Is it just me, or can you not even say the word Rakuten without thinking of the commercial the brand released covering Elton John’s iconic song “Rocket Man” and changing the lyrics to “Rakuten”? It not only immediately got stuck in my head the second I saw and heard the commercial, but it provided a foolproof way to never mispronounce the brand’s name ever again. Clever marketing actually works, my friends, and if you’re a Rakuten fan or just want to get started shopping through a Rakuten account, pay attention because the Rakuten Black Friday 2021 deals going on now will have you saving even more for shopping at your favorite stores.

If you’re unfamiliar, Rakuten is the online shopping tool that rewards you for shopping at the places you were already going to shop at anyway. All you have to do is visit Rakuten.com to sign up for an account and get started. Then, add the Rakuten extension to your browser. Once you’ve added the extension, it’ll automatically scan for deals, discounts, and cheaper prices as you shop your favorite retailers online. The more you shop and spend, the more your cashback balance will grow until you have enough for a check. You can cash out with a physical check or send cash directly to your PayPal account. So yeah, shopping Black Friday through Rakuten means you’ll get even more cash back during the holiday.

Here’s exactly what you’ll get when you shop through Rakuten on Black Friday this year.

When does the Rakuten Black Friday 2021 sale start?

Rakuten makes it super easy to see which retailers are offering cash back options during Black Friday. Just type in the store at the top of the Rakuten website to see if your favorite store is offering deals. Keep in mind that some sales require shopping codes, which should automatically be applied as you shop and checkout through the Rakuten extension, but if you want to make sure you’re getting the deal, check out the retailer’s page on the Rakuten website and click the link to activate savings there.

Beginning on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 25, shoppers can earn up to 15% cash back on purchases made through Rakuten. Popular retailers participating in the deals include Dyson, Bloomingdale’s, Nike, Zale’s, Urban Outfitters, Ray-Ban, Tarte Cosmetics, The North Face, Winc, Yankee Candle, Dr. Marten’s, Saks Fifth Avenue, Everlane, KVD Vegan Beauty, and hundreds of others.

When does the Rakuten Black Friday 2021 sale end?

These deals and discounts will only be available until Monday, Nov. 29. So make sure to start building your shopping carts now so you can make sure to get everything off of your wishlist. If you’ve been curious about Rakuten, now’s the perfect time to get an account and download the browser extension to get rewarded for your holiday shopping this year. Earning money while spending money? Honestly, there’s nothing better than that.