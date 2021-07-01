Runner up to RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 2, Welsh queen Tayce, just launched a collection with Nasty Gal. It’s a sexy and sleek collab that you can just imagine killing RuPaul’s runway. The shop opened on June 23 and features mesh lingerie, funky graphic tees, unique harnesses, and so much more. As if it couldn’t get better, Nasty Gal is also currently having a 55% off sale, so all the items are currently priced between $4 and $88.

“It means everything to be a Nasty Gal,” Tayce said in a press release shared with Elite Daily. “You’ve got to be nasty, you've got to be edgy, you've got to be funky fresh, and hey, I'm all of those things. For me to be on this Nasty Gal campaign wearing this good sh*t, b*tches are gonna gag.” Tayce was one of the strongest contestants on her season, making it all the way to the finale (despite only winning one Maxi challenge). She brought a mixture of high fashion and glam rock that brought the wow-factor to the show every time, and now, you can get a piece of it, too.

If you have the cheek, gall, and audacity to wear this collab, you can shop a few of the must-have highlights from the Tayce x Nasty Gal collection below. And you better move quick, because this sale won’t last forever.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

There’s only one collection out there that will have everyone saying to you, “Shantay, you stay,” and it’s at Nasty Gal now.