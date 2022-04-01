Beauty members of all ranks, you’ve likely been waiting for this one: Sephora’s Beauty Insider sale. The annual event is practically as second Christmas holiday season sale for all beauty aficionados. It means deals on skin care, makeup, and even haircare for any and all loyalty members. But this isn’t your average get-it-before-it’s-gone-in-two-days kind of sale. With this Beauty Insider sale, you have a nice, big chunk of time to scope out the hundreds if not thousands of discounts.

If you’re already a Beauty Insider, chances are you probably knows how this works. If you’re not, it couldn’t be easier to sign up. For first-timers, you’ll join at Sephora’s entry level, Insider, tier because it’s entirely free. Though if you spend at least $350 a year at Sephora, you’ll be considered VIB status, and Sephora lovers who drop at least $1,000 a year enter into Rouge status. With each new status, you get more deals, points, and gifts. No matter what level you are (maybe you’re dollars away from being a VIB, or maybe you aspire to levels of beauty spending that would earn you a Rouge membership), all you really need is Beauty Insider status to be able to shop the sale since it’s only open to Sephora’s loyalty members.

Once you’ve got joining taken care of, get excited. You, too, could look as happy as Rihanna exiting a Sephora with all your fave products in hand. There are just so many goodies to shop during Sephora’s Beauty Insider sale.

When does Sephora’s Beauty Insider Sale start?

This is a rolling sale, so different members will have different start dates to snag whatever Sephora goodies they have their eyes on. Rouges can start shopping as of today, Friday, April 1; no joke. Then, VIBs will get their chance to mine through the beauty gold on as of Tuesday, April 5. For the rest of the Insiders, the deals drop on Thursday, April 7. In order to score discounts, you’ll need to use the code SAVESPRING to cash in.

When does Sephora’s Beauty Insider Sale end?

Everyone has the same last day to shop. The sale ends for all levels of membership on Monday, April 11, which means you’ll have to wait until next year to shop them again.

What’s included in Sephora’s Beauty Insider Sale?

There are three different tiers of deals — one for each level of membership. Insiders earn 10% off, VIBs will receive 15% off, and Rouges get a whopping 20% off. Though there are a few exclusions, this sale includes nearly everything Sephora has to offer. That means you can score Fenty Beauty, Mario Badescu, ITEM Beauty by Addison Rae, and countless others for a song.

Check out some of the beauty products up for grabs below to get you ready for Sephora’s Beauty Insider Sale.

The only remaining thing to do is wait till it’s your turn to shop, and then shop your heart out.