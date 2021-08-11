As someone who almost always hits snooze at least twice before waking up to get ready, I seldom have time to do anything special with my hair. I’ll easily take a messy bun over waking up an extra 30 minutes early; it’s just who I am. Fortunately, you can put in minimal effort on your hair and still make it look totally put together. In fact, there are plenty of hairstyles you can pull off in just five minutes.
It’s easy to let things like hair and makeup go by the wayside in the morning, especially when you’re tired and stressed. Sometimes, there’s just no time or interest in all seven of your skin care steps or in breaking out the big, bulky heat tools. Trying to do anything before morning coffee could be like pulling teeth for you. But, with these five-minute hairstyles, all you need are some hair ties, bobby pins, and a little product to look as fashionable as if you woke up five hours early. Trust, even something like sliiiiightly dirty hair doesn’t mean you’ll be forced into a “funky hat.”
Don’t believe me? Believe the pros. I tapped Jenna Spino, a stylist at Maxine Salon in Chicago, and Cory Aaron Scott, an L.A.-based hair expert, for all the super quick hair hacks and trendsto try before class. Once you get the hang of ‘em, each of these hairstyles will take no more than five minutes to do — no fuss, no muss, and no running late.