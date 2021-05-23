When award shows began inching from awkward virtual ceremonies back to some IRL action, I didn’t expect the red carpet fashion to pop off so quickly. Singer Saweetie’s 2021 Billboard Music Awards dress, in particular, is the definition of “go big or go home.” And if this look is any indication of just how ~intense~ red carpets are going to be moving forward, you better believe capital F Fashion is alive and well again.

Saweetie snapped on the red carpet, posing hard in a salmon-colored Giambattista Valli Couture ballgown and metallic, pointed-toe pumps. The strapless dress featured a ruched bodice with 3-D pink florals trailing down the center. The gown’s skirt, however, is the star of the show, with its high-low hemline and seemingly endless volume, thanks to the tulle under layers. She didn’t stop at the dress. Each of her accessories, from the oversized gemstone rings to her enormous floral earrings to her long-as-hell, light pink nails (dotted with gems), was perfectly extra.

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Such a stunning look requires an equally stunning beauty look, and y’all, Saweetie delivered, as always. She wore her hair in a slicked-back, long, straight ponytail, letting her makeup take center stage. Her face is beautifully sculpted, and her eye makeup — a thick, sharp wing; super full lashes; and snatched brows — expertly toes the line between bold and neutral.

Saweetie may be up against major players Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion for Top Rap Female Artist, but my God, she sure knows how to bring Hot Girl Summer to life.