it easy to wear and pair. To top it off, the brown tones will really make your tan pop.

Not everyone is a fan of the itty bitty bikini, so if you prefer to stay more covered up during your summer activities — or if you just want a look you really don’t have to change out of post-pool — try Aqua Green's Swim Romper ($45, Target). In fact, you may just want to get this romper for all of your off-beach activities, too.