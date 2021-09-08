Selena Got Real About That Cringey Time She Wore Too Much Fake Tan To The Met Gala

Like most celebrities, Selena Gomez has a glam squad of hairstylists and makeup artists to get her red carpet ready. But even with the best glam team in the world, beauty faux pas are inevitable from time to time. For example, Sel got real about the time she made a major mistake before a 2018 red carpet event. Selena Gomez’s quotes about her Met Gala fake tan disaster were so, so, honest.

The 2018 Met Gala theme was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” and Gomez went all out when executing the theme. She looked angelic as ever in an all-white dress which featured tulle, ruffles, and embellishment. Her hair and makeup was totally on point as well, but, looking back, Sel had a major problem with one aspect of her Met Gala look. As she told Vogue in their Beauty Secrets segment released on Sept. 7, she wishes she had laid off the self-tanner before the big night.

"For the Met Gala, I was getting ready and we wanted to add some color, so put on some of this tanning lotion," Selena said in the video. "It looked really beautiful and very even."

However, as the night went on, she realized her tan had gotten darker and had started to look unnatural.

"I'm at the Met Gala – basically one of the most prestige, beautiful events," she said. "I'm walking trying to look all beautiful, and I look at a photo of myself when I sit down and I'm completely orange. I was like, 'This is going to be terrible 'cus I'm gonna get eaten alive about this.'"

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images

You can watch Gomez tell the story below at the 7:15 mark.

Thankfully, Gomez had a great sense of humor and cracked a joke about the tanning mishap. She posted a video pretending to run away from the ceremony after finding out she looked orange in the photos.

"I had my security take a video of me because my first reaction was just to get the hell out of there," she explained. "I'm literally just hauling ass to get to my car."

The most remarkable part of all? Gomez still looked gorgeous even though she was a tad too tan.