Fans of true-crime podcasts and murder comedies like Knives Out, Hulu has the perfect series for you. Legendary comedian Steve Martin has teamed up with This Is Us creator and showrunner Dan Fogelman for a brand new comedy series. The stacked cast, featuring Selena Gomez and Martin Short, brings together a group of true-crime enthusiasts who attempt to solve a murder and podcast the results. And the brand-new Only Murders In The Building release date teaser promises this summer’s crime-solving is going to be a romp.

Only Murders in the Building has been brewing at Hulu since August of 2020; it was greenlit as straight-to-series (aka it didn’t have to make a test pilot to prove how good it is). The idea originated with Martin and his co-creator John Hoffman. At the time, Hulu’s head of originals, Craig Erwich told Deadline, “I heard the pitch on Wednesday, and it was the best hour I had all week.” He went on to say he felt the project was “special, surprisingly emotional. It’s really modern and self-referential about podcasts and murders; it’s got some great surprises.”

Casting Gomez is also something of a coup for Hulu. Recently, she’s been starring in Selena & Chef, an unscripted reality cooking series over on HBO Max. Only Murders in the Building marks her return to scripted TV since starring in the Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place.

Let’s run down everything Hulu has announced so far:

Only Murders In The Building Trailer

The first trailer for Only Murders in the Building arrived on May 18, 2021, as part of the series’ release date announcement. Gomez co-stars with Martin and Short as three strangers who live in the same Upper West Side apartment building when one of their neighbors drops dead. Even though there’s not much footage included in the teaser, Short and Martin are playing the odd goofball selves they’re known for, with Gomez as the “straight guy,” aka, the non-comic role that they bounce off.

Only Murders In The Building Cast

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

As noted, the series stars Steve Martin, famous for stand-up and improv comedy since the late 1960s, including hosting Saturday Night Live nearly two dozen times. Martin Short is an SNL alum from the show's mid-1980s period and has acted in tons of animated feature films. And of course, there is Selena Gomez, of Wizards of Waverly Place fame.

Also part of the cast: Aaron Dominguez, who was recently seen in the 2019 Shaft remake and plays Gomez's love interest. He'll co-star with Amy Ryan, who was in the Oscar-winning Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), and Broadway's Nathan Lane, most famous for starring in the original 1994 The Lion King.

Only Murders In The Building Plot

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Hulu has released an official synopsis of the series:

Only Murders in the Building follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true-crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true-crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.

Only Murders In The Building Release Date

Only Murders in the Building premieres on Hulu on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, and will follow a weekly release schedule. The series will run a planned 10 episodes.