There Are Only Murders And Killer Fashion In The Building For Selena Gomez

With fashion that’s timeless, modern, and over-the-top — Gomez can do it all in the series.

By Margaret Blatz
If you’re a fan of true crime podcasts, dark comedies, Selena Gomez, or all three, Only Murders in the Building, a show that follows three people living in the same building who try to solve a murder, is it for you. As of Sept. 7, there are only four of the eight episodes out, and it’s already spell-binding. However, one of the most eye-catching parts is Gomez’s character Mabel Mora’s fashion sense. She balances timeless looks with streamlined, New York City aesthetics. Here are Gomez’s best looks in the series so far.

In viewers’ first sighting of Gomez in the series, the actor makes quite a stylish impression. Her beanie and cropped sweater are a matching mustard yellow, offsetting her brown fur jacket. Rather than shy away from a statement, the look is tied together with plaid pants — a funky, color-blocked introduction.

