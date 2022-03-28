Oscars
Rachel Zegler Stuns On The Oscars Red Carpet After Invite Drama
Tonight, tonight, there’s only Rachel tonight.
It’s been a roller coaster week for Rachel Zegler. Despite her debut film West Side Story’s multiple nominations at the 94th Academy Awards, including for Best Picture, she was noticeably absent from the original list of attendees. But all is right in the world (at least for *tonight), because not only is she in attendance, she’s turning heads in the process with her 2022 Oscars gown.
