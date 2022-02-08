Rachel Zegler's First Tweets After Being Snubbed By The Oscars Are Full Of Love

After its poor showing at the box office, fans of the new West Side Story remake were hoping that a sweep of the Oscars could be in the cards as redemption. Though the musical itself scored several nominations, including Best Director and Best Picture, its leading lady, Rachel Zegler, was snubbed for her role as Maria. But that didn’t seem to faze the actor much because Zegler’s first tweets following the 2022 Oscar nominations announcements focused on her film family.

Zegler’s serene response may partly stem from the fact that she’s still very new to this. West Side Story was her first significant role in any film, and though it’s already led to some major follow-up roles like Snow White, there weren’t a lot of expectations at this early stage of her career.

Moreover, Zegler has already been feted elsewhere. Though the Golden Globes were not televised (or attended by any celebrities of note), she did take home Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy. Her response to that on Twitter was to note how surreal it all was, winning a Golden Globe precisely two years after landing the part in the first place.

With that in mind, perhaps turning the focus towards her co-stars is not that big a surprise.

