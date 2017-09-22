11 Skeleton Makeup Tutorials That Are Nothing Short Of Mesmerizing

As Halloween approaches, everyone's getting excited about what costume they'll wear, the parties they'll hit up, the excessive and highly-anticipated amount of candy they'll score, and just having an all-around blast with their friends. It's a pretty major deal to some folks. But somehow, even though everyone knows it's coming, there are also many people who never seem to have a costume prepared — you know who you are. You either procrastinate or you're just hardcore stumped on what you want to be. Before you know it, it's two days before Halloween, and you still have absolutely no clue what you're going to wear. This year, to make the decision-making process easier on yourself, consider trying out some skeleton makeup tutorials.

What's a more traditional Halloween look than a skeleton costume, anyway? Keep it classic this year, and you won't have to look back with any regrets of scrambling last-minute. If you're worried the spooky look is a little too complex for your makeup skills, don't fret. The digital makeup creators out there have you covered. After a few trial rounds, you'll be a pro. These 11 skeleton makeup tutorials are spooky enough to get the approval of all of your friends and win the costume contest. Happy haunting.

1. Melting Skull Makeup

Talk about drop-dead gorgeous. This tutorial is incredibly cool, right down to the pink velvet choker. To make it look like your face is dripping, you’ll need a set of face paint, black eyeliner, foundation, some 3D flesh-colored stage gel, and a few different brushes. Like a lot of these skeleton makeup tutorials, there’s a big focus on shadowing in this look, which is explained thoroughly in the video. Teal hair is not required, but the bold color definitely makes the look stand out even more, so consider dying your hair, using hair chalk, or putting on a wig to complete the look.

2. Half Skull And Exposed Spine

You'll spook everyone out at the party out with this trippy exposed spine, and it will look especially cool if you’re outside after the sun sets. The makeup looks a little complicated, but don't sweat it. After a few tries, your makeup magician skills will shine. To complete the ghoulish look, consider buying some colored contact lenses.

3. Half Skull Face

Want to go all-out skeleton for Halloween but still be glam? This half skull makeup look is the best of both worlds. Plus, you'll only have to focus on the skeleton makeup for half of your face. It's truly a win-win. You can opt for the glamorous red lip like the one shown in this video, or just go for any makeup look you want (and perhaps are already good at).

4. Black Light Skull

If you're going to a black light party this year (or throwing one at home), you definitely have to try this skeleton makeup look. The glowing neon features are creepy, to say the least. No one's going to question you winning the costume contest with this cool makeup. Even if you’re not going to a specifically black light-themed party, this tutorial includes how to DIY a hat that has black lights on the bottom of the brim so you’re lit and glowing anywhere you go.

5. Mermaid Tears Clown Skeleton

This look is the perfect compromise for the person who's still somewhat convinced they should've been a mermaid. It’s basically a two-in-one costume. You can be a spooky skeleton while still wearing a shell top and scaly mermaid skirt should you want to. Not to mention, the vibrant smoky eye on this design is amazing, regardless of the rest of the spooky and shiny seafaring look.

6. Hyper-Realistic Skull

Is the classic black and white skeleton look not your cup of tea? Lucky you, because this look is unique, super spooky, and actually pretty easy to achieve. And you'll get a ton of sick Halloween pictures, that's for sure. It’s kind of like a George Seurat pointillism painting (read: those paintings comprised fully of dots). Just make sure you have lots of brushes at your disposal — this artistic, bony look requires a lot of them for the many different colors.

7. Holographic Glitter Skull

Looking to shine all night long? This look is equal parks skeleton and disco ball in the best way possible. No one said a skeleton makeup look had to be completely creepy, so if you’re looking for a reason to wear a glittery outfit but still stay spooky come Halloween, this is the makeup look for you. Sure, you’ll probably be washing glitter off your face and clothes for days to come, but it’s worth it just to Edward Cullen-style sparkle in the light.

8. Arctic Skeleton Makeup

Ready for winter? This arctic skull makeup is straight-up stunning. Right down to the icy eyelashes, you'll be an ice queen who rose from the dead to make a chilling appearance on Halloween. A must for this look are some incredibly long false lashes, which you can buy white or coat in snow white mascara or eyeliner. Apart from the makeup look, don't forget a long white dress and maybe even a frosty white wig to complete the whole costume.

9. Puzzle Skull

Another makeup skull that plays on negative space, this look hits all of the points. It's seasonal, mysterious, and has a fun twist. And when you shut your eye, it’s absolutely terrifying. What more could you want from your Halloween costume? This one totally wins the costume game without any costume even required.

10. Neon Rainbow Skull

This makeup look will have you channeling a walking rave skeleton. With smart color usage, you can look like you’re glowing even without neon LED lights taped to your face. Plus, the rainbow makes it an instant showstopper. Pair the look with an extra dark and dramatic smoky eye and some eerie contact lenses, and no one will be able to look away from you all night.

11. Glam Rhinestone Skull

Want to take your makeup skull to an even more glamorous level? Incorporate not only glitter, but also lots of rhinestones as shown in this tutorial. Halloween isn’t just about being spooky; it’s also about being fantastical. And this look is definitely fantastic. Be warned, though: Gluing each individual jewel to your face will definitely be time-consuming. But in the end, isn’t the look worth it?