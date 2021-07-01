Celeb Style
Welsh drag queen on RuPaul's Drag Race Tayce models the Tayce x Nasty Gal Collection

The 9 Under-$100 Items You Need From Drag Race’s Tayce x Nasty Gal Collection

It’s a winner, baby.

By Margaret Blatz
Courtesy of Nasty Gal

Runner up to RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 2, Welsh queen Tayce, just launched a collection with Nasty Gal. It’s a sexy and sleek collab that you can just imagine killing RuPaul’s runway. The shop opened on June 23 and features mesh lingerie, funky graphic tees, unique harnesses, and so much more. As if it couldn’t get better, Nasty Gal is also currently having a 55% off sale, so all the items are currently priced between $4 and $88.

“It means everything to be a Nasty Gal,” Tayce said in a press release shared with Elite Daily. “You’ve got to be nasty, you've got to be edgy, you've got to be funky fresh, and hey, I'm all of those things. For me to be on this Nasty Gal campaign wearing this good sh*t, b*tches are gonna gag.” Tayce was one of the strongest contestants on her season, making it all the way to the finale (despite only winning one Maxi challenge). She brought a mixture of high fashion and glam rock that brought the wow-factor to the show every time, and now, you can get a piece of it, too.

If you have the cheek, gall, and audacity to wear this collab, you can shop a few of the must-have highlights from the Tayce x Nasty Gal collection below. And you better move quick, because this sale won’t last forever.

Nasty Gal x Tayce The Cheek Dropped Armhole Graphic Tank Top
For something casual that still makes a big statement, check out the Cheek Graphic Tank ($14, Nasty Gal). The cropped style will pair well with all your high-waisted pants, and the relaxed fit makes it super comfortable and airy.

Nasty Gal x Tayce Strappy 3 Pc Bralette Thong and Harness Set
It doesn’t get much sexier than this Three Piece Set ($22, Nasty Gal). You’ll feel like an absolute goddess in this strappy number, especially since the peek-a-boo look continues front to back.

Nasty Gal x Tayce Faux Leather Fringe Detail Harness Belt
Everybody loves fringe, and this Faux Leather Harness Belt ($14, Nasty Gal) makes the playful look almost angelic. The fringe decorates the shoulders of the harness, so each step you take will feel like the brush of a wing.

Nasty Gal x Tayce Two Tone Faux Leather Belted Trench Coat
The Two Tone Trench Coat ($85, Nasty Gal) is sleek, eye-catching, and a definite fall must-have. The contrasting style looks like it stepped fresh out of your favorite high fashion magazine. Cruella de Vil is gagging.

Nasty Gal x Tayce Faux Leather Split Hem Wide Leg Pants
Giving the girlies just want they want, Nasty Gal x Tayce’s Split Hem Pants ($22, Nasty Gal) have pockets. Despite the length, the ankle slit still lets you show off all your cutest shoes. To add to this perfection, the pants are wide legged, which is still the reigning most popular trouser style.

Nasty Gal x Tayce Chainmail Design Relaxed Mini Dress
With its high hip slits, cowl neck, and open-back design, the Chainmail Mini Dress ($62, Nasty Gal) is as slinky as it gets. Despite being jaw-droppingly sensual, it still boasts a loose fit, so you won’t feel restricted if you decide to take this dress to the dance floor.

Nasty Gal x Tayce Cut Out One Shoulder Asymmetric Crop Top
Asymmetrical tops are the best way to unexpected visual interest to a look, and that’s exactly what the Cut Out Crop Top ($11, Nasty Gal) does. It’s a classic, easy-to-throw-on, going-out top that you’ll want to wear every time you hear the word “bar.”

Nasty Gal x Tayce Mesh Lace Crotchless Body Stocking
The Mesh Body Stocking ($11, Nasty Gal) looks sickening both over your clothes and under. It’ll definitely be hard deciding which way you want to style this one piece, but you’ll never run out of options.

Nasty Gal x Tayce Absolute Hounds Graphic Crop Tank Top
“Absolute hounds” is a favorite catchphrase of Tayce’s. If you want to show your support for your favorite Welsh queen, the Absolute Hounds Crop Top ($13, Nasty Gal) is the way to go.

There’s only one collection out there that will have everyone saying to you, “Shantay, you stay,” and it’s at Nasty Gal now.