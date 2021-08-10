Target just announced its lineup for its most recent, limited-edition line. The brand’s Fall 2021 Designer Collection is set to drop early September 2021, and you’ll be able to shop a ton of styles from trailblazing luxury designers. If you already know and love Target’s usual designer dress collections, you won’t want to miss your chance to get your hands on this new line — that goes beyond just dresses.

What designers are featured in Target’s Fall 2021 Designer Collection?

Each of these four designers has a signature style you’ve already seen on an array of celebrities. Rachel Comey, for example, has outfitted Lady Gaga, Busy Phillips, and Jessica Alba in her brand’s array of patterns and streamlined streetwear. On the other hand, Victor Glemaud sticks to bold colors and classic knit silhouettes that have been seen on Florence Pugh, Michelle Obama, and Meghan Markle. Designer Sandy Liang plays with ‘70s prints, cottagecore styles, and a touch of athleisure and streetwear that’s been approved by Bella Hadid and Ilana Glazer. And last but not least of the bunch is Nili Lotan. As seen on Selena Gomez and Mandy Moore, Lotan’s creative designs feature monochromatic, minimalistic silhouettes look like they strolled right off a chic influencer’s Instagram. It’s truly like a grab bag of all the must-wear clothes you can imagine.

Courtesy of Target

What are the sizing and price details of the Designer Collection?

Unlike Target’s Spring Designer Dress Collections, this line includes coats, tops, and a slew of other styles in addition to classic dresses. This fall’s line will feature more than 180 clothing pieces and accessories you can shop, all ranging from sizes XXS to 4X. In terms of price, items in the collection will range from $15 to $80, although the brand notes that most items will fall under $50. It’s likely traditionally more expensive pieces like coats will also sit higher on the price spectrum in this collection, too. But overall, who doesn’t love an affordable line?

Where and when can you buy the 2021 Fall Designer Collection?

From my own personal experience shopping the Target designer lines, I can assure you that this collection is going to sell out fast. In the past, Target’s limit-edition collections have mostly sold out on launch day. So definitely have all your purchase details on hand. Everything in the Fall 2021 Designer Collection will be available on Target’s website. Only select Target locations will carry the collections in the story. Mark your calendar for early September, and keep your eyes peeled on the Target website for this can’t-miss collection.